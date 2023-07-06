Agilent Technologies (A) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Agilent Technologies (A) closed at $118.43, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the scientific instrument maker had gained 2.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Agilent Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, up 2.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.66 billion, down 3.5% from the year-ago period.

A's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $6.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.47% and +2.04%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Agilent Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. Agilent Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Agilent Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.29 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.92, which means Agilent Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that A has a PEG ratio of 1.94 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

