Agiliti (AGTI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, Agiliti (AGTI) reported revenue of $291.08 million, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $284.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was -6.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agiliti performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Clinical Engineering: $112.03 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $112.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

  • Revenue- Onsite Managed Services: $65.05 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $63.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

  • Revenue- Equipment Solutions: $114.01 million versus $109.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Agiliti here>>>

Shares of Agiliti have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Agiliti, Inc. (AGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

