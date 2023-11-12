Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 11, 2023

Operator: Good afternoon, and welcome to Agiliti Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and we have allocated 1 hour for prepared remarks and Q&A. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Kate Kaiser, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at Agiliti. Thank you. You may begin.

Kate Kaiser: Thank you, and hello, everyone. We appreciate today's call as we provide an overview of Agiliti's results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. Before we begin, I'll remind you that during today's call, we'll be making statements that are forward looking and consequently are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may affect us in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Specific risk factors are detailed in our press release and in our most recent SEC filings, which can be found in the Investors section of our corporate website at agilitihealth.com. We will also be referring to certain measures that are not calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles during this call.

You can find a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures on the description of why we use these measures in our press release. To download a copy of the presentation that we will use to facilitate today's discussion, please visit our website at agilitihealth.com, select the Investors section at the top of the screen and in Events and Presentation. Finally, select a presentation titled Agiliti Q3 2023 Earnings Slides. A final note before we begin our prepared remarks. On October 2, 2023, Agiliti announced that Tom Leonard would rejoin the company as its Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Leonard previously served as CEO of Agiliti beginning in April of 2015 until announcing his retirement in January of this year.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Tom Leonard.

Tom Leonard: Thank you, Kate, and good afternoon. It's great to be back at Agiliti. I'd like to begin today with some brief reflections that we joining the company and our path forward. Over the first few weeks, my focus has been on reconnecting with our teams across the company and doing a deep dive into our solutions and operating systems, seeking a clear understanding of our performance, obstacles and opportunities. What gives me confidence as I reenter the business is that we don't need to look outside for near-term growth opportunities and no part of our business faces a structural hurdle that impacts its long-term potential. In other words Agiliti has far more room to execute than it has been apparent in recent quarters.

The key to unlocking our potential begins with the rebalancing of mix. We've already begun to be focused and retrain our selling teams to once again deliver a healthy balanced business mix for the company. For Agiliti, mix is not simply the relative proportion of individual solutions we sell. As an important point that bears repeating. For Agiliti a healthy mix of business is not just about the relative proportion of our individual solutions. It also includes balancing larger multiyear customer contract wins with a steady flow of more transactional, high contribution margin business, including rental and supplemental clinical engineering, it means regaining the discipline of building local market density to ensure we best utilize our existing local market capabilities, a key driver to improving our overall margin profile.

It's about refocusing on share of wallet capture opportunities within our existing customers, that our combined solutions drive meaningful synergies for customers and we benefit from the efficiencies of shared teams, tools and infrastructure, and it includes targeting our selling efforts in local markets where we have pre-existing capabilities to reduce our growing short-term alliance on margin sapping third-party service partners. Importantly, these actions are not meant to represent the comprehensive list. Rather, they're among the many levers the company has long used to deliver a best-in-class margin profile but that have been missed is the company over-indexed on generating top line growth. Also key to achieving both near- and longer-term growth goals will be unlocking the potential of our entire business.

In recent quarters, much of management's discussion with investors has revolved around a post-COVID rebaseline for our peak need rental solution as well as the financial impact of delays and upfront implementation costs, as the company onboarded more and larger contracts than ever before in its history. This remains an accurate description of the variance in reported results from management's expectations in those prior periods. But variance expectations is not the same as unrealized potential. Let me illustrate that point with a couple of examples, beginning within our Equipment Solutions service line. Peak need rental has emerged as a significant drive in Agiliti's financial performance over the prior 3 years. First as the company benefited from outsized demand for medical equipment during the pandemic.

And again, as we moved toward a lowered utilization baseline post COVID as a result of our customers excess medical device purchases during that period. But keep in mind, peak need rental represents just 6% of total company revenue this year. So while it will always be critical for us to continuously refill the bucket with this type of transactional high contribution margin volume, forward financial impact of P&R on our overall results should be more muted at this current level. Today, as it was prior to the pandemic, the more strategic offerings within our equipment solutions and service line and more importance to our longer growth plans include our specialty beds and clinical surfaces solution or SCS as well as our surgical services offering.

SCS includes product manufacturing capabilities and clinically differentiated support services acquired through the Sizewise acquisition in 2021. This solution has been a consistent growth driver and represents a long runway for margin improvements as well as opportunities for future strategic investment. Shortly after our acquisition 2 years ago, we began to invest in R&D, systems infrastructure, manufacturing automation. Starting in 2024, we'll begin to see clear benefits as a result of those investments. One example, we currently make and support more than 100 variations of therapeutic support services in a variety of sizes, materials and levels of performance capability. We will soon launch a streamlined best in class range of therapeutic support services under the Agiliti brand that will simplify the decision process for our customers and provide Agiliti line of sight to gross margin improvements as we simplify our supply chain and achieve benefits from our increased manufacturing scale.

We're excited about our first significant new product family launch within a solution we see is key to our long-term growth goals. Our surgical services offering is primarily focused on urology procedures where Agiliti surgical lasers, and certified laser technicians provide access to a range of modalities in a pay per case model. We enjoy the #1 competitive position by revenue in this segment and have access to a broad range of technologies, including several on an exclusive basis through our strong manufacturer relationships. Having completed the integration of the -- contracts teams and modalities that came with the late 2022 acquisition of HealthTronics, we're well positioned with gross and margin expansion initiatives as we prepare to enter a new year.

Staying on the topic of unlocking the potential of our entire business, I'll share just 1 more example, this time from our clinical engineering service line. You recall that we acquired Mobile Instruments in early 2020 and Northfield Medical in 2021. These acquisitions of the prior numbers 2 and 3 players by revenue in surgical equipment repair, launched Agiliti into a fast-growing segment of the market. As an independent service provider, we offer our customers a strong financial value proposition, a 1 vendor solution for their repair needs, along with the confidence of working with the business that is ISO 1345 certified and backed by a full medical device quality management system. Both Mobile Instrument and Northfield were acquired during the pandemic.

When surgical case values around the country were below normal levels. So we took the opportunity at that time to focus on integrating our operations and harmonizing our commercial strategies. Today, we hold a strong competitive position. We enjoy a positive momentum in the market and are executing on our road map for growth and accelerating margin expansion. In summary, as we rebalance our selling mix and focus on better execution across all of our solutions, we believe our core financial engine will once again deliver highly profitable and predictable growth. Our ability to execute on these and other opportunities within our portfolio remains well within our control. I'd like to conclude with my prepared remarks today, I want to acknowledge the recent analyst and investor feedback we've received.

We appreciate the importance of management rebuilding the trust and confidence of the market. We believe the recent performance of our equity significantly undervalues the strength of our financial engine. Our competitive position in the markets we serve and the sustainable advantages of our unique operating model. We understand the overhangs that currently lay on our valuation and we're committed to working through them. I'll return to Agiliti to lead this company as I deeply believe in our team. And the critical role Agiliti plays in our national medical device infrastructure and in our ability to rebuild a bright future for this company while delivering strong returns for our shareholders. So as we complete and prepared report on the full year and set expectations for 2024 we are committed to providing the right level of transparency and color on the business to strengthen your review of our progress.

For now, I'll pass the call to Jim to provide detail on our Q3 results before returning to take your questions.

Jim Pekarek: I'll start with an overview of our Q3 2023 financials and later offer some comments on our outlook for the year. For the third quarter, total company revenue was $292 million, representing an 8% increase over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $62 million a 7% decline compared to Q3 last year. And adjusted EBITDA margins totaled 21%. Adjusted EBITDA margins were affected by the revised scope of the new HHS contract renewal as well as a lower number of peak need rental placements. In addition, adjusted EBITDA margins were negatively impacted by mix within equipment solutions with lower peak need rental revenue, partly offset by strong revenue growth for both SES and surgical services, including the contribution of the prior year acquisition.

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.09 in the quarter compared to $0.19 in the prior year, driven by a decline in adjusted net income, the impact of the increase in the effective interest rate on our debt amounted to approximately $0.05 per share in the quarter. Taking a closer look at the third quarter across each of our service lines. Equipment Solutions revenue totaled $113 million, up 10% year-over-year. The increase was primarily attributable to onboarding new surgical rental business primarily driven by the December 2022 acquisition as well as new customer growth within SES. Growth within equipment solutions was partially offset by lower peak need rental revenue in the quarter versus the prior year. Moving to Clinical Engineering. Q3 revenue was $115 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 11% for the quarter.

New customer growth was the primary driver of the increase versus the prior year as we continue to win and onboard new business including within our surgical equipment repair service line. Finally, Onsite Managed Services revenue totaled $64 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1% for the quarter. Continuing down the P&L. Gross margin dollars for Q3 totaled $97 million, a decrease of 5% year-over-year. Our gross margin rate was 33% compared to 37% in the prior year. The decline in margin rate was primarily due to a lower mix of peak-need rental placements, the onboarding of new large customers within our clinical engineering solution and the lower renewal pricing of the HHS agreement. We will anniversary the HHS renewal pricing in Q1 of 2024.

SG&A costs for Q3 totaled $87 million, an increase of $1.3 million point year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to severance costs related to a reduction in staffing in the quarter as well as costs associated with the CEO transition. These costs were partially offset by favorable incentive expense associated with a lower projected management incentive payout. Moving to the balance sheet. We closed Q3 with net debt of $1.05 billion. Our cash flow from operations for the first 9 months of the year was $148 million and our leverage ratio at the end of Q3 was approximately 3.87x. As we proceed through this year and into 2024, our capital allocation strategy will focus primarily on reducing our debt and continuing ordinary course reinvestment in our business to support our operations and growth initiatives.

In the short term, we are internally focused on improving our business mix and margins. And we have paused on actively pursuing M&A opportunities, although we continue to maintain a healthy pipeline. Additionally, we do not anticipate further share buybacks under our current authorization in the foreseeable future. We continue to target maintaining our longer-term leverage ratio in the low to mid-3x range. Agiliti maintained a solid liquidity position as of September 2023 with $323 million available comprised of $30 million of cash on hand and $293 million available under our revolving credit facility. As a reminder, in April 2023, we expanded our revolving credit agreement by $50 million and extended the term to Q2 of 2028. Further, in early May, we completed a modification and extension of our term loan, which transitioned our key underlying benchmark rate from LIBOR to SOFR and extended the maturity to Q2 2030.

Finally, of our $1.05 billion in debt, we maintain an interest rate swap agreement on $500 million with swaps floating rate terms for fixed rate terms. This swap has the effect of fixing our SOFR base rate of 4.07%, and the agreement expires at the end of Q2 2025. Turning now to our outlook for the remainder of 2023. We are reaffirming our full year guidance for each of our metrics. Specifically, revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $260 million to $270 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.54 per share to $0.59 per share. And finally, our capital expenditures at $80 million. That concludes our prepared remarks. And I'll now turn the call over to our operator, to provide instructions for Q&A.

Operator: Thanks, Jim. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Jason Cassorla of Citi.

