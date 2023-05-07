Agiliti, Inc.'s (NYSE:AGTI) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 72.8x Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Agiliti has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Agiliti's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Agiliti's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 15%. Although, the latest three year period in total hasn't been as good as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 19% per year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Agiliti's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Agiliti's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Agiliti maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 4 warning signs for Agiliti (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

