Agility Robotics and Playground Global join TechCrunch Live to speak on fundraising robotic delivery

Matt Burns
·1 min read

Delivery has become one of the fastest growing verticals for robotics investments amid pandemic-related shutdowns. There’s been plenty of interest in the category over the years, but COVID-19 has accelerated interest on all sides of the equation. Among this category, however, Agility stands out -- in more ways than one.

Born out of research from Oregon State University’s Dynamic Robotics Laboratory, the firm has developed a bipedal robot capable of conquering the arch nemesis of its wheeled brethren: stairs. Agility CTO Jonathan Hurst -- who co-founded the company in 2015 with CEO Damion Shelton -- will be joining on TechCrunch Live on March 2 at 1130 am PT / 230 pm ET to discuss the strides the company has made of late.

He’ll be joined by Bruce Leak, a founding partner at Bay Area VC firm Playground Global, which co-lead Agility’s $20 million Series B back in October 2020. Leak will join us to discuss the state of robotics investment in firms like Agility, which struck a delivery deal with Ford Motors back in 2019 and has since been working to bring its legged robots into the equally red hot world of warehouse automation.

Leak and Hurst will be joining TechCrunch Live on March 2 at 1130 am PT / 230 pm ET to discuss their partnership. Click here to register for free!

