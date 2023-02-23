U.S. markets open in 6 hours 54 minutes

Agillic announces 2022 results with 37.7% growth in total ARR, 26.9% growth in Revenue, positive EBITDA, and publishes guidance for 2023

Agillic A/S
·8 min read
Agillic A/S
Agillic A/S

Announcement no. 1-2023

Contain insider information

Copenhagen 23 February 2023 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) releases financial results for 2022 and guidance for 2023

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic comments on the developments in 2022:
“I am truly proud that we have achieved a growth in total ARR of 37.7% ending the year at DKK 76.7 million, which is at the upper end of our guided range of DKK 72–78 million. It means that we reached the EUR / USD 10M SaaS company benchmark, which is an important milestone for us. Despite 2022 being a turbulent year for many, we delivered solid performance with significant growth, both positive EBITDA and cashflow from operating activities for the third consecutive year. Thus, we closed 2022 with strong financial results, a truly scalable international business model, and future readiness through a ready-to-integrate best of breed product. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the entire Agillic Team, our partners and clients.”

Key figures and ratios

 

2022

2021

 

2022

2021

 

DKK million

YTD

YTD

Change

Q4

Q4

Change

INCOME STATEMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue subscriptions

49.9

45.0

10.8%

13.4

10.8

24.5%

Revenue transactions

16.7

6.8

145.6%

6.0

2.7

123.3%

Other revenue

0.4

1.0

-60.0%

0.0

0.3

-100.0%

Total revenue

67.0

52.8

26.9%

19.4

13.8

40.8%

Gross profit

49.6

45.1

10.0%

15.5

10.7

44.9%

Gross margin

74%

85%

 

80%

78%

 

Employee costs

-26.6

-25.4

4.7%

-8.6

-5.5

56.4%

Operational costs

-21.9

-19.0

15.3%

-5.5

-7.7

-28.6%

EBITDA

1.1

0.7

53.0%

1.4

-2.5

n/a

Net profit

-10.6

-10.5

-0.7%

-2.0

-4.6

56.5%

FINANCIAL POSITION

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash 1)

7.4

20.6

-64.1%

7.4

20.6

-64.1%

Cash flow from operating activities

3.1

5.7

-45.6%

7.3

6.1

19.7%

ARR DEVELOPMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARR subscriptions

54.1

45.7

18.4%

54.1

45.7

18.4%

ARR transactions

22.6

10.0

126.0%

22.6

10.0

126.0%

Total ARR2

76.7

55.7

37.7%

76.7

55.7

37.7%

Change in ARR (DKK)

21.0

6.8

 

21.0

4.4

 

Change in ARR (%)

37.7%

19.7%

 

12.2%

9.5%

 

1. Cash is defined as available funds less bank overdraft withdrawals. 
2. ARR is the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period. 

Financial guidance 2023
In 2023, revenue is expected to grow to DKK 79-83 million, which is equivalent to 18-24% growth, while Total ARR is expected to grow 16-23%, supported by growth in ARR from subscriptions.

DKK million

2023

2022

Revenue

79-83

67.0

EBITDA

1-4

1.1

ARR Subscriptions

66-70

54.1

ARR Transactions

23-25

22.6

Total ARR

89-95

76.7

  

Strategy going forward
We will continue to execute our Reboot 2.1 strategy and will add one additional financial goal which is to achieve positive ‘Cash-adjusted EBITDA’ by 2024.

Agillic continues its focus on internationalisation through a two-pronged go-to-market model, and cooperation with best-of-breed technology partners and global solution partners. Apart from Denmark, markets of particular interest are the DACH region, Norway, Sweden. Our target clients are digitally mature and data-driven B2C-businesses in industries such as retail, finance, travel & leisure, NGO and charities, and subscription businesses in e.g. entertainment & gaming, energy and utilities, media & publishing, and technology, software & cloud.

Annual Report 2022
The full Annual Report 2022 is attached to this press release and can be found on our website here: https://agillic.com/investor/financial-reports/

ESG Report 2022
We are pleased to announce that we have published our first ESG report covering the year 2022. The report is available here: https://agillic.com/esg/

For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 28 49 18 46
claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF A/S

About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com.

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 17. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 23 February 2023.

Agillic A/S
Masnedøgade 22, 2
2100 Copenhagen
https://agillic.com/

Appendix: Financial development per quarter

 

2022

 

2021

2020

DKK million

Q4

 

Q3*

 

Q2

 

Q1

 

Q4

 

Q3

 

Q2

 

Q1

 

Q4

 

Q3

 

Q2

 

Q1

INCOME STATEMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue subscriptions

13.4

 

13.1

 

12.2

 

11.1

 

10.8

 

11.0

 

11.9

 

11.3

 

10.5

 

10.5

 

10.8

 

12.0

Revenue transactions

6.0

 

4.8

 

3.3

 

2.6

 

2.7

 

1.8

 

1.2

 

1.0

 

1.4

 

1.0

 

0.8

 

2.2

Other revenue

0.0

 

0.0

 

0.1

 

0.3

 

0.3

 

0.3

 

0.2

 

0.3

 

0.5

 

0.2

 

0.1

 

0.5

Total revenue

19.4

 

17.9

 

15.6

 

14.0

 

13.8

 

13.1

 

13.3

 

12.6

 

12.4

 

11.7

 

11.7

 

14.7

Gross profit

15.5

 

11.4

 

11.7

 

11.0

 

10.7

 

11.1

 

12.1

 

11.2

 

10.7

 

10.6

 

11.1

 

11.9

Gross margin

80%

 

67%

 

75%

 

79%

 

78%

 

85%

 

91%

 

89%

 

87%

 

91%

 

94%

 

81%

EBITDA

1.5

 

1.4

 

0.0

 

-1.7

 

-2.6

 

0.4

 

2.2

 

0.7

 

0.5

 

-0.4

 

0.6

 

-0.4

Net profit

-2,0

 

-1.2

 

-2.7

 

-4.7

 

-4.6

 

-3.1

 

-0.5

 

-2.3

 

-1.4

 

-3.4

 

-0.5

 

-2.7

 

 

 

 



 



 



 



 



 



 

 

 



 



 



 

BALANCE SHEET

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

7.4

 

1.8

 

12.6

 

7.5

 

20.6

 

18.6

 

22.0

 

23.8

 

16.3

 

14.8

 

15.2

 

-6.1

Total assets

60.3

 

54.0

 

58.7

 

55.4

 

61.6

 

65.7

 

69.5

 

67.2

 

63.8

 

55.7

 

59.3

 

38.4

Equity

-15.0

 

-13.2

 

-12.0

 

-9.6

 

-4.5

 

1.0

 

2.9

 

3.2

 

-5.8

 

-4.6

 

-1.4

 

-18.7

Borrowings

24.3

 

23.7

 

26.1

 

26.4

 

27.2

 

28.2

 

28.6

 

29.0

 

28.9

 

28.9

 

28.3

 

28.5

 

 

 

 



 



 



 



 



 



 

 

 



 



 



 

CASH FLOW

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from operating activities

7.3

 

-4.9

 

9.0

 

-8.3

 

6.1

 

0.0

 

1.2

 

-1.6

 

5.0

 

1.7

 

-1.7

 

-4.4

Cash flow from investments

-3.3

 

-3.3

 

-3.7

 

-3.2

 

-2.0

 

-3.8

 

-2.5

 

-2.8

 

-7.6

 

-3.2

 

-2.8

 

-3.3

Cash flow from financing

1.6

 

-2.5

 

-0.3

 

-1.6

 

-2.0

 

0.4

 

-0.5

 

11.8

 

4.2

 

1.0

 

25.9

 

5.5

Net cash flow

5.6

 

-10.7

 

5.0

 

-13.1

 

2.1

 

-3.4

 

-1.8

 

7.4

 

1.6

 

-0.5

 

21.4

 

-2.2

 

 

 

 



 



 



 



 



 



 

 

 



 



 



 

EMPLOYEES & CLIENTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employees end of period

48

 

47

 

51

 

47

 

44

 

47

 

49

 

50

 

53

 

57

 

61

 

64

Clients end of period

118

 

111

 

108

 

105

 

97

 

92

 

91

 

86

 

82

 

79

 

83

 

84

 

 

 

 



 



 



 



 



 



 

 

 



 



 



 

ARR & SAAS METRICS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARR subscriptions

54.1

 

50.3

 

49.6

 

48.5

 

45.7

 

44.0

 

43.2

 

42.4

 

40.7

 

40.1

 

43.6

 

47.0

ARR transactions

22.6

 

19.6

 

14.6

 

10.3

 

10.0

 

7.3

 

4.8

 

4.2

 

5.8

 

4.1

 

3.3

 

8.9

Total ARR2

76.6

 

69.9

 

64.2

 

58.8

 

55.7

 

51.3

 

48.0

 

46.6

 

46.5

 

44.2

 

46.9

 

55.8

Change in ARR (DKK)

6.8

 

5.7

 

5.4

 

3.1

 

4.4

 

3.3

 

1.4

 

0.1

 

2.3

 

-2.7

 

-8.9

 

0.8

Change in ARR (%)

37.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average ARR3

0.65

 

0.6

 

0.6

 

0.6

 

0.6

 

0.6

 

0.5

 

0.5

 

0.6

 

0.6

 

0.6

 

0.7

Yearly CAC4

0.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

Months to recover CAC5

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

*)There has been a reclassification between revenue and direct cost in Q3. The effect is DKK 0.9m.

1. Cash is defined as available funds less bank overdraft withdrawals.
2. ARR, i.e., the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period.
3. Average ARR, i.e. the average Total ARR per client.
4. Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC), i.e., the sales and marketing cost (inclusive salaries, commissions, direct and share of costs of office) divided by the number of new clients. CAC is calculated end of year.
5. Months to recover CAC, i.e., the period in months it takes to generate sufficient gross profit from a client to cover the acquisition cost.

