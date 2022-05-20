U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

Agillic congratulates clients AO Johansen and Matas on their ‘Best Omnichannel Company’ awards

Agillic A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • AGILC.CO
Agillic A/S
Agillic A/S

Dansk Erhverv’s e-commerce awards

Congratulations to AO Johansen and Matas on this recognition and on their successes and innovations within omnichannel marketing.
Press release, Copenhagen, 20 May 2022

The omnichannel category of Dansk Erhverv’s e-commerce awards names three organisations as pioneers on the frontier of omnichannel customer experience. This year, both the first and second place winners are Agillic clients.

This is the second year in a row that Agillic clients have dominated the top three omnichannel companies in Denmark, as last year all three winners run on Agillic’s omnichannel marketing automation platform.

More and more consumers are both expecting and demanding personalised messaging from the brands they engage with. Agillic’s mission is to help companies build and maintain sustainable relationships based on unique customer experiences. AO Johansen and Matas have taken these omnichannel capabilities and leveraged them into the innovative, personalised communication that their customers crave.

Says Agillic CEO Emre Gürsoy:
“We couldn’t be prouder! Although AO Johansen and Matas utilise different marketing strategies and channels, they both use the Agillic omnichannel marketing automation platform to execute their communications. We cannot take any credit for their fine work and thorough execution, but we are proud to be the platform supporting their strategy and personalisation efforts.”

Congratulations to AO Johansen and Matas on this recognition and on their successes and innovations within omnichannel marketing!

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 - Copenhagen – Denmark


Attachment


