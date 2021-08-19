Agillic congratulates IMPACT Extend on becoming a Gold Partner, and together take joint growth to a higher level

Press release, Copenhagen, 19 August, 2021

Building close relationships with trusted partners is an important part of Agillic’s growth. With three levels of our Solution Partner Program, we can invest in the success of carefully chosen partners across our key markets.

One of our most loyal relationships is with the Danish digital agency IMPACT Extend, and we are happy to announce that IMPACT Extend has advanced from Silver to Gold Partner.

This upgrade is based on the successful joint implementation of omnichannel communication solutions for several clients, including Lindhardt & Ringhof, a growing publishing house and member of Egmont Media Group as well as Imerco, Denmark's and Scandinavia's largest hardware chain stores and a membership club, Imerco+, with more than million members.

Agillic Solution Partner program – three levels of growing together

To attract new partners and extend collaboration with existing ones, Agillic started the Solution Partner Program in January 2021. The program has three levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold, and provides selected partners with business benefits, advanced training, and extensive support to achieve both commercial and international growth together. Through joint marketing efforts, favourable commissions and extensive operational and sales support, Agillic invests in a mutually beneficial deepening of partnerships across the different levels.

Agillic and IMPACT Extend– a partnership going for Gold

One example of a company which fits the ideal partner profile perfectly is Danish digital agency IMPACT Extend. They have been working with Agillic since 2017, a partnership that has deepened and developed over time – and is now elevating to the Gold level. Today, a team of seven certified consultants at IMPACT Extend work to help clients achieve personalised omnichannel customer communication through the Agillic Platform. As partners, the two companies have won and successfully implemented several clients together. One such client is publishing house Linghardt & Ringhof, who uses Agillic to deliver personalised reading inspiration across channels. Another such as Imerco, who uses Agillic to power their membership club, Imerco +.

Says Jesper Neergaard, CCO, IMPACT Extend A/S:

“At IMPACT Extend it is at our core to develop insightful relations in order to unleash potential, for both our partners, clients and their customers. Strong strategic partnerships, and now the Gold-level with Agillic, is a clear showcase in how we approach and work with this mindset. Customer satisfaction is key, and our team is working closely with our clients, to achieve their ambitious goals, and continuously score top ratings on both our approach and utilization of the platform.

We are happy to continue our joint, fast paced, efforts to create market leading Marketing Automation solutions, built on a strong data foundation - Combined with a suite of tools that both enhances customer experience and engagement as well as driving more business.”

Says Jacob Borup, Head of Loyalty & Platform Development, Imerco A/S:

“At Imerco we believe in supporting and utilizing true customer centricity at an omnichannel level. Agillic help us support these efforts, through extensive data models, integrations and marketing automation. The close collaboration with implementation specialists at IMPACT Extend, and our own in-house team, ensures we continuously advance our setup, increasing both customer loyalty, experience and revenue.”

Says Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S:

“For Agillic, forming and developing the right strategic partnerships is critical for our success, to enhance our client offering and find new business opportunities. And the Solution Partner Program is a way of achieving just that. We choose only the best partners on our key markets, and IMPACT Extend is an excellent example of that. We share the same vision of the power of data-driven marketing and have the same ambition for international growth. Together with their team of highly skilled consultants I am sure we will continue to do great things!”

