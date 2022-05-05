U.S. markets open in 6 hours 24 minutes

Agillic continues double-digit growth with 26% increase in total ARR for Q1 2022

Agillic A/S
·7 min read
In this article:
  • AGILC.CO
Agillic A/S
Agillic A/S

Announcement no. 7 2022

Agillic continues double-digit growth with 26% increase in total ARR for Q1 2022
Copenhagen – 5 May 2022 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) releases its financial results for Q1 2022 and maintains its financial guidance. The Q1 results show a 26% increase in Total ARR. ARR from subscriptions increased with DKK 2,8 million in Q1 2022 compared to DKK 1,7 million in Q1 2021, an improvement of 65%.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic comments:

“In Q1 2022, we have achieved our highest total ARR performance with a result of DKK 58.8 million. The strong development in our internationalisation activities has shown a positive effect, with a total ARR YoY growth of 26%. Even though general market conditions are still not settled, we also see signs of positive market developments, including our platform’s utilisation by our clients with a 145% YoY transactional ARR increase. We continue to focus on ARR growth by building international partnerships and our investments in the sales organisation in 2021 along with the most recent employment of our new Chief Client Officer.

We have completed Q1 with a 11% YoY revenue growth and a negative EBITDA. Costs in Q1 2022 have been impacted by the general price increases worldwide, and Agillic has also experienced a fair share of these changes. While we continue investing on our strategic initiatives, we also work to adapt to these price increases through operational cost optimisations.

Therefore, as we move towards 2023, we remain focused on our Reboot 2.1 goals with double-digit percentage growth rate in ARR subscriptions, a positive cash flow from operations, and a positive EBITDA.”

Key figures and ratios

2022

2021

2022

2021

DKK million

YTD

YTD

Change

Q1

Q1

Change

INCOME STATEMENT

Revenue subscriptions

11,1

11,3

-2%

11,1

11,3

-2%

Revenue transactions

2,6

1,0

160%

2,6

1,0

160%

Other revenue

0,3

0,3

0%

0,3

0,3

0%

Total revenue

14,0

12,6

11%

14,0

12,6

11%

Gross profit

11,0

11,2

-2%

11,0

11,2

-2%

Gross margin

79%

89%

-

79%

89%

-

Employee costs

-7,9

-7,0

14%

-8,0

-7,0

14%

Operational costs

-4,8

-3,5

37%

-4,8

-3,5

37%

EBITDA

-1,7

0,7

-343%

-1,7

0,7

-343%

Net profit

-4,7

-2,3

104%

-4,7

-2,3

104%

FINANCIAL POSITION

Cash

7,5

23,8

-68%

7,5

23,8

-68%

ARR DEVELOPMENT

ARR subscriptions

48,5

42,4

14%

48,5

42,5

14%

ARR transactions

10,3

4,2

145%

10,3

4,2

145%

Total ARR1

58,8

46,6

26%

58,8

46,6

26%

Change in ARR (DKK)

12,2

- 9,2

12,2

- 9,2

Change in ARR (%)

26%

-16%

26%

-17%

1. ARR, i.e. the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period

Financial guidance 2022
The Company’s financial guidance was last confirmed at the release of the Annual Report 2021 on 25 February 2022. Based on the Q1 2022 report and the expectation for the rest of the year, Agillic maintains its financial guidance of 15 July 2021.

DKK million

2022

Revenue

57-63

EBITDA

-3 to +3

ARR subscriptions

56-60

ARR transactions

9-10

Total ARR

65-70

Strategy going forward
As formulated in the Reboot 2.1 strategy, Agillic pursues growth by winning and retaining clients, internationalising through a two-pronged go-to-market model, and cooperating with best-of-breed technology partners and global solution partners. Apart from Denmark, markets of particular interest are the DACH region, Norway, Sweden, and North America. Our target clients are digitally mature and data-driven B2C-businesses in industries such as retail, finance, travel & leisure, NGO and charities, and subscription businesses in, for example, entertainment & gaming, energy and utilities, media & publishing, and technology, software & cloud.

For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 28 49 18 46
claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF
Toldbodgade 55B, 3. sal.,
1253 København K, Denmark
+ 45 20 72 02 00
jn@nordencef.dk

Disclaimer
The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic’s future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk, which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the ‘risk management’ section of the annual report.
About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 5 May 2022.

Appendix: Financial development per quarter

2022

2021

2020

DKK million

Q1

Q4



Q3



Q2



Q1



Q4



Q3



Q2



Q1

INCOME STATEMENT

Revenue subscriptions

11,1

10,8

11,0

11,9

11,3

10,5

10,5

10,8

12,0

Revenue transactions

2,6

2,7

1,8

1,2

1,0

1,4

1,0

0,8

2,2

Other revenue

0,3

0,3

0,3

0,2

0,3

0,5

0,2

0,1

0,5

Total revenue

14,0

13,8

13,1

13,3

12,6

12,4

11,7

11,7

14,7

Gross profit

11,0

10,7

11,1

12,1

11,2

10,7

10,6

11,1

11,9

Gross margin

79%

78%

85%

91%

89%

87%

91%

94%

81%

EBITDA

-1,7

-2,6

0,4

2,2

0,7

0,5

-0,4

0,6

-0,4

Net profit

-4,7

-4,6

-3,1

-0,5

-2,3

-1,4

-3,4

-0,5

-2,7

BALANCE SHEET

Cash1

7,5

20,6

18,6

22,0

23,8

16,3

14,8

15,2

-6,1

Total assets

55,4

61,6

65,7

69,5

67,2

63,8

55,7

59,3

38,4

Equity

-9,6

-4,5

1,0

2,9

3,2

-5,8

-4,6

-1,4

-18,7

Borrowings

26,4

27,2

28,2

28,6

29,0

28,9

28,9

28,3

28,5

CASH FLOW

Cash flow from operations

-8,3

6,1

0,0

1,2

-1,6

5,0

1,7

-1,7

-4,4

Cash flow from investments

-3,2

-2,0

-3,8

-2,5

-2,8

-7,6

-3,2

-2,8

-3,3

Cash flow from financing

-1,6

-2,0

0,4

-0,5

11,8

4,2

1,0

25,9

5,5

Net cash flow

-13,1

2,1

-3,4

-1,8

7,4

1,6

-0,5

21,4

-2,2

EMPLOYEES & CLIENTS

Employees end of period

47

44

47

49

50

53

57

61

64

Clients end of period

105

97

92

91

86

82

79

83

84

ARR & SAAS METRICS

ARR subscriptions

48,5

45,7

44,0

43,2

42,4

40,7

40,1

43,6

47,0

ARR transactions

10,3

10,0

7,3

4,8

4,2

5,8

4,1

3,3

8,9

Total ARR2

58,8

55,7

51,3

48,0

46,6

46,5

44,2

46,9

55,8

Change in ARR (DKK)

3,1

4,4

3,3

1,4

0,1

2,3

-2,7

-8,9

0,8

Average ARR3

0,6

0,6

0,6

0,5

0,5

0,6

0,6

0,6

0,7

Yearly CAC4

0,3

0,5

Months to recover CAC5

8

12

1. Cash is defined as available funds less bank overdraft withdrawals.
2. ARR, i.e., the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period.
3. Average ARR, i.e. the average Total ARR per client.
4. Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC), i.e., the sales and marketing cost (inclusive salaries, commissions, direct and share of costs of office) divided by the number of new clients. CAC is calculated end of year.
5. Months to recover CAC, i.e., the period in months it takes to generate sufficient gross profit from a client to cover the acquisition cost.

Attachment


