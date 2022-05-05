Agillic continues double-digit growth with 26% increase in total ARR for Q1 2022
Announcement no. 7 2022
Agillic continues double-digit growth with 26% increase in total ARR for Q1 2022
Copenhagen – 5 May 2022 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) releases its financial results for Q1 2022 and maintains its financial guidance. The Q1 results show a 26% increase in Total ARR. ARR from subscriptions increased with DKK 2,8 million in Q1 2022 compared to DKK 1,7 million in Q1 2021, an improvement of 65%.
Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic comments:
“In Q1 2022, we have achieved our highest total ARR performance with a result of DKK 58.8 million. The strong development in our internationalisation activities has shown a positive effect, with a total ARR YoY growth of 26%. Even though general market conditions are still not settled, we also see signs of positive market developments, including our platform’s utilisation by our clients with a 145% YoY transactional ARR increase. We continue to focus on ARR growth by building international partnerships and our investments in the sales organisation in 2021 along with the most recent employment of our new Chief Client Officer.
We have completed Q1 with a 11% YoY revenue growth and a negative EBITDA. Costs in Q1 2022 have been impacted by the general price increases worldwide, and Agillic has also experienced a fair share of these changes. While we continue investing on our strategic initiatives, we also work to adapt to these price increases through operational cost optimisations.
Therefore, as we move towards 2023, we remain focused on our Reboot 2.1 goals with double-digit percentage growth rate in ARR subscriptions, a positive cash flow from operations, and a positive EBITDA.”
Key figures and ratios
2022
2021
2022
2021
DKK million
YTD
YTD
Change
Q1
Q1
Change
INCOME STATEMENT
Revenue subscriptions
11,1
11,3
-2%
11,1
11,3
-2%
Revenue transactions
2,6
1,0
160%
2,6
1,0
160%
Other revenue
0,3
0,3
0%
0,3
0,3
0%
Total revenue
14,0
12,6
11%
14,0
12,6
11%
Gross profit
11,0
11,2
-2%
11,0
11,2
-2%
Gross margin
79%
89%
-
79%
89%
-
Employee costs
-7,9
-7,0
14%
-8,0
-7,0
14%
Operational costs
-4,8
-3,5
37%
-4,8
-3,5
37%
EBITDA
-1,7
0,7
-343%
-1,7
0,7
-343%
Net profit
-4,7
-2,3
104%
-4,7
-2,3
104%
FINANCIAL POSITION
Cash
7,5
23,8
-68%
7,5
23,8
-68%
ARR DEVELOPMENT
ARR subscriptions
48,5
42,4
14%
48,5
42,5
14%
ARR transactions
10,3
4,2
145%
10,3
4,2
145%
Total ARR1
58,8
46,6
26%
58,8
46,6
26%
Change in ARR (DKK)
12,2
- 9,2
12,2
- 9,2
Change in ARR (%)
26%
-16%
26%
-17%
1. ARR, i.e. the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period
Financial guidance 2022
The Company’s financial guidance was last confirmed at the release of the Annual Report 2021 on 25 February 2022. Based on the Q1 2022 report and the expectation for the rest of the year, Agillic maintains its financial guidance of 15 July 2021.
DKK million
2022
Revenue
57-63
EBITDA
-3 to +3
ARR subscriptions
56-60
ARR transactions
9-10
Total ARR
65-70
Strategy going forward
As formulated in the Reboot 2.1 strategy, Agillic pursues growth by winning and retaining clients, internationalising through a two-pronged go-to-market model, and cooperating with best-of-breed technology partners and global solution partners. Apart from Denmark, markets of particular interest are the DACH region, Norway, Sweden, and North America. Our target clients are digitally mature and data-driven B2C-businesses in industries such as retail, finance, travel & leisure, NGO and charities, and subscription businesses in, for example, entertainment & gaming, energy and utilities, media & publishing, and technology, software & cloud.
Appendix: Financial development per quarter
2022
2021
2020
DKK million
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
INCOME STATEMENT
Revenue subscriptions
11,1
10,8
11,0
11,9
11,3
10,5
10,5
10,8
12,0
Revenue transactions
2,6
2,7
1,8
1,2
1,0
1,4
1,0
0,8
2,2
Other revenue
0,3
0,3
0,3
0,2
0,3
0,5
0,2
0,1
0,5
Total revenue
14,0
13,8
13,1
13,3
12,6
12,4
11,7
11,7
14,7
Gross profit
11,0
10,7
11,1
12,1
11,2
10,7
10,6
11,1
11,9
Gross margin
79%
78%
85%
91%
89%
87%
91%
94%
81%
EBITDA
-1,7
-2,6
0,4
2,2
0,7
0,5
-0,4
0,6
-0,4
Net profit
-4,7
-4,6
-3,1
-0,5
-2,3
-1,4
-3,4
-0,5
-2,7
BALANCE SHEET
Cash1
7,5
20,6
18,6
22,0
23,8
16,3
14,8
15,2
-6,1
Total assets
55,4
61,6
65,7
69,5
67,2
63,8
55,7
59,3
38,4
Equity
-9,6
-4,5
1,0
2,9
3,2
-5,8
-4,6
-1,4
-18,7
Borrowings
26,4
27,2
28,2
28,6
29,0
28,9
28,9
28,3
28,5
CASH FLOW
Cash flow from operations
-8,3
6,1
0,0
1,2
-1,6
5,0
1,7
-1,7
-4,4
Cash flow from investments
-3,2
-2,0
-3,8
-2,5
-2,8
-7,6
-3,2
-2,8
-3,3
Cash flow from financing
-1,6
-2,0
0,4
-0,5
11,8
4,2
1,0
25,9
5,5
Net cash flow
-13,1
2,1
-3,4
-1,8
7,4
1,6
-0,5
21,4
-2,2
EMPLOYEES & CLIENTS
Employees end of period
47
44
47
49
50
53
57
61
64
Clients end of period
105
97
92
91
86
82
79
83
84
ARR & SAAS METRICS
ARR subscriptions
48,5
45,7
44,0
43,2
42,4
40,7
40,1
43,6
47,0
ARR transactions
10,3
10,0
7,3
4,8
4,2
5,8
4,1
3,3
8,9
Total ARR2
58,8
55,7
51,3
48,0
46,6
46,5
44,2
46,9
55,8
Change in ARR (DKK)
3,1
4,4
3,3
1,4
0,1
2,3
-2,7
-8,9
0,8
Average ARR3
0,6
0,6
0,6
0,5
0,5
0,6
0,6
0,6
0,7
Yearly CAC4
0,3
0,5
Months to recover CAC5
8
12
1. Cash is defined as available funds less bank overdraft withdrawals.
2. ARR, i.e., the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period.
3. Average ARR, i.e. the average Total ARR per client.
4. Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC), i.e., the sales and marketing cost (inclusive salaries, commissions, direct and share of costs of office) divided by the number of new clients. CAC is calculated end of year.
5. Months to recover CAC, i.e., the period in months it takes to generate sufficient gross profit from a client to cover the acquisition cost.
