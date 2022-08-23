Agillic raises Total ARR, Total Revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2022

Agillic A/S

Announcement no. 13 2022

Contain inside information

Copenhagen – 23 August 2022 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)

Agillic raises its financial guidance on Total ARR, Total Revenue and EBITDA as a result of the latest development in particular ARR from transactions.

The new financial guidance for the full year 2022 is:

DKK million Revenue 60 to 64 EBITDA 0 to 3 ARR subscriptions 56 to 60 ARR transactions 10 to 14 Total ARR 66 to 74

The previous guidance was:

Revenue: DKK 57 to 63 million

EBITDA: DKK -3 to 3 million

ARR subscriptions: DKK 56 to 60 million

ARR transactions: DKK 9 to 10 million

Total ARR: DKK 65 to 70 million

Agillic will release its half-year 2022 report on 25 August 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 28 49 18 46

claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF

Kongevejen 365,

2840 Holte, Denmark

+ 45 20 72 02 00

jn@nordencef.dk

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic’s future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk, which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the ‘risk management’ section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 23 August 2022.

Attachment



