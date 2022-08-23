U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.75
    +13.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,157.00
    +101.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,959.50
    +49.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,925.80
    +8.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.42
    +1.06 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    +0.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9934
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.63
    +3.03 (+14.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2170
    -0.2680 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,406.19
    +439.32 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.99
    +2.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.27
    -15.52 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Agillic raises Total ARR, Total Revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Agillic A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AGILC.CO
Agillic A/S
Agillic A/S

Announcement no. 13 2022

Contain inside information

Copenhagen – 23 August 2022 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)

Agillic raises its financial guidance on Total ARR, Total Revenue and EBITDA as a result of the latest development in particular ARR from transactions.

The new financial guidance for the full year 2022 is:

DKK million

 

Revenue

60 to 64

EBITDA

0 to 3

ARR subscriptions

56 to 60

ARR transactions

10 to 14

Total ARR

66 to 74

The previous guidance was:
Revenue: DKK 57 to 63 million
EBITDA: DKK -3 to 3 million
ARR subscriptions: DKK 56 to 60 million
ARR transactions: DKK 9 to 10 million
Total ARR: DKK 65 to 70 million

Agillic will release its half-year 2022 report on 25 August 2022.

For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 28 49 18 46
claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF
Kongevejen 365,
2840 Holte, Denmark
+ 45 20 72 02 00
jn@nordencef.dk

Disclaimer
The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic’s future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk, which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the ‘risk management’ section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 23 August 2022.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Slides After Elon Musk Move; AMC Stock Tumbles As Rival Nears Bankruptcy

    The Dow Jones took a dive as indexes fell. Tesla stock slipped after an Elon Musk move. AMC stock plunged. Bitcoin fell.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

    Since Tesla started up, the electric-vehicle leader has faced hedge funds betting that it would fail.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • Intel stock falls, hitting a 52-week low

    Intel shares are tumbling as the overall semiconductor sector is facing pressure on Monday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Powell Speech Ahead; Zoom Video Dives On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were higher after Monday's stock market plunge ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech from Jackson Hole on Friday.

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • NVIDIA Q2 Preview: Can the Earnings Streak Stay Alive?

    NVIDIA has been on a blazing-hot earnings streak, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 14 consecutive quarters.

  • These 16 Investors Collect $2.7 Billion A Year In Dividends Alone

    Investors gained a new appreciation for S&P 500 dividend stocks this year. But few investors love dividends as much as some.

  • Nvidia stock will be solely a data-center story for the foreseeable future

    While Nvidia Corp.’s trimmed outlook earlier in the month from slow gaming was generally seen as unavoidable given chip earnings this season, what the chip maker expects from data-center sales moving ahead will be crucial for the stock to gain footing.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • September Is Usually a Bad Month For Stocks. This One Could Be Ugly.

    The stock market’s worst month—September—is approaching. The same is true for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, dating back to 1896. First off, the stock market has already ripped higher recently, with both indexes up double digits in percentage terms since their lowest levels of the year in mid June.

  • Once offering the worst return on Wall Street, cash is now looking like the best asset to own, says Morgan Stanley

    Caution continues to ooze from Wall Street ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting, on worries summer gains were just due to a bear market rally cloaked in false dovish hopes. As Goldman Sach’s chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin told clients after the S&P 500 (SPX) took just 17 weeks to reach his year end target of 4,300, “upside seems limited while downside risks loom.”

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s investment portfolio and investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire, philanthropist, […]

  • Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me on today's call are Nikesh Arora, our chairman and chief executive officer; Lee Klarich, our chief product officer; and Dipak Golechha, our chief financial officer. You can find the press release and information to supplement today's discussion on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com.

  • Occidental Petroleum stock falls after Buffett not expected to buy majority stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for OXY after reports suggest Warren Buffett will not acquire a controlling stake in the stock.

  • Euro at Two-Decade Low Just Start of Drop, Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro fell to a new two-decade low as a resurgent dollar and the prospect of a difficult winter for the region begin to bite. The drop is just the beginning of a deeper descent for the currency, according to strategists.Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWa