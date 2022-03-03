Agiloft Announces Partnership with HBR Consulting for Expanded Access to Legal Consulting Services

New alliance combines HBR's contract management experience with Agiloft's flexible CLM technology to empower the legal space

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced an alliance with HBR, a consulting firm focused on the legal industry, aimed at helping legal teams improve contract management operations, increase revenue, and gain insights into contract data.

HBR Consulting provides law firms and corporate law departments with strategic guidance, operational improvement, and technology solutions that drive innovation while managing cost and mitigating risk. This mutually beneficial partnership enables clients to tap into HBR's extensive expertise to achieve the best outcomes as they digitally transform their contract processes through the implementation of Agiloft.

With contracts governing relationships, expenditure, and revenue across the enterprise, companies are realizing the importance of a CLM system to streamline the complex workflows surrounding the contract processes to save time, reduce cost, mitigate risk, and gain visibility into data essential to the business.

HBR's experience working with legal and business teams helps clients clearly define their CLM strategy, processes, and design systems, while Agiloft's flexible no-code CLM platform provides the most robust and configurable capabilities for creating solutions that adapt to business needs over time. Additionally, Agiloft's new Connected Experiences enable an extensible solution that can integrate with existing applications and into large enterprise ecosystems.

"Our expanding partner program includes the best and brightest in the legal industry, and we are delighted to bring HBR into our network," said Elisabeth Bykoff, VP of Global Alliances at Agiloft. "We continually seek new opportunities to strengthen our client relationships, and HBR can help our users transform their contract operations to best drive efficiency, improve collaboration, and create a connected system of record that unlocks the strategic value of CLM across the enterprise."

"Providing top solutions for our legal clients is our priority, and we are very pleased to partner with Agiloft, a leader in the contract lifecycle management software market," said Rohit Gulati, Senior Director of CLM at HBR. "Our mission is to help our clients make faster, better, and more cost-effective decisions while operating more efficiently. Legal and business stakeholders are increasingly recognizing the value of transitioning to a CLM system, and Agiloft's user-friendly platform provides flexible capabilities for tailored implementation and integration to accelerate digital transformation."

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.



