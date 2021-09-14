U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,476.85
    +8.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,938.18
    +68.55 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,144.75
    +39.17 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.78
    +13.24 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.01
    +0.56 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.40
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0150 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    +0.0054 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    -0.1050 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,675.92
    +595.47 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,185.23
    +26.50 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.19
    -4.24 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Agiloft Expands Leadership in Response to Rapid Company Growth and Increased Demand for Enterprise CLM Software

·4 min read

New leadership positions deepen Agiloft's commitment to scaling a thriving business, driving AI product innovation, and providing best-in-class enterprise CLM software

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced the expansion of its leadership team amid extensive company growth so far in fiscal year 2021, including over 100% increase in customer bookings and more than 50% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Along with adding three new strategic leadership positions, Agiloft's partner program doubled the number of its system integrators and certified implementers to further support its growing list of enterprise clients.

"2021 has been an incredible year at Agiloft so far—a reflection of both the momentum for CLM as well as our position as a leader within the industry," said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "The business challenges presented over the last year and a half due to COVID—from adapting to remote work to focusing on value leakage and risk reduction—revealed the effectiveness of CLM as an enterprise software solution, with Agiloft standing out due to its no-code platform offering enhanced flexibility. Thanks to our strong team, our software continues to gain recognition for its ever-expanding capabilities as well as our implementation success and customer support. Building on this momentum, the latest additions to the team are integral to our current and future growth and support our vision for continued vertical and geographic market expansion as well as accelerated software development."

Expansion of Leadership Team

Three new roles—within three primary areas of the company including business, product, and sales--have been established to solidify management expertise and leadership to support continued growth at Agiloft:

  • Business: Angel Lange, VP of Finance. Financial professional Angel Lange has over twenty years of experience in accounting, management, and financial planning and analysis, with twelve in the software industry. Most recently, Lange was Executive VP of Finance at Protegrity USA.

  • Product: Anne McNulty, Senior Director of AI Success. With her decade-long experience in the legal industry, Anne McNulty is responsible for maximizing customers' return on investment through adopting Agiloft AI. Originally a corporate lawyer, McNulty most recently spent five years at Kira Systems where she built and led the team that trained AI to analyze contracts.

  • Sales: Dan Mosera, Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts. A top performer in large, complex enterprise sales, Dan Mosera has a reputation for building strong executive relationships from the top down. Mosera most recently managed the top 20 strategic accounts for TIBCO Software with revenue in excess of $40M.

Product Release

Agiloft's latest product release, Sourcing and Supplier Information Management, extends the value of Agiloft's CLM software by streamlining the source-to-contract process, enabling the automation of supplier information management, and providing access to a unified source-to-contract platform. Agiloft's upcoming fall release will continue this theme of platform extensibility and further enhance the connected experience by expanding Agiloft functionality in the enterprise applications customers are most familiar with, including Microsoft Word, Outlook, Dynamics, and others.

Expansion of Partners

Following the rollout of Agiloft's revamped partner program in 2020, Agiloft doubled the number of system integrator (SI) partners in the program as well as doubled the number of certified implementers in the partner ecosystem. The program also achieved a 130% increase in bookings from reseller partners over the last year. New technology partnerships with Tableau, AWS, and Adobe have further extended the ecosystem, and Agiloft continues to invest in strategic ecosystems such as Salesforce and Microsoft.

Industry Awards and Recognitions

Agiloft's momentum is reflected in several industry accolades by top analyst firms. Most recently, Agiloft was ranked a top vendor in 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for CLM, as well as being named a leader in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Life Cycle Management. It also received a 2021 BIG Innovation Award and a recent Silver Stevie for Agiloft's AI Core, and was named Value Leader in Spend Matters' Spring 2021 SolutionMap for Contract Lifecycle Management.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

Media Contact:
Jeffrey Miesbauer
Agiloft
650-587-8615 ext 4003

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agiloft-expands-leadership-in-response-to-rapid-company-growth-and-increased-demand-for-enterprise-clm-software-301376190.html

SOURCE Agiloft

Recommended Stories

  • FuelCell's stock soars after narrower-than-expected loss snaps long streak of misses

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. shot up 10.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the fuel cell technology company reported a rare narrower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter net loss, helped by higher gross margin, and revenue that rose above forecasts. The net loss narrowed to $12.8 million, or 4 cents a share, from $16.1 million, or 7 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. That beat the FactSet consensus for per-share losses of 5 cents, to snap a seven-quarter streak of wider-than-expec

  • AMD Set to Soar After Xilinx Acquisition

    Advanced Micro Devices, the chip maker long seen as an underdog to rival Intel doesn’t get enough credit for a strategy that is now giving Intel some serious competition. When AMD does complete the deal, Cordisco expects AMD to generate about $35 billion of sales by 2024. More importantly, AMDs data center revenue could double this year and hit about $12 billion in 2024, Cordisco said.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • Oracle stock slips after Q1 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Oracle's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    This technology company has grown steadily over the years and holds the promise for more amazing discoveries in the future.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise after inflation data comes in lower than expected

    Stocks turned higher Tuesday as traders digested a new print on consumer inflation, which showed a slightly slower increase in prices last month.

  • Apple iPhone 13 event: What to expect

    Apple's iPhone 13 event kicks off Sept. 14. Here's what to expect from the big show.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is Showing a Lot of Potential but no Real Indications of Growth

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is a US$6.5b Market Cap CyberSecurity company, which lately garnered a lot of attention in the retail investment space. With the earnings report coming out on the 22nd September, we thought to examine BB's growth potential, financial performance and stability.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Delta Air Lines Continues Its Run of Outperformance

    Last week, U.S. airline giants Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) all slashed their Q3 forecasts. Two months ago, Delta Air Lines projected that third-quarter revenue would decline 30% to 35% compared with 2019 on 28% to 30% less capacity. Delta did anticipate that adjusted nonfuel unit costs would jump 11% to 14% relative to Q3 2019, largely because of the impact of lower capacity and costs of rebuilding the airline.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • AMC Entertainment: The Numbers Don't Add Up

    There's little question that when the curtain closes on 2021 in about three and a half months, this will be remembered as the "Year of the Retail Investor." Although video game and accessories company GameStop is responsible for starting the retail investor-driven "meme stock" craze -- meme stocks are companies lauded more for the social media buzz they create than for their underlying operating performance -- it's movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) that's become the symbol of the retail movement. On a year-to-date basis, through this past weekend, shares of AMC were up 2,266%.

  • Hey, remember China?: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.