Agilon (AGL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Agilon Health (AGL) reported $1.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 71.5%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion, representing a surprise of +3.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -300.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agilon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Medicare Advantage Members: 408900 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 433566.7.

  • Average Medicare Advantage membership: 409700 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 404700.

  • Revenues- Medical services: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +71.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- Other operating: $2.01 million versus $1.58 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +111.4% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Agilon here>>>

Shares of Agilon have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

