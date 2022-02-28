U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,325.50
    -54.50 (-1.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,610.00
    -384.00 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,017.75
    -162.75 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.70
    -24.30 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.04
    +3.45 (+3.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.50
    +24.90 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.42 (+1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1199
    -0.0072 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.71
    +2.39 (+7.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3406
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4870
    -0.0730 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,306.70
    -1,445.50 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.43
    +4.31 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.30
    -76.16 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Agio Named Most Innovative Technology Firm for 2nd Consecutive Year by HFM U.S. Technology

·3 min read

The award recognized Agio's commitment to delivering the most secure, reliable, and resilient information systems to their clients.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agio, a leading cybersecurity and managed IT provider for financial services, was named Most Innovative Technology Firm of the year at the Hedge Fund Magazine (HFM) 2022 U.S. Technology Awards.

Agio Hi-Res (PRNewsfoto/Agio)
Agio Hi-Res (PRNewsfoto/Agio)

Several AI-driven innovations are scheduled for release this year.

Initially earning the award in 2021, this is the second year the firm has won the title for the transformative work they have undertaken to modernize the traditional managed service provider (MSP) model through the application of advanced analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

"Agio is not only keeping up with the changing managed IT and cybersecurity landscape–we're leading a transformation of the category to deliver a more secure, reliable, and resilient service to our clients," said Bart McDonough, Founder and CEO at Agio. "We always strive to be better than yesterday, and that mentality has propelled us to where we are today. Receiving this award two years in a row is proof of that."

Agio utilizes applied artificial intelligence and machine learning to remove friction and improve service quality in client technology experiences. By pairing predictive intelligence with human brilliance, Agio is building an MSP that emphasizes identifying and fixing issues before they become operational (or impact clients) versus how many service tickets are opened and closed.

"When we examined the traditional MSP business model, we saw that providers were incentivized by the number of support tickets that closed," said Jean McCabe, Chief Innovation Officer at Agio. "Clearly that isn't the best model from a client's perspective, so we're flipping the model to minimize tickets and maximize availability."

McCabe added that the firm has several AI-driven innovations scheduled for release this year that are designed to remove service delivery friction from the client experience and improve system security across the entire Agio client base. Read more about how Agio is transforming the traditional MSP model to deliver more secure, reliable, and resilient information systems to their clients.

About Agio
Agio is a hybrid cybersecurity and managed IT organization equipping financial services with next-generation cyber protection and technology support. Specifically, across the alternative investment space, Agio has extensive experience building, maintaining, optimizing, and securing IT infrastructure for the world's most prestigious hedge fund, private equity, and asset management firms. With more than 300 employees, our culture prioritizes frequent and timely communication to provide unrivaled, highly personalized service across all our solutions including managed detection and response, 360° cybersecurity programs, virtual CISO (vCISO) support, technology hosting, monitoring, management, global service desk, desktop as a service, disaster prevention, and recovery. Agio is headquartered in New York, NY, with additional offices around the world. For more information, please visit www.agio.com.

Media Contact:
Christine Detris
Director, Content Marketing
+1 610.762.4643
christine.detris@agio.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agio-named-most-innovative-technology-firm-for-2nd-consecutive-year-by-hfm-us-technology-301491107.html

SOURCE Agio

Recommended Stories

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could See More Cyber War. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • Tech firms flock to Spain trade show in shadow of Russia war

    One of the technology industry's biggest annual get-togethers is set to kick off in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Monday, under the shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • How Apple uses its supply chain as a weapon

    Apple for years has left competitors scrambling for parts — while locking up its own healthy supply.Why it matters: Apple has used a range of tactics, from investing in suppliers to pre-paying for components.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: This practice dates back 20+ years to the original iPod. Tim Cook, then an operations executive recently hired from Compaq, helped the company corner the market on a new, smaller hard drive from Toshiba.

  • Orange picks Nokia for rollout of 'standalone' 5G in France

    Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, said on Monday it has opted for Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia for the rollout of the core network of the so-called 'standalone' next generation of mobile internet, or 5G, in its home country. The technology is installed from scratch instead of being based on 4G, and is capable of offering the highest performance, telecoms equipment maker say.

  • 'This baby does the job': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vac is now $22 — it's 40 percent off, today only

    Over 21,000 shoppers are obsessed with this little guy.

  • Ukrainians will have plenty of ways to evade internet censorship if Russia takes over

    As Ukrainian and Russian troops fight for control of key cities, a separate battle is underway to secure Ukraine’s access to the internet.

  • Huawei’s MatePad Paper is half e-reader, half tablet

    It's a 10.3-inch E Ink slate and it has a stylus. Is the MatePad Paper the perfect digital notepad?

  • Lenovo made its first ThinkPad powered by a Snapdragon chip

    The new ThinkPad X13s is not only the first Windows on Snapdragon laptop, it's also the first device featuring Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip.

  • U.S. banks prepare for cyber attacks after latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. banks are preparing for retaliatory cyber attacks after Western nations slapped a raft of stringent sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/india/war-with-ukraine-putin-puts-nuclear-deterrence-forces-alert-2022-02-27, cyber experts and executives said. Tensions between Russia and the West escalated on Saturday as the United States and its allies moved to block https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-announces-new-russia-sanctions-with-us-others-including-swift-2022-02-26 some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/swift-block-deals-crippling-blow-russia-leaves-room-tighten-2022-02-27 and placed curbs on the Russian central bank's international reserves. Western governments have warned for weeks that the tensions could spark massive cyber attacks from Russia or its supporters.

  • This Interactive Cloud Lamp Will Add Atmospheric Ambience to Any Room in Your Home

    Richard Clarkson's Interactive Cloud Lamp adds texture, color, and a wow-worthy piece in your home. It retails for a pretty penny, but will certainly be the centerpiece of any room.

  • Huawei commits to consumer markets with 'Smart Office' launch

    China's Huawei launched seven new "Smart Office" products, including a top-end laptop and its first printer and e-ink tablet, on Sunday, underlining its commitment to consumers after U.S. trade restrictions severely hit its mobile business. Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu, speaking in a video presentation ahead of the Mobile World Congress, said the products were a "bold statement" of its Smart Office concept. President of Huawei's Western Europe Consumer Business Group William Tian said they would appeal to people who were increasingly working from home.

  • The Xbox Series S is just $250 for today only

    The Xbox Series S is $250 at Woot, which is at one of the lowest prices we've seen.

  • The future of the supply chain depends on better tracking

    Advances in technology will make the global supply chain run more smoothly in the future, especially when it comes to information sharing, experts tell Axios.Yes, but: The new tech won't solve the kinds of big problems that got us into our current mess.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: These days, if you buy something online, you can usually track your package's journey to your house. That's not how the overall supp

  • Honor launches the Magic 4 and Magic 4 Pro

    The company's new flagship offers a high-refresh-rate display and lots of photographic power.

  • Encrypted email service Proton Mail eyes UK expansion with new London office

    The service was set up by scientists at European particle research institute CERN

  • Lenovo's redesigned IdeaPad Gaming laptops use the latest AMD and Intel chips

    Lenovo has overhauled its IdeaPad Gaming laptops with new AMD and Intel chip options.

  • Russian cyber attacks could ‘sabotage’ everyday life for British people

    Vladimir Putin could “sabotage” everyday British life through online hacking, a former cyber chief has warned.

  • Norway's sovereign wealth fund to vote against Apple management's pay plan

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote against ratification of tech giant Apple Inc's management remuneration plan after an advisory firm urged investors to act, the fund's manager said on Sunday. The Norwegian fund owns 1.03% of Apple's shares, making it the company's eighth largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data. Chief Executive Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average Apple employee, a company filing on Jan. 7 showed, fuelled by stock awards that helped him earn a total of $98.7 million.

  • BP to Exit Rosneft Stake and May Take a $25 Billion Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc moved to dump its shares in oil giant Rosneft PJSC, taking a financial hit of as much as $25 billion by joining the campaign to isolate Russia’s economy. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Cre

  • TD to buy U.S. bank First Horizon in $13 billion deal

    In October, Columbia Banking System Inc said it would acquire larger rival Umpqua Holdings Corp in an all-stock deal worth $5.1 billion. Toronto Dominion's offer of $25 per share represents a premium of nearly 37% to First Horizon's last close. Shares of First Horizon were up nearly 32% in premarket trading.