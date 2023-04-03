U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.00
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,579.00
    +119.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,214.50
    -87.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.00
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.08
    +4.41 (+5.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.10
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.62
    +0.60 (+3.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2367
    +0.0035 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0710
    +0.2740 (+0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,257.69
    -104.35 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.59
    +3.38 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,686.20
    +54.46 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Agios Publishes 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·3 min read
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Report Highlights Continued Progress on Patient Access, Health Equity, Diversity and Flexibility –

– Aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards for the Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Industry and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced the publication of its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, which provides corporate sustainability disclosures for the period Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022.

“As an early adopter of ESG reporting among small to mid-sized biopharma companies, Agios continues to set the bar high and advance initiatives designed to positively impact the patients we serve, our employees, our communities and our world,” said Brian Goff, chief executive officer of Agios. “We firmly believe that we can only do well by doing good, and our ESG efforts are an important part of our strategy to build a sustainable business that adheres to the highest ethical standards and creates meaningful long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Key highlights of the report include:

  • Patient Access: Following the approval of PYRUKYND® (mitapivat) in the U.S., EU, and Great Britain – the first disease-modifying treatment for adults with pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare blood disorder – Agios is dedicated to ensuring patient access for this therapy. The company is providing insurance coverage support and copay assistance for eligible U.S. patients with commercial insurance, free product for eligible uninsured or underinsured patients in the U.S., and free product for eligible patients in the EU and Great Britain via a Global Managed Access Program (GMAP).

  • Health Equity: Agios is focused on centering diverse patient voices and advancing equitable healthcare for all. The ESG Report highlights how this approach is applied across clinical trials, health economics and outcomes research, and patient advocacy, clinical and community partnerships.

  • Diversity & Flexibility: Agios is committed to making the company a great place to work for every team member, regardless of their representative, experiential or cognitive differences. The ESG Report details how the company supports diversity at all stages of the employee journey – from talent acquisition to employee development to promotions – as well as through the company’s industry-leading approach to flexibility.

Agios’ ESG program is overseen by its board of directors. The board receives updates on ESG and sustainability from the executive leadership team, including Agios’ chief executive officer, chief financial officer and chief people officer, as well as the leader of the cross-functional ESG working group made up of individuals representing the entire organization, including clinical development, market access, human resources, legal, information technology, facilities, technical operations and external communications.

To learn more about ESG at Agios, read the full report here.

About Agios
Agios is a biopharmaceutical company that is fueled by connections. The Agios team cultivates strong bonds with patient communities, healthcare professionals, partners and colleagues to discover, develop and deliver therapies for rare diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's leadership in the field of cellular metabolism, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency and MDS-associated anemia. In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios has a PAH stabilizer in preclinical development as a potential treatment for phenylketonuria (PKU) and deep scientific expertise in classical hematology. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

Investor & Media Contact

Jessica Rennekamp
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Jessica.Rennekamp@agios.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • WSJ: McDonald's to close offices briefly ahead of layoffs

    A report says McDonald’s has closed its U.S. offices for a few days as the company prepares to inform employees about layoffs. The Wall Street Journal cited an internal email from the Chicago-based fast-food giant saying U.S. corporate staff and some employees overseas should work from home while the company notifies people of their job status. McDonald’s did not immediately reply to emailed requests for comment.

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • WWE and UFC owner Endeavor agree to massive merger

    A WWE-Endeavor merger would make business sense, though some questions remain.

  • Treasuries Fall as OPEC+ Disrupts Fed-Pivot Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets made a shaky start to the second quarter of 2023 as OPEC+ group’s surprise plan to cut oil production stoked fears of elevated inflation and pushed traders to prune their wagers on a dovish tilt by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It

  • BP and Shell jump as soaring oil prices unleash fresh inflation risk - latest updates

    BP and Shell’s share prices jumped in early trading after oil prices rocketed in the wake of a shock cut to the world’s supply of crude.

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • Julius Baer CEO eyes gains from Credit Suisse's fall -media

    Julius Baer is having "constructive discussions" with Credit Suisse staff who are looking to leave following their bank's takeover by UBS, the Swiss private bank's Chief Executive said in an interview on Monday. Philipp Rickenbacher also told the Financial Times he was seeing a "movement of clients to quality" in Switzerland as wealthy account holders pulled back from UBS and Credit Suisse, whose business models include riskier investment banking activities. The takeover, engineered by Swiss authorities last month, would be difficult, he told the newspaper.