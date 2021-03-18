U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

COMING UP:

Another 700,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims for week ended March 13

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Agios Sponsors Program Promoting Health Literacy for Patients with Sickle Cell Disease

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·4 min read
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and genetically defined diseases, today announced it will sponsor Citizen Scientist: Unpacking the Science of Sickle Cell Disease, an initiative developed by the Sickle Cell Community Consortium (SCCC) to promote health literacy for sickle cell patients. Within the Citizen Scientist initiative, Agios will also serve as the founding sponsor of a new series of episodes on Cheat Codes: A Sickle Cell Podcast that will provide insight into important research emerging from major medical and scientific congresses, starting with an inaugural episode focused on the 2020 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which was hosted virtually in December.

“While medical congresses are an important venue for physicians, clinicians and other researchers to gather and discuss the latest findings in treating sickle cell disease, that research is not always accessible to patients and their families,” said Lakiea Bailey, Ph.D., executive director of the SCCC. “The new podcast series focused on explaining emerging research is part of a larger initiative, Citizen Scientist: Unpacking the Science of Sickle Cell Disease, designed to put the patient and caregiver in the seat of the ‘expert.’ As a sickle cell disease patient myself, I recognize the importance of not only understanding the science, but also using our voices to help shape it.”

The SCCC is a U.S.-based non-profit formed in 2014 to “harness and amplify the power of the patient voice” and is comprised of sickle cell community-based organizations, patient and caregiver advocates, community partners and medical and research advisers. The organization recently launched its Citizen Scientist initiative to provide comprehensive curriculum-based education, combined with in-depth patient-physician communication and engagement. As part of the initiative, the SCCC is collaborating with Cheat Codes as a resource to improve access to medical and scientific research surrounding sickle cell disease.

Cheat Codes brings listeners a series of segments and interviews packed with critical education and research information that patients and families need to know, as well as updates and clarifications from the social media “buzz” around sickle cell. Hosted by Ahmar U. Zaidi, M.D., (“Dr. Z”) and Michael U. Callaghan, M.D., (“Dr. Mike”) from the Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan, the podcast will partner with the SCCC to provide updates following major hematology conferences, which in addition to ASH, will also include the European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress and Annual Scientific Conference on Sickle Cell and Thalassemia (ASCAT).

“In this era of innovation, as discussions are turning up around sickle cell disease, too often the discussions are happening in silos. Patients talk to patients, and doctors talk to doctors, but there’s a disconnect between patients and their providers,” said Dr. Zaidi. “We are incredibly grateful to join forces with the SCCC to bring world-renowned physicians together with patients and caregivers to have real conversations. Ultimately, we hope to give listeners bite-sized, curated diamonds to hold onto that will help them make informed decisions about their care.”

“Health literacy is core to our mission at Agios, where patients are at the center of everything we do,” said Jackie Fouse, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Agios. “We are proud to support the efforts of both SCCC’s Citizen Scientist initiative and Cheat Codes to provide the sickle cell community with access to critical information about better ways to manage their health and innovative new treatments in development.”

For more information about the SCCC, please visit sicklecellconsortium.org. To listen to the latest episode of Cheat Codes, visit bloodstreammedia.com or search for Cheat Codes: A Sickle Cell Podcast wherever you stream your podcasts. Dr. Zaidi and Dr. Callaghan can be found on Twitter at @drzsicklecell and @hemagineer, respectively.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and genetically defined diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com.

Contact
Holly Manning, 617-844-6630
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Holly.Manning@agios.com


  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Provider to Offer Different Crypto Trusts

    (Bloomberg) -- Grayscale Investments LLC, the company behind the world’s largest Bitcoin fund, is offering new trusts to invest specifically in five different cryptocurrencies.The trusts are delving into still-niche corners of the cryptocurrency universe. Three of the funds will invest individually in the cryptocurrencies Chainlink, Filecoin and Livepeer. One will hold Basic Attention tokens that run on the Ethereum network, while the fifth will invest in coins of the virtual-reality world known as Decentraland.The trusts are the crypto giant’s first since early 2019, and come after a “robust process” of assessing potential investor demand as well as the integrity of the underlying protocols, according to Grayscale Chief Executive Officer Michael Sonnenshein.“At any one time, we’re probably maintaining a list of what could be 30 products, could be 40 products that we’re interested in bringing to market,” Sonnenshein said in an interview. “We’re trying to always reconcile where we may find compelling opportunities in the digital assets ecosystem and trying to reconcile where investors are interested in deploying capital.”The new products bring Grayscale’s total single-asset lineup to 13, with the $34 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) the largest.With Bitcoin’s price hitting new highs, an increasing number of investors may be hesitant to jump in, fearing they’d be getting in at the top of the market. Other coins Grayscale selected have much smaller market values, and some investors may see them as a more attractive entry point right now.Basic Attention tokens track users’ time and attention on digital properties, as a way to determine how to distribute advertising money. Chainlink -- whose token is also Ethereum based -- has a technology that essentially delivers price feeds into various decentralized-finance apps.Meanwhile, Filecoin is a data storage protocol in which users pay to store their files, while Livepeer is billed as a decentralized content delivery network. Lastly, the Decentraland Trust will hold MANA tokens, which can be used to buy virtual plots of land in Decentraland.“There are many Grayscale products that have historically been a little bit before their time, before they began to resonate with investors sufficiently,” Sonnenshein said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

    As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodities are rallying, but three of them are booming in particular

  • Investors really hate tech stocks right now— but should they?

    No love is being shown to tech stocks at the moment. But soon they could come back into favor. Here's why.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Will Try Not to Rattle the Market While Maintaining Policy

    The Fed could signal an intention to maintain low interest rates, cushioning gold’s losses and providing some support.

  • World going through unprecedented chip shortage, China trade body says

    The world is going through an unprecedented chip shortage, Zhou Zixue, a senior official with the China Semiconductor Industry Association, said on Wednesday, after semiconductor sales grew 18% last year. "If you are an experienced player, you will remember that in 1999 there was a similar crisis in this industry, but it was way smaller," Zhou, chairman of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), said in remarks at SEMICON China. China is the world's largest buyer of semiconductors, but domestic production is marginal.

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Traders Wait For Clues From The Fed

    Silver continues to trade in the range between the support at $25.85 and the resistance at $26.25.

  • U.S. FCC Moves Toward Banning More Chinese Wireless Carriers

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission moved toward barring China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. and ComNet from the U.S., calling the Chinese telecommunications carriers a security risk controlled by Beijing.The action against two of China’s three major telecommunications operators was decided by a 4-0 vote by agency. It continues a security crackdown that earlier touched Chinese gear makers Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. In 2019, the FCC barred China Mobile Ltd. from the U.S. market over national security concerns.ComNet, a subsidiary of Pacific Networks Corp., and the unit formally known as China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd. were told in April by the FCC to show they are independent from the Chinese government, or face a proceeding that could result in ejection from the U.S. market. With its vote Wednesday the FCC began those proceedings.“These companies are indirectly owned and controlled by the Chinese government,” Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said at the meeting. “There is strong reason to believe that they will have to comply with requests from the Chinese government and advance its goals and policies.”The move is another sign the Biden administration doesn’t plan to alter course when it comes to China, pushing ahead with measures started under Donald Trump, whose tenure was marked by a willingness to confront Beijing over longstanding grievances. The integrity of U.S. phone networks has emerged as a key point of contention as the world’s two largest economies continue to joust over a range of issues, including network security, trade and responsibility for the spread of the coronavirus.The Chinese companies may present evidence in proceedings set in motion by the vote, the FCC said in news releases. Rosenworcel said U.S. agencies had “recommended to us that there are not mitigation measures that would be able to address this problem.”China Unicom said in a statement after the FCC action that it has operated in the U.S. for nearly 20 years through a subsidiary that fully complies with the law. It said it “expects a thorough, fair and fact-based review of the company’s conduct by the FCC.”In a June filing, China Unicom said it had followed rules and there was no basis to oust it from the U.S.China’s three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom -- have seen their shares whipsawed since the U.S. started targeting them last April. The New York Stock Exchange delisted the companies in January to comply with an executive order by Trump, triggering more declines in Hong Kong, but much of those losses have been recouped since, buoyed by growth in China, where they operate most of their business.China Unicom rose as much as 2.4% Thursday in Hong Kong. Contention PointIn a June 1 filing, Pacific Networks and ComNet told the FCC their operations aren’t subject to Chinese government control. They said their “successful business records have been matched by their record of compliance with the commission’s regulatory requirements.” Their parent company is state-owned Citic Group Corp., the companies said.Citic Group didn’t immediately respond to emails requesting comment Thursday. Comnet didn’t reply to an email. The FCC earlier commenced a proceeding asking whether to end China Telecom (Americas) Corp.’s permission to operate in the U.S.U.S. security agencies in a Nov. 16 filing at the FCC said China Unicom is controlled by Beijing “and therefore is vulnerable to exploitation, influence, and control by that government.” Its operations in the U.S. provide opportunities for economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and the potential for disrupting U.S. communications, officials with the Justice Department and Commerce Department said in the filing.China Unicom links to U.S. networks at 11 places where it has installed routers, according to the security agencies’ filing. The company leases circuits from U.S. carriers, and has relationships with AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and CenturyLink Inc., according to the filing.In a separate Nov. 16 filing to the FCC that addressed Pacific Networks and ComNet, the U.S. agencies cited “potential use of Chinese information technology firms as routine and systemic espionage platforms.” Ownership by government-controlled Citic raises concerns the companies “will be forced to comply with Chinese government requests, including requests for communications intercepts,” the agencies said.The Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in a report issued June 9 branded Chinese government-owned carriers as a threat, and urged the FCC to complete its review of the companies’ status in a “timely” manner.Separately Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department issued subpoenas for multiple but unnamed Chinese communications providers as part of a review into potential national-security risks. The department called the subpoenas an important step for collecting information to make a determination for possible action to protect the security of American companies and workers, and said that it hopes to work cooperatively with the companies in the review.(Updates with Commerce Department subpoenas in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Markets Step Over Landmines With ‘Pure Caffeine’ on Tap From Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- On Wednesday, Jerome Powell reiterated he is untroubled by the bond market’s spasms. Two more of his Federal Reserve colleagues predicted higher interest rates before 2024.Either might have been enough to launch markets into a fit just weeks ago. This time, stocks surged and yields slumped -- and the central bank’s larger message of enduring dovishness carried the day.While seven of 18 officials projected higher rates in 2023, up from five of 17 in December, Powell’s assurance that the view is still in the minority fueled a rebound in the Nasdaq 100, which had been battered by a selloff in Treasuries. Yields on 10- and 30-year bonds eased from their highest in over a year, soothed by Powell saying it’s not yet time even to begin discussing reducing the central bank’s asset purchases, which currently clock in at $120 billion per month.“With low rates through 2023, investors are salivating over at least two more years of pure caffeine for equity markets,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.While the rise in Fed officials predicting a rate hike as early as 2023 was small, it caught the attention of markets, at least at first. Should the view catch on, “a reduction in asset purchases in 2022 might be assured,” wrote Ira Jersey, chief U.S. rates strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence.That helps explain why Treasury yields initially climbed after the decision was announced, in the eyes of WallachBeth Capital’s Ilya Feygin, though “this reasoning seems wrong and should be ignored,” he said. “Once the dust settles, we would expect 10 year notes at 1.60% or below.”The rolled-forward rate expectations were also paired with boosted forecasts for economic growth and the labor market. The median estimate for unemployment fell to 4.5% at the end of 2021 and 3.5% in 2023, while gross domestic product was seen expanding 6.5% this year, up from a prior projection of 4.2%.“The market had been assuming that upgraded growth and lowered unemployment forecasts would have to drive some discussion of tighter policy, but he sternly put the kibosh on any discussion of eventual tightening,” said Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. “Essentially, the message was, ‘let’s see how hot things can really get.’ I think the market liked that.”Risk assets also proved resilient to Powell’s latest brush-off of the lurch higher in Treasury yields. Just two weeks ago, equities buckled when Powell was deemed to express insufficient urgency about rising rates when he spoke in a Wall Street Journal interview. While saying he’d “be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or persistent tightening in financial conditions,” he stopped short of doing or saying anything to rein them in.Fast forward to today and the language was basically identical, with the Fed chair adding: “The stance of monetary policy we have today we believe is appropriate. We think our asset purchases in their current form -- which is to say across the curve, $80 billion in Treasuries, $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities, on net -- we think that’s the right place for our asset purchases.”This time, equities evinced nary a peep of frustration.“It’s consistent with their view that they are fine with inflation running hotter than 2% for a period of time -- they’re now concerned about the average inflation,” said Elliott Savage, portfolio manager at YCG Investments. “While bond yields have risen they’re still at low historical levels.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Await the FOMC Results

    The S&P 500 has pulled back a bit early during the Wednesday session as we await the results of the FOMC decision.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks reach records after Fed raises economic outlook, but suggests near-zero rates through 2023

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday morning as investors awaited a key monetary policy decision and updated economic outlook from the Federal Reserve

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • Nasdaq Futures Slide With Bonds on Inflation Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation concerns are rattling investors once again, fueling a selloff in U.S. bonds and sending Nasdaq futures sharply lower.Ten-year Treasury yields climbed above 1.7% for the first time since January 2020, and the 30-year rate topped 2.4%. The Nasdaq 100 Index, a benchmark for high-valuation stocks that are sensitive to rising yields, sank more than 1%. Tesla Inc. slumped in pre-market trading.U.S. equities look poised to reverse some of the gains from Wednesday, when markets hit an all-time high. The Federal Reserve’s apparent willingness to keep pumping support into the economy and let it run hotter has spurred bets on faster growth and inflation, sending market expectations of price pressures to multi-year highs.“Rising real rates have created a hostile environment for longer-duration growth factors,” Jonathan White, head of investment strategy at AXA IM Rosenberg Equities, wrote in a note. “Looking ahead we continue to believe the environment should favor value stocks over growth stocks.”Read: Fed Keeps Zero-Rate Outlook, Sees Inflation Bump Short-LivedIn Asia and Europe, stocks were boosted by lingering enthusiasm from the Fed’s outlook for stronger growth. Automakers and banks, which tend to outperform during cyclical upswings, led gains in Europe. Japan’s Topix jumped past the 2,000 mark for the first time since 1991, becoming the region’s top-performing major equity index this year.Elsewhere, oil slipped after U.S. crude stockpiles topped half a billion barrels and the International Energy Agency said global supplies are plentiful. Bitcoin traded around $59,000. The dollar ticked higher.Japan’s government bond yields rose on a Nikkei report that the Bank of Japan is considering widening the trading range around the 10-year target, which could spur concerns about policy tightening.These are some key events this week:Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.3% as of 6:45 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.6%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.The euro decreased 0.3% to $1.1941.The British pound increased 0.1% to $1.3975.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.502 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.2% to 109.05 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped eight basis points to 1.72%.The yield on two-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 0.15%.Germany’s 10-year yield gained three basis points to -0.26%.Japan’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.114%.Britain’s 10-year yield rose five basis points to 0.881%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.3% to $64.40 a barrel.Brent crude decreased 0.3% to $67.82 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.6% to $1,735.07 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing Testing Dreamliner Cockpit Windows as Flaws Search Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the beleaguered planemaker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of its marquee jetliner, according to people briefed on the matter.Chicago-based Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning a supplier modified its production process, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, one of the people said.The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work furiously to try to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January earnings call. The U.S. manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of the jets since October after discovering more of the tiny dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame. New issues with the plane could pose problems for shipments beyond this month, making it more difficult for Boeing to meet its delivery target for the year.When asked about the window checks, a Boeing representative referred back to the company’s March 9 statement that said it is “progressing through inspections and rework as necessary on undelivered airplanes.”“Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed,” the company said in the statement.A supplier revising its manufacturing methods typically wouldn’t make headlines. But with Boeing under scrutiny from regulators and customers after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max and a slew of production glitches, officials need to ensure the modified processes still meet all requirements. The testing of flight-deck windows in other batches of Dreamliners is still ongoing, one of the people said.Boeing dropped 3% to $257.79 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, logging the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing had advanced 24% this year through Monday, while the Dow industrials climbed 7.7%.Aircraft FinancingThe production disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding its 737 Max subsides. For some customers, the delays threaten to hamstring aircraft for which financing is already lined up, while for others, the expanding inspections provide an excuse to avoid taking expensive new jets at a time when international travel has been laid low by Covid-19.Boeing has been working with its suppliers since late last year to find the source of manufacturing flaws with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes the Dreamliner’s nose and cockpit, said last month that it’s conducting an engineering analysis of so-called “noncomformities” on its portion of the carbon-fiber frame.A key 787 buyer, Air Lease Corp., has cautioned that production issues “seem to have mushroomed” for the twin-aisle jet. “There’s just greater and greater levels of inspections going on,” said John Plueger, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • VW Soars Most Since Famous Short Squeeze on Plans to Beat Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG shares surged the most since a historic short squeeze a dozen years ago after back-to-back days of briefings on how it plans to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric vehicle leader.VW’s common stock soared as much as 29% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to standardize key technologies across its sprawling industrial empire and generate scale effects that both Tesla and established automakers are unlikely to match. On Monday, VW said it would build six battery factories in Europe alone.The stock move is reminiscent of a short squeeze that briefly made VW the world’s most valuable company in 2008. VW’s three dominant holders - the Porsche and Piech family, the German state of Lower Saxony and Qatar -- hold 90% of common stock. VW’s preference shares, which have a much larger free float and are more widely traded, rose as much as 9.3% in Frankfurt trading.VW aims to become the global EV leader by 2025 at the latest, though reaching its target of 1 million electric and plug-in hybrid deliveries this year could put the company within striking distance of Tesla. Those big ambitions appear to be getting the attention of retail investors who have bid up U.S. stocks speculated about on Reddit and other social media forums early this year.“We will accelerate our transformation journey in 2021 and beyond,” Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess told reporters. VW’s newly formed management board “is set to unleash value,” he said.Diess, 62, has been overhauling VW’s vast operations to free up funds for spending on the battery and software capabilities that made Tesla the world’s most valuable automaker last year. He was concerned until recently, telling Bloomberg News in January that the capital markets’ dim view on the company put it at a disadvantage.The outsize gain in VW’s common stock relative to preference shares is partly driven by U.S. retail investor buying and high short interest, according to Ken Menager, a special situations strategist at Avalon Capital. VW’s American Depositary Receipts are based on the common-share listing in Germany.“Volkswagen is turning electric, poised to overtake Tesla’s battery-electric vehicle crown in 2023 and catch up on software by 2025, a view the market is only now developing,” Michael Dean, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, wrote in a report. “Educating investors about its battery tech -- it aims to cut cell costs by 50% via the rollout of solid-state batteries -- and software should also reap rewards.”Porsche SqueezeThe last time VW witnessed a similar stock surge was when Porsche’s attempt to take over the company led to a short squeeze resulting in a series of investor lawsuits.Porsche’s plan to acquire its much bigger rival faltered when the global financial crisis hit. To save Porsche from bankruptcy, VW ended up buying the sports-car maker over the course of several years, leaving only a publicly traded holding company whose main asset is VW shares.One of the catalysts for VW’s recent share rise has been speculation the company could consider a separate listing of Porsche. Diess poured cold water on those hopes Tuesday, saying there is “no immediate need” for a stock offering of what is VW’s most profitable brand. VW largely will finance its overhaul from its robust cash flows, the CEO said.Platform ApproachVW is planning to hone its common-platform approach to leveraging economies of scale across its stable of 12 brands to deploy technologies including software, batteries and charging infrastructure.The company intends to boost its software operation’s headcount to 10,000 as it develops automated-driving features and in-car operating systems. The hiring push would make VW one of Europe’s largest software firms behind SAP SE, improving its chances of catching up to Tesla and countering the risks posed by technology companies such as Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.VW also released detailed annual results across its business units for the first time:Operating profit at VW’s namesake passenger-car brand plummeted to 454 million euros in 2020, from 3.8 billion euros in 2019The Audi division, which leads the group’s software expansion, saw operating profit decline to 2.7 billion euros from 4.5 billion eurosPorsche, the group’s most profitable brand, emerged from the pandemic largely unscathed with 4 billion euros in operating profit, compared with 4.2 billion euros in the previous yearLast month, VW said it expects profitability to improve this year. It kept its dividend proposal unchanged even as analysts braced for a cut, and said rising vehicle deliveries will push up revenue up significantly. By 2025 at the latest, VW wants to generate an operating return on sales of 7% to 8%.(Updates with strategist’s comment in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ex-PBOC Official Warns of ‘Huge’ Losses With Monetary Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- China will risk “huge economic losses” if it tries to curb asset bubbles through monetary policy tightening, a former central bank official warned, adding to a debate that’s roiled financial markets this year.Sheng Songcheng, a former director of the People’s Bank of China’s statistics and analysis department, said closer market supervision would be better than policy tightening measures to reduce speculation in financial assets.Investors are watching closely for signs the PBOC will tighten liquidity this year, with a senior official at the bank fueling a market selloff in January by calling for monetary tightening to curb bubbles in property and equity markets. Guo Shuqing, head of the country’s banking regulator and the Communist Party’s top official at the PBOC, issued a warning on global bubble risks this month, which investors interpreted as a signal of future interest rate increases.Sheng’s comments were a sharp contrast to those views. He said in a written response to questions from Bloomberg News that “tightening monetary policy cannot effectively prevent asset bubbles, but will puncture the bubbles and bring huge economic losses.”The former central banker pointed to a range of policies rolled out in Chinese cities to control property price increases -- from raising deposit rates to limiting buyers to a single home -- that could be used to curb financial market speculation.Read More: PBOC Official Proposes New Law to Better Control Financial RisksSheng, who is now a professor at the China Europe International Business School in Shanghai, said monetary policy shouldn’t tighten in the near term in part because China’s investment and consumption growth rates have not fully recovered from the pandemic.Stronger CurrencyWith other major economies still relying on loose monetary policy to revive economic growth, tightening by the PBOC will cause a large influx of speculative funds -- which in turn would push up the yuan and weaken the competitiveness of export enterprises, and may also cause imported inflation and asset bubbles, he said.To reduce appreciation pressure on the currency, Beijing has been signaling a gradual reduction in controls on capital outflows. China’s foreign exchange administration said last month it was considering allowing residents to invest in overseas securities, while the PBOC said last week it would allow select companies to trade foreign currency more easily.Sheng said Beijing should loosen limits on outbound business investment, such as mergers and acquisitions, to create more outflows and “encourage Chinese enterprises to ‘go global’ and invest in advanced technologies, resources and energy.” China introduced heavy restrictions on overseas investment in 2016 because of capital flight worries, causing the annual value of outbound deals to plummet.Deleveraging RiskThe PBOC has listed stabilizing the total amount of debt in China’s economy relative to its size, known as the macro-leverage ratio, as one of its goals for this year. But bank officials shouldn’t target the ratio when setting policy rates, Sheng said.“The macro-leverage ratio is not a reasonable aim for monetary policy,” and leverage will fall “naturally” as economic growth picks up, he said.“The main problem China has faced is how to deleverage structurally,” Sheng said. “In the structure of stock debt, the debts of state-owned enterprises and local governments account for a large proportion, impairing the efficiency of China’s economy,” he added, advocating the further removal of government guarantees of bail-outs for SOEs with liquidity problems.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Gain, Yields Pare Rise After Fed Stands Pat: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose to record highs and yields on longer-maturity U.S. debt retreated from more than one-year highs after the Federal Reserve continued to project near-zero interest rates at least through 2023 despite rising inflation concerns.The yield on the benchmark 10-year note retreated from its highs of the day as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank wants to see inflation moderately above 2% and said the recent move higher in yields wasn’t disorderly. The S&P 500 climbed to the highest level on record, led by the consumer discretionary, industrial and materials sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at an all-time high.“Overall, a big sigh of relief for equities since interest rates are still likely to remain near zero for an extended period, despite the massive double stimulus from the Fed and Congress,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Expectations of a strong recovery from the Covid-19 slump had put an intense focus on Fed officials’ projections for interest rates displayed in their “dot plot.” The central bank raised its economic outlook.Seven of 18 officials predicted higher rates by the end of 2023 compared with five of 17 at the December meeting, showing a slightly larger group who see an earlier start than peers to the withdrawal of ultra-easy monetary policy, according to the FOMC’s quarterly economic projections also issued Wednesday.“The Fed was dovish relative to some fears of ‘hawkish dots’, but since we didn’t get that ‘hawkish’ outcome, stocks are having a relief move,” said Dennis DeBusschere, head of portfolio strategy at Evercore ISI. “Bottom line, the inflation/growth forecasts the Fed has along with no rate hikes for three years is a positive backdrop for risk assets.”The yield on 30-year Treasuries had spiked to a level unseen since 2019 and the 10-year hit 1.69%. Market-implied inflation expectations were at 12-year highs. The dollar weakened versus most major peers.Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell, and South Korean stocks retreated as Samsung Electronics Co. warned it’s grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally.WTI crude oil was little changed with the International Energy Agency saying markets aren’t on the verge of a new price supercycle. Bitcoin climbed off the lows of the day and back toward the weekend record of above $61,000.These are some key events this week:Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.These are the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold slips from two-week peak as U.S. yields march higher

    Gold prices reversed course on Thursday, dropping from a more than two-week high as bullion's appeal was tarnished by climbing U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer dollar. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,738.90 an ounce by 0921 GMT after touching its highest since March 1 at $1,755.25. ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said the dollar is recovering on U.S. Treasury yields that jumped by several basis on 10-year paper.

  • British Airways Owner Readying Its First Bond With a Junk Rating

    (Bloomberg) -- IAG SA has hired four banks to prepare an issue of bonds, its first as a junk-rated borrower since losing its prized investment-grade status in May as the pandemic took hold.The parent company of British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus is seeking funds to strengthen its balance sheet against Covid-19’s impact on international travel, according to a person familiar with the matter.The group appointed Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Morgan Stanley and Banco Santander SA as joint global coordinators, the person said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.IAG and its bankers will meet potential investors on Tuesday and Wednesday to assess demand and a euro-denominated offering of senior unsecured bonds may follow.The sale will include two maturities of debt and will be benchmark-sized, according to the person. That typically means at least 500 million euros ($597 million). An IAG spokeswoman declined to comment on the plans.IAG and several other carriers saw their credit scores slashed during 2020 following the prolonged collapse in international air travel. Airlines have since become prolific users of capital markets as a source of cash to keep operating through the ongoing drought in ticket sales. A junk rating can make new debt pricier because investors demand higher interest to compensate them for the extra risk.IAG last issued bonds in June 2019, selling 1 billion euros of senior unsecured notes in two parts. More recently, in September, it raised 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in equity capital via a rights offering. The group had 10.3 billion euros of cash at the start of 2021, it said in a presentation last month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pakistan Is Said to Hire Banks for International Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan has hired banks for a possible foreign-currency bond offering, according to people familiar with the matter.The government has mandated Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Credit Suisse Group AG, Standard Chartered Plc and Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.The South Asian nation is looking to raise funds after reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on resumption of a $6 billion bailout program that was secured in 2019 to avoid bankruptcy. Pakistan is also separately planning to issue a $500 million green note in the next few months to help boost its development of hydroelectric power.There were no replies to requests for comment from the finance ministry secretary and media team. Muhammad Umar Zahid, director debt at the Ministry of Finance, said in a webinar last month that the country expected to raise more than $1.5 billion in global bonds if market conditions were conducive. It was setting up a medium-term note program that would keep it registered for 12 months instead of a single transaction, he said.Borrowing costs in debt markets globally have jumped in recent weeks after a spike in rates fueled by rebounding economic activity around the world. Pakistan is also currently contending with an increase in coronavirus cases that has seen new restrictions imposed in most major cities.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Await Central Bank Intervention

    Gold is sitting sideways at a very low level, as we wait to figure out whether or not the FOMC will give hints of some type of action to bring down yields.