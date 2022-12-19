U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,879.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,119.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,352.50
    +7.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.80
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.32
    +1.03 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5630
    +0.0810 (+2.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6300
    -0.0490 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,740.46
    +21.27 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.92
    -20.55 (-5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.63
    +39.51 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

AGM Group Announces First Half 2022 Unaudited Financial Results with Record Revenue and Profitability

·10 min read

1H2022 Revenue of $113.6 million, up 209.5% sequentially

1H2022 Net Income of $14.6 million, up 313.6% sequentially

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. ("AGMH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half year ended June 30, 2022.

First Half 2022 Operating and Financial Highlights

  • Total computing power delivered was approximately 985,688 TH/S, compared to 440,000 TH/S in the second half of 2021.

  • Total revenues were $113.6 million, up 209.5% from $36.7 million in the second half of 2021.

  • Gross profit was $21.6 million, up 227.3% from $6.6 million in the second half of 2021.

  • Net income was $14.6 million, up 313.6% from $3.5 million in the second half of 2021.

Mr. Chenjun Li, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We have experienced challenging time and market volatility in the first half of 2022, under the combined adverse effects of the Bitcoin price downward trajectory and the COVID-19 lockdown in China. These disruptions are also forcing customers to be more selective of competitive technology in boosting their innovation and productivity, which is the driving momentum in the continued sales of our advanced mining machines, resulting in total revenue more than tripled from US$36.7 million in the second half of 2021 to US$113.6 million in the first half of 2022. These results demonstrate the success and the sustainability of our business strategy and execution, as we continue to expand our customer base and improve supply chain capabilities. Looking into the future, we will focus on expansion opportunities, technological innovation, and product portfolio. We remain confident that our endeavors in broadening business scope and responsive adaption to advanced technologies will sustain our growth trajectory in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency mining market."

Mr. Steven Sim, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, stated, "During the first half of 2022, despite the COVID-19 containment lockdown in China and the overall significant price drop within the Bitcoin market, we delivered a record total revenue of US$113.6 million and net profitability of US$14.6 million, representing sequential growths of 209.5% and 313.6% respectively, as well as a profit margin of 19%, which is the highest we have ever achieved in the history of AGMH. These results are strong testament to our capabilities in technology development and rapid business transformation. Moving forward, we will continue focusing on delivering mining machines, acquiring sound customers, and improving supply chain while expanding additional growth avenues."

First Half 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $113.6 million, representing an increase of 209.5% from $36.7 million in the second half of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increased volume of cryptocurrency mining machines and computing equipment sold.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $91.9 million, representing an increase of 205.2% from $30.1 million in the second half of 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in procurement costs for cryptocurrency mining machines and computing equipment.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $21.6 million, compared to $6.6 million in the second half of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the substantial increase in revenues.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses were $1.7 million, remain flat from $1.7 million in the second half of 2021.

  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $1.7 million, an increase of 4.3% from $1.6 million in the second half of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the higher professional service fees related to being a public-traded company.

  • Research and development expenses were nil, compared with $36,317 in the second half of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in FinTech R&D. The Company has not invested in cryptocurrency mining machine R&D yet.

Income from operations

Income from operations was $19.9 million, compared to $4.9 million in the second half of 2021.

Other expenses

Total other expenses, net of other income was $0.2 million, compared to total other expenses, net of other income, of $3,996 in the second half of 2021.

Net income

Net income was $14.6 million, compared to net income of $3.5 million in the same half of 2021.

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted net income per common share were both $0.68.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalent were $9.7 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $18.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Incorporated in April 2015 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment. AGMH's mission is to become one of the key participants and contributors in the global fintech and blockchain ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.agmprime.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties, Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

For more information, please contact:

In China:
At the Company:
Email: ir@agmprime.com

Seaquant Consulting
Mr. Roye Zhang
Email: roye@sea-quant.com

 

 

 

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in US$, except for number of shares)





June 30,



December 31,




2022



2021




(Unaudited)



(Audited)

ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

9,652,146


$

18,426,622

Accounts receivable, net



54,988,661



2,608,325

Inventories



3,565,417



22,433,140

Advances to suppliers



63,262,135



40,485,521

Prepayment and other current assets



3,117,680



2,926,425

Loan receivable from third parties



1,580,000



400,000

Due from related party



175,930



39,238

Total current assets



136,341,969



87,319,271

NON - CURRENT ASSETS:







Property and equipment, net



188,305



322,397

Construction in progress



394,805



-

Intangible assets, net



7,893



8,633

Operating lease right-of-use assets



187,800



241,554

Deferred tax assets



221,195



129,034

Total non - current assets



999,998



701,618

TOTAL ASSETS


$

137,341,967


$

88,020,889








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Short-term borrowings


$

-


$

1,568,455

Accounts payable



42,169,789



14,116,569

Accrued expenses and other payables



12,062,493



3,597,440

Advances from customers



38,568,323



42,231,914

Due to related parties



8,972,893



1,215,573

Deferred government grant - current



37,046



38,111

Operating lease liabilities - current



24,655



51,239

Total current liabilities



101,835,199



62,819,301

NON - CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Deferred government grant - non current



121,927



147,812

Total non - current liabilities



121,927



147,812

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

101,957,126


$

62,967,113








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Class A Ordinary Shares (200,000,000 shares
authorized with par value of $0.001, 24,254,842 and
24,254,842 shares issued and outstanding as of June
30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)


$

24,255


$

24,255

Class B Ordinary Shares (200,000,000 shares
authorized with par value of $0.001, 2,100,000 and
2,100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June
30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)



2,100



2,100

Additional paid-in capital



26,010,366



26,010,366

Statutory reserves



348,131



63,659

Retained earnings/(Accumulated deficit)



12,822,783



(1,459,779)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income



(3,822,794)



413,175

Total shareholders' equity



35,384,841



25,053,776

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY


$

137,341,967


$

88,020,889

 

 

 

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPEATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in US$, except for number of shares)




For the Six Months Ended



June 30,




2022



2021




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues







Revenues


$

113,528,876


$

-

Total Revenues



113,528,876



-

Cost of Revenues







Cost of revenues



(91,924,102)



-








Gross profit



21,604,774



-








Operating expenses







Selling, general & administrative expenses



1,675,355



480,495

Research and development expenses



-



22,505

Total operating expenses



1,675,355



503,000








Income/(Loss) from operations



19,929,419



(503,000)








Other income/(expenses)







Other income



22,983



177

Other expenses



(252,974)



(5,002)

Total other expenses



(229,991)



(4,825)








Income/(Loss) before provision of income taxes



19,699,428



(507,825)

Provision for income taxes expenses



(5,132,394)



-

Net income/(loss)



14,567,034



(507,825)








Comprehensive income/(loss)







Net income/(loss)


$

14,567,034


$

(507,825)

Other comprehensive loss



-



-

Foreign currency translation adjustment



(4,235,969)



(92,173)

Total comprehensive income/(loss)


$

10,331,065


$

(599,998)








Income/(Loss) earnings per common share







Net income/(loss) per common share - basic


$

0.68


$

(0.02)

Net income/(loss) per common share - diluted


$

0.68


$

(0.02)

Weighted average Class A ordinary shares
outstanding, basic



21,491,291



21,356,290

Weighted average Class A ordinary shares
outstanding, diluted  



21,491,291



21,356,290

 

 

 

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in US$)




For the Six Months Ended



June 30,




2022



2021




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities







Net income/(loss)


$

14,567,034


$

(507,825)








Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash
used in operating activities







Depreciation and amortization



211,435



8,283

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use
asset



53,754



-

Other income



(22,009)



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable



(52,380,336)



-

Advances to suppliers



(22,776,614)



-

Prepayment and other current assets



(191,255)



2,498

Loan receivable from third parties



(1,180,000)




Inventories



18,867,723



-

Deferred tax assets



(92,161)



-

Accounts payable



28,053,220



(3,376)

Accrued expenses and other payables



8,465,054



152,233

Advances from customers



(3,663,591)



-

Deferred government grant



(4,941)



-

Operating lease liabilities



(26,584)



-

Net cash used in operating activities



(10,119,271)



(348,187)








Cash flows from investing activities







Purchase of property and equipment  



(85,575)



-

Purchase of construction in progress



(394,805)



-

Net cash used in investing activities



(480,380)



-








Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from related parties



8,000,000



152,454

Repayment of short-term borrowings



(1,568,455)



-

Repayments to related parties



(2,086)



(9,707)

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities



6,429,459



142,747








Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents



(4,604,284)



1,845

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(8,774,476)



(203,595)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year



18,426,622



664,605

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year


$

9,652,146


$

461,010








Supplemental cash flow information







Interest paid


$

7,198


$

-

Income taxes paid


$

29,900


$

-

Non-cash investing and financing activities







Expense paid by related party


$

-


$

3,092

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agm-group-announces-first-half-2022-unaudited-financial-results-with-record-revenue-and-profitability-301706049.html

SOURCE AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • 3 Things About AT&T Stock That Smart Investors Know

    AT&T is an iconic company that has been around for decades, but there are new developments you will not want to miss.

  • Warren Buffett Has Spent $136 Billion Buying These 4 Stocks Since 2016

    The Oracle of Omaha has concentrated Berkshire Hathaway's purchases in four stocks over the past six years.

  • 1 Passive Income Stock to Buy Today, and 1 to Avoid for Now

    When it comes to passive income, not all that glitters is gold. The temptation of a high dividend yield promises investors strong returns, but the reality is often that lower-yielding stocks can pay out far more sustainably. The healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is forever a river of opportunity for passive income investors thanks to its stability and consistent growth over time.

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • SoFi's CEO Anthony Noto Is Clearly Trying to Speak to the Market. What's He Saying?

    Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.

  • Here Are Barron’s 10 Top Stocks for the New Year

    Our 10 favorites from last year handily beat the market. Why we now like Alphabet, Bank of America, Medtronic, and seven others.

  • 10 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping stocks that pay dividends. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends. The global shipping industry provides maritime passenger or freight services and is one […]

  • Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto giant tries to rally confidence

    The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. After the collapse of rival exchange FTX last month, Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao promised his company would "lead by example" in embracing transparency. Yet a Reuters analysis of Binance's corporate filings shows that the core of the business – the giant Binance.com exchange that has processed trades worth over $22 trillion this year – remains mostly hidden from public view.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block Stock Before 2023

    Rapidly rising interest rates in 2022 have undoubtedly dampened the economic outlook, and it has caused a massive sell-off in earlier-stage growth companies in favor of more stable and profitable enterprises. Businesses in the tech sector have been particularly hard hit. One of those is payments innovator Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square.

  • AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 90% Above Its Share Price

    Does the December share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says US Profit Drop Could Rival 2008 Era

    (Bloomberg) -- US equities are set for their worst year since the global financial crisis, and, according to Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson, corporate profits are about to meet the same fate.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongA loo

  • Want to Add Some Upside to Your Passive Income? Buy These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Most dividend-paying companies send a fixed amount to their investors each quarter. While that income variability isn't for everyone, the upside potential can appeal to investors willing to take on a bit more risk. Three stocks currently offering big-time income streams with upside potential are  Blackstone (NYSE: BX), BHP Group (NYSE: BHP), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

  • 10 Cheapest Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheapest stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more cheapest stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Cheapest Stocks With Biggest Upside. According to the advance estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis in late October 2022, the real gross […]

  • Tesla Stock Leaps As Poll Results Say Elon Musk Should Step Down As Twitter CEO

    "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." Musk asked his 122.1 million followers on Sunday.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    BlackBerry will offer up financial results for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday afternoon. If you haven't seen a BlackBerry in the wild, you're not alone. BlackBerry is now a provider of products and services offering intelligent cybersecurity solutions.