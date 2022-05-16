U.S. markets closed

AGM Group Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

  • AGMH

BEIJING, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. ("AGMH" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AGMH), an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's website at https://www.agmprime.com/annual-results/ and on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at ir@agmprime.com.

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Incorporated in April 2015 and headquartered in Beijing, China, AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment. AGMH's mission is to become one of the key participants and contributors in the global fintech and blockchain ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.agmprime.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties, Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

At the Company:
Email: ir@agmprime.com
Email: tracy.gao@agmprime.com

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Feifei Shen
Phone: +86 13466566136
Email: feifei@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Julia Qian
Phone: +1 973-619-3227
Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agm-group-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2021-301547955.html

SOURCE AGM Group Holdings Inc.

