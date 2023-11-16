Advertisement
AGM Group Holdings Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: US$0.47 (vs US$0.17 in FY 2021)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

AGM Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AGMH) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$242.4m (up by US$205.7m from FY 2021).

  • Net income: US$11.5m (up 223% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 4.7% (down from 9.7% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: US$0.47 (up from US$0.17 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

AGM Group Holdings shares are up 8.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for AGM Group Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

