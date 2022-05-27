AGM Statement
ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held under a hybrid format at 3.00 p.m. at the offices of Bird & Bird LLP, 12 New Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1JP on 26 May 2022, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
Against
No
Description
% Votes Cast
1
To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021
99.52%
0.48%
2
To approve the Directors’ remuneration report
97.22%
2.78%
3
Re-Elect Robin Archibald as a Director of the Company
97.60%
2.40%
4
Re-Elect Margaret Payn as a Director of the Company
97.50%
2.50%
5
Re-Elect Mary Anne Cordeiro as a Director of the Company
96.95%
3.05%
6
Re-Elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company
97.04%
2.96%
7
To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
96.72%
3.28%
8
To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
99.70%
0.30%
9
Authority to allot shares
97.63%
2.37%
10
Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
91.23%
8.77%
11
Authority to purchase own shares
99.11%
0.89%
12
Cancellation of share premium and capital redemption reserve
99.36%
0.64%
Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG as soon as reasonably practicable.
27 May 2022
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850