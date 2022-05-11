AGM Statement
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- AADV.L
ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Development VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 10 May 2022 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll:
The following table shows the votes cast on each resolution:
Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
Against
No
Description
% Votes Cast
1
To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021
99.34%
0.66%
2
To approve the Directors’ remuneration report
95.78%
4.22%
3
To re-elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company
98.18%
1.82%
4
To re-elect Lyn Goleby as a Director of the Company
97.95%
2.05%
5
To re-elect Lord O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company
96.63%
3.37%
6
To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company
96.35%
3.65%
7
To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
96.22%
3.78%
8
To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
99.20%
0.80%
9
Authority to allot shares
97.86%
2.14%
10
Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
93.55%
6.45%
11
Authority to purchase own shares
98.17%
1.83%
Resolution numbers 1 to 8 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 9 to 11 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.
11 May 2022
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850