AGM Statement

Albion Development VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares
  • AADV.L

ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Albion Development VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 10 May 2022 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll:

The following table shows the votes cast on each resolution:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)

Against

No

Description

% Votes Cast

1

To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021

99.34%

0.66%

2

To approve the Directors’ remuneration report

95.78%

4.22%

3

To re-elect Ben Larkin as a Director of the Company

98.18%

1.82%

4

To re-elect Lyn Goleby as a Director of the Company

97.95%

2.05%

5

To re-elect Lord O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company

96.63%

3.37%

6

To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company

96.35%

3.65%

7

To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company

96.22%

3.78%

8

To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration

99.20%

0.80%

9

Authority to allot shares

97.86%

2.14%

10

Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights

93.55%

6.45%

11

Authority to purchase own shares

98.17%

1.83%

Resolution numbers 1 to 8 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 9 to 11 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AADV.

11 May 2022

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850


