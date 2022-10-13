AGM Statement
Mothercare plc Annual General Meeting 13 October 2022: Results
Annual General Meeting
At the annual general meeting held at 11.00am on 13 October 2022, the resolutions before the meeting were passed.
The following proxy votes had been received by the Company in respect of the resolutions:
Resolutions 12 to 14 were Special Resolutions.
Resolution
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
% ISC
Votes withheld*
1
To receive the annual accounts, directors’ report, strategic report, directors’ remuneration report and auditor’s report
437,107,105
100.00
4,523
0.00
437,111,628
77.52
25,321
2
To approve the directors’ remuneration report (including the directors’ remuneration policy)
437,069,890
99.99
52,922
0.01
437,122,812
77.53
14,137
3
To re-elect Clive Whiley as a director
437,087,776
99.99
36,182
0.01
437,123,958
77.53
12,991
4
To re-elect Andrew Cook as a director
437,090,877
99.99
34,581
0.01
437,125,458
77.53
11,491
5
To re-elect Gillian Kent as a director
437,083,401
99.99
42,057
0.01
437,125,458
77.53
11,491
6
To re-elect Mark Newton-Jones as a director
427,996,370
97.91
9,127,314
2.09
437,123,684
77.53
13,265
7
To re-elect Brian Small as a director
437,088,820
99.99
34,405
0.01
437,123,225
77.53
13,724
8
To appoint auditors
437,096,703
99.99
27,793
0.01
437,124,496
77.53
12,453
9
Auditors remuneration
437,108,808
100.00
2,926
0.00
437,111,734
77.52
25,215
10
Authority for the directors to allot shares
436,937,617
99.96
186,958
0.04
437,124,575
77.53
12,374
11
To authorise political donations by the company and its subsidiaries
427,767,325
97.86
9,344,197
2.14
437,111,522
77.52
25,427
12
Authority to disapply pre-emption rights
437,090,121
99.99
33,100
0.01
437,123,221
77.53
13,728
13
Authority to further disapply pre-emption rights
437,090,412
99.99
33,100
0.01
437,123,512
77.53
13,437
14
Authority to purchase own shares
437,103,692
99.99
21,904
0.01
437,125,596
77.53
11,353
Notes
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ each resolution
As at 11 October 2022, the Company’s issued share capital and total voting rights consisted of 563,836,626 ordinary shares each carrying voting rights. There are no shares in treasury. As a result, proxy votes representing approximately 77.5% of the voting capital were cast for the AGM.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Meeting on the Company’s website, www.mothercareplc.com.
