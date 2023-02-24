U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,010.25
    -8.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,121.00
    -61.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,154.00
    -53.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,908.50
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.18
    +0.79 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.21
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0589
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.15 (-5.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2020
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9060
    +0.2550 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,853.88
    -529.15 (-2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.24
    -11.89 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

Agnė Duksienė elected to Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas AB

Siauliu Bankas
·1 min read
Siauliu Bankas
Siauliu Bankas

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, the address Tilžės st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.

At its meeting on 23 February 2023, the Bank's Supervisory Council elected Agnė Duksienė as a new member of the Bank's Management Board, who will take up her duties as a member of the Management Board subject to the approval of the supervisory authority.

This change in the composition of the Bank's Management Board is related to the strengthening of the compliance function within the Bank, as well as to the election of new members to replace the resigned members in Q3-Q4 2022.

Agnė Duksienė has worked in financial institutions for more than 15 years. She joined the Bank at the beginning of 2022 as the Director of the Compliance Department, who has also been performing the functions of the Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), and from the end of 2022 to the present she has been the Head of the newly established Legal, Compliance and Prevention Division and CCO.

Additional information shall be provided by
Head of HR

Jurgita Simanavičiūtė, tel. +370 5 203 2263
jurgita.simanaviciute@sb.lt


Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • ‘Ignore the Noise’: 2 Lithium Stocks to Buy on the Dip, According to Analysts

    The political winds are pushing the energy industry ever further toward the green, promoting renewable power sources and electrification over fossil fuels. The irony in this is that certain rare metals, essential to a green energy economy, have taken on a new importance. In a sense, lithium is the new coal. This point was driven home just this month, when the Chinese battery maker CATL, a leader in the global market for electric vehicle battery packs, announced a changing to its pricing strategy

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter last year, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway f

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Snags a Top Chipmaker, Pares Another

    Famed money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, sold some of her stock-in-trade names and bought another one Tuesday. On the sell side, Ark funds dumped 33,704 shares of streaming platform Roku , valued at $2.2 million as of Tuesday's close.

  • MP Materials Corp. (MP) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    MP Materials Corp. (MP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 200% and 12.98%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • What the Fed Minutes Tell Investors to Expect From the March Meeting

    Investors digest the Federal Reserve minutes released Wednesday while reacting to earnings from Nvidia, Moderna and eBay. Watch TheStreet Today for more analysis on the market at 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Could Get an Energy-Stock Payoff

    Warren Buffett's company holds $10 billion of Occidental's preferred stock with an 8% dividend yield.

  • Will Intel Stock Make New 52-Week Lows After Slashing Its Dividend?

    Intel stock is trading lower after cutting its dividend. New lows could be on tap, especially if the stock market comes under more pressure.

  • The Growing Cash Pile in Moscow That Investors Can’t Touch

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars are accumulating in Moscow beyond the reach of its foreign owners. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarStock dividends, interest payments on bonds and anything else that Weste

  • Speculative Startups Swing Wildly After Closing SPAC Deals

    Some of 2021's [speculative enthusiasm](https://www.wsj.com/articles/sb12083523274337804525704587251930175108306) is showing up in the SPAC market. Shares of companies like [space-exploration startup](https://www.wsj.com/articles/space-exploration-startup-intuitive-machines-nears-1-billion-spac-merger-11663291537) Intuitive Machines, renewable fuels upstart Verde Clean Fuels and biotech firm Ocean Biomedical have swung wildly in recent trading sessions after closing SPAC mergers. The swings are

  • Many CDs are paying way more than they used to (think upwards of 4%-4.5%), but should you take one out?

    If you’re on the hunt for a safe place to park your money with a guaranteed return of sometimes 4% or more,  you may want to consider a certificate of deposit. Also known as a CD, this savings vehicle pays a fixed interest rate for a set period of time. While earning that interest rate may sound appealing, it’s important to note that CDs effectively tie your money up for anywhere from a few months to several years, and withdrawing cash from one before it matures can result in a cumbersome penalty fee.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Rallies On Nvidia, But PCE Inflation Report Looms

    The Nasdaq rallied up to its 21-day, led by Nvidia. But the PCE inflation report is on tap. Boeing and MELI stock moved late.

  • Berkshire Earnings: Should Investors Buy Warren Buffett's Stock?

    While everyone knows him as a brilliant stock picker and portfolio manager, he is also the shepherd of some 70 companies under the Berkshire Hathaway umbrella

  • Intel stock has fallen enough, Morgan Stanley says in upgrade

    Intel Corp.'s dividend cut helps earn the stock an upgrade, as Morgan Stanley now sees "limited downside" for the beaten-down name.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy As It Restructures Workforce In Tough Times?

    Amazon stock has struggled ever since its first-quarter earnings report fell well below expectations, showing the company's vulnerability.

  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1,800% and 80.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

    Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • Carvana Reports Wider Loss as Used-Car Sales and Prices Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. reported a much wider loss than Wall Street had expected for the fourth quarter, pointing to an increasingly difficult recovery for the used-car retailer.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks