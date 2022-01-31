U.S. markets closed

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

21 min read
In this article:
  AGNC
  AGNCM
  AGNCN
  AGNCO
  AGNCP
Cision

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. ("AGNC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • $(0.31) comprehensive loss per common share, comprised of:

  • $0.75 net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost 1

  • $15.75 tangible net book value per common share as of December 31, 2021

  • $0.36 dividends declared per common share for the fourth quarter

  • -1.8% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter

OTHER FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • $82.0 billion investment portfolio as of December 31, 2021, comprised of:

  • 7.7x tangible net book value "at risk" leverage as of December 31, 2021

  • Cash and unencumbered Agency MBS totaled approximately $4.9 billion as of December 31, 2021

  • 10.9% average projected portfolio CPR as of December 31, 2021

  • 2.15% annualized net interest spread and TBA dollar roll income for the quarter, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost

  • $42 million of accretive common stock repurchases during the quarter

2021 FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • $0.44 comprehensive income per common share, comprised of:

  • $3.02 net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit 1

  • $1.44 in dividends declared per common share

  • 2.9% economic return on tangible common equity for the year, comprised of:

  • 5.2% total stock return 3

  • $257 million of accretive common stock repurchases during the year 4

___________

  1. Represents a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to a reconciliation to the most applicable GAAP measure and additional information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial information later in this release.

  2. Includes $0.4 billion of forward settling non-Agency securities reported in derivative assets on the Company's accompanying balance sheet.

  3. Includes dividend reinvestments. Source Bloomberg

  4. Excludes shares repurchased in Dec 2020 that settled in Jan 2021

MANAGEMENT REMARKS

"Investor sentiment turned negative in the fourth quarter as the Federal Reserve signaled a very significant shift toward aggressive monetary policy normalization," said Peter Federico, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With inflation running well above its long run target and the labor market nearing full employment, the Fed reduced its asset purchases more quickly than its initial guidance, signaled a more aggressive series of short-term interest rate increases, and discussed a more rapid approach toward balance sheet normalization. This abrupt shift by the Fed led to an uptick in interest rate volatility amid greater monetary policy uncertainty. Against this backdrop, Agency mortgage-backed securities underperformed in the fourth quarter as spreads to benchmark rates widened moderately and valuations declined relative to interest rate hedges.

"While mortgage spread widening adversely impacts book value in the short term, it correspondingly improves the expected return on new investments and cash flows on higher coupon specified pools through slower prepayment speeds. Thus, the spread widening that occurred in 2021 and accelerated in January of this year is beneficial to our business over the long term.

"Market conditions will likely remain challenging as the Fed pivots from near zero short term rates and quantitative easing to higher rates and quantitative tightening in 2022. Accordingly, we plan to continue to operate with a more defensive position, characterized by lower leverage and significant hedge protection, which provides AGNC with capacity and flexibility to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities as they arise.

"Finally, AGNC's performance over longer time periods illustrates the value of being a long-term investor and the durability of our business model across a wide range of market conditions. Over the last three years, AGNC generated an aggregate economic return of 25% and paid stockholders an average annual dividend yield in excess of 10%, despite some very challenging market conditions. From our IPO in May 2008 through December 31, 2021, AGNC's results are even more compelling with an annualized total stock return of nearly 13% with dividends reinvested, outperforming the S&P 500 index over the period by over a full percentage point."

"As a result of the mortgage spread widening experienced in the fourth quarter of 2021, AGNC's economic return for the fourth quarter declined to -1.8%, reducing AGNC's economic return for the year to 2.9%, comprised of $1.44 in dividends per common share and a $0.96 decline in tangible net book value per share," stated Bernice Bell, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Our net spread and dollar roll income, excluding 'catch-up' premium amortization, totaled $0.75 per common share for the quarter, while our 'at risk' leverage at 7.7x our tangible net book value, as of December 31, 2021, remains meaningfully below our normal operating levels."

TANGIBLE NET BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's tangible net book value per common share was $15.75 per share, a decrease of -4.0% for the quarter compared to $16.41 per share as of September 30, 2021. The Company's tangible net book value per common share excludes $526 million, or $1.01 and $1.00 per share, of goodwill as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's investment portfolio totaled $82.0 billion, comprised of:

  • $79.7 billion of Agency MBS and TBA securities, including:

  • $2.3 billion of CRT and non-Agency securities, including $0.4 billion of forward settling non-Agency securities.

As of December 31, 2021, 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate Agency securities represented 89% and 6%, respectively, of the Company's investment portfolio, or unchanged from September 30, 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's fixed-rate securities' weighted average coupon was 2.84%, compared to 2.86% as of September 30, 2021, comprised of the following weighted average coupons:

  • 2.87% for 30-year fixed-rate securities;

  • 2.57% for 15-year fixed rate securities; and

  • 2.52% for 20-year fixed-rate securities.

The Company accounts for TBA securities (or "dollar roll funded assets") and forward settling securities as derivative instruments and recognizes dollar roll income in other gain (loss), net on the Company's financial statements. As of December 31, 2021, the Company's TBA and forward settling non-Agency securities position had a fair value of $27.6 billion and a GAAP net carrying value of $(44) million reported in derivative assets/(liabilities) on the Company's balance sheet, compared to $28.7 billion and $(171) million, respectively, as of September 30, 2021.

CONSTANT PREPAYMENT RATES

The Company's weighted average projected CPR for the remaining life of its Agency securities held as of December 31, 2021 increased to 10.9% from 10.7% as of September 30, 2021. The Company's weighted average CPR for the fourth quarter was of 18.6%, compared to 22.5% for the prior quarter.

The weighted average cost basis of the Company's investment portfolio was 103.4% of par value as of December 31, 2021. Premium amortization cost for the Company's investment portfolio for the fourth quarter was $(138) million, or $(0.26) per common share, which includes "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(44) million, or $(0.08) per common share, due to an increase in the Company's projected CPR estimates for certain securities acquired prior to the fourth quarter. This compares to a net premium amortization cost for the prior quarter of $(106) million, or $(0.20) per common share, including a "catch-up" premium amortization cost of $(2) million, or less than $(0.01) per common share.

ASSET YIELDS, COST OF FUNDS AND NET INTEREST RATE SPREAD

The Company's average asset yield on its investment portfolio, excluding the TBA position, was 1.98% for the fourth quarter, compared to 2.30% for the prior quarter. Excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield was 2.31% for the fourth quarter, compared to 2.32% for the prior quarter. Including the TBA position and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, the Company's average asset yield for the fourth quarter was 2.13%, compared to 2.16% for the prior quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the weighted average interest rate on the Company's repurchase agreements was 0.12%, unchanged from the prior quarter. For the fourth quarter, the Company's TBA position had an implied financing benefit of (0.46)%, compared to a benefit of (0.42)% for the prior quarter. Inclusive of interest rate swaps, the Company's combined weighted average cost of funds for the fourth quarter was a net benefit of (0.02)%, compared to a net benefit of (0.03)% for the prior quarter.

The Company's annualized net interest spread, including the TBA position and interest rate swaps and excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, for the fourth quarter was 2.15%, compared to 2.19% for the prior quarter.

NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME

The Company recognized net spread and dollar roll income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the fourth quarter of $0.75 per common share, excluding $(0.08) per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization cost, compared to $0.75 per common share for the prior quarter, excluding less than $(0.01) per common share of "catch-up" premium amortization cost.

A reconciliation of the Company's net interest income to net spread and dollar roll income and additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this release.

LEVERAGE

As of December 31, 2021, $46.9 billion of repurchase agreements, $27.2 billion of net TBA dollar roll positions and $0.4 billion of forward settling non-Agency securities (at cost), and $0.1 billion of other debt were used to fund the Company's investment portfolio. The remainder, or approximately $0.5 billion, of the Company's repurchase agreements was used to fund purchases of U.S. Treasury securities ("U.S. Treasury repo") and is not included in the Company's leverage measurements. Inclusive of its TBA and forward settling non-Agency security positions and net payable/(receivable) for unsettled investment securities, the Company's tangible net book value "at risk" leverage ratio was 7.7x as of December 31, 2021, compared to 7.5x as of September 30, 2021. The Company's average "at risk" leverage for the fourth quarter was 7.6x tangible net book value, compared to 7.5x for the prior quarter.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's repurchase agreements had a weighted average interest rate of 0.15%, compared to 0.12% as of September 30, 2021, and a weighted average remaining maturity of 63 days, compared to 70 days as of September 30, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, $20.4 billion, or 43%, of the Company's repurchase agreements were funded through the Company's captive broker-dealer subsidiary, Bethesda Securities, LLC.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's repurchase agreements had remaining maturities of:

  • $38.5 billion of three months or less;

  • $4.6 billion from three to six months; and

  • $3.8 billion from six to twelve months.

HEDGING ACTIVITIES

As of December 31, 2021, interest rate swaps, swaptions and U.S. Treasury positions equaled 101% of the Company's outstanding balance of repurchase agreements, TBA position and other debt, compared to 98% as of September 30, 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's interest rate swap position totaled $51.2 billion in notional amount, compared to $49.7 billion as of September 30, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Company's interest rate swap portfolio had an average fixed pay rate of 0.20%, an average receive rate of 0.05% and an average maturity of 4.0 years, compared to 0.17%, 0.05% and 4.2 years, respectively, as of September 30, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, 75% and 25% of the Company's interest rate swap portfolio were linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") and Overnight Index Swap Rate ("OIS"), respectively.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had payer swaptions outstanding totaling $13.0 billion, or unchanged from September 30, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had net short U.S. Treasury positions outstanding totaling $11.2 billion, compared to $10.2 billion as of September 30, 2021.

OTHER GAIN (LOSS), NET

For the fourth quarter, the Company recorded a net loss of $(254) million in other gain (loss), net, or $(0.48) per common share, compared to a net loss of $(45) million, or $(0.09) per common share, for the prior quarter. Other gain (loss), net for the fourth quarter was comprised of:

  • $(64) million of net realized losses on sales of investment securities;

  • $(378) million of net unrealized losses on investment securities measured at fair value through net income;

  • $(16) million of interest rate swap periodic costs;

  • $353 million of net gains on interest rate swaps;

  • $(79) million of net losses on interest rate swaptions;

  • $(20) million of net losses on U.S. Treasury positions;

  • $165 million of TBA dollar roll income; and

  • $(215) million of net mark-to-market losses on TBA securities.

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded other comprehensive loss of $(110) million, or $(0.21) per common share, consisting of net unrealized losses on the Company's Agency securities recognized through OCI, compared to $6 million, or $0.02 per common share, of other comprehensive income for the prior quarter.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS

During the fourth quarter, the Company declared dividends of $0.12 per share to common stockholders of record as of October 29, November 30, and December 31, 2021, respectively, totaling $0.36 per share for the quarter, which were paid on November 9 and December 9, 2021 and January 11, 2022, respectively. Since its May 2008 initial public offering through the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company has declared a total of $11.2 billion in common stock dividends, or $44.32 per common share.

The Company also announced it has published the tax characteristics of its distributions for common stock dividends and for each series of its preferred stock dividends for calender year 2021 on its website at www.AGNC.com. Stockholders should receive an IRS Form 1099-DIV containing this information from their brokers, transfer agents or other institutions.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

The following measures of operating performance include net spread and dollar roll income; net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization; economic interest income; economic interest expense; estimated taxable income; and the related per common share measures and financial metrics derived from such information, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" later in this release for further discussion of non-GAAP measures.

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except per share data)












December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


2021


2021


2021


2021


2020


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)



Assets:










Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $47,601,

$46,741, $49,686, $56,343 and $53,698, respectively)

$ 52,396


$ 53,517


$ 57,896


$ 63,286


$ 64,836

Agency securities transferred to consolidated variable interest entities, at fair

value (pledged securities)

208


226


245


270


295

Credit risk transfer securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of

$510, $534, $502, $406 and $455, respectively)

974


1,072


1,105


1,073


737

Non-Agency securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $571,

$380, $377, $414 and $458, respectively)

843


578


553


868


546

U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $471,

$645, $397, $0 and $0, respectively)

471


645


397


-


-

Cash and cash equivalents

998


981


947


963


1,017

Restricted cash

527


464


623


813


1,307

Derivative assets, at fair value

317


402


381


698


391

Receivable for investment securities sold (including pledged securities of $0,

$252, $147, $0 and $207, respectively)

-


272


147


50


210

Receivable under reverse repurchase agreements

10,475


9,617


11,979


16,803


11,748

Goodwill

526


526


526


526


526

Other assets

414


505


256


195


204

Total assets

$ 68,149


$ 68,805


$ 75,055


$ 85,545


$ 81,817

Liabilities:










Repurchase agreements

$ 47,381


$ 46,532


$ 48,737


$ 55,056


$ 52,366

Debt of consolidated variable interest entities, at fair value

126


134


148


165


177

Payable for investment securities purchased

80


1,821


3,697


2,512


6,157

Derivative liabilities, at fair value

86


178


14


589


2

Dividends payable

88


88


88


88


90

Obligation to return securities borrowed under reverse repurchase agreements,

at fair value

9,697


8,896


10,920


15,090


11,727

Accounts payable and other liabilities

400


477


783


681


219

Total liabilities

57,858


58,126


64,387


74,181


70,738

Stockholders' equity:










Preferred Stock - aggregate liquidation preference of $1,538

1,489


1,489


1,489


1,489


1,489

Common stock - $0.01 par value; 522.2, 524.9, 524.9, 524.9 and 539.5

shares issued and outstanding, respectively

5


5


5


5


5

Additional paid-in capital

13,710


13,747


13,741


13,736


13,972

Retained deficit

(5,214)


(4,973)


(4,972)


(4,348)


(5,106)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

301


411


405


482


719

Total stockholders' equity

10,291


10,679


10,668


11,364


11,079

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 68,149


$ 68,805


$ 75,055


$ 85,545


$ 81,817











Tangible net book value per common share 1

$ 15.75


$ 16.41


$ 16.39


$ 17.72


$ 16.71

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


2021


2021


2021


2021


2021

Interest income:










Interest income

$ 262


$ 293


$ 249


$ 557


$ 1,361

Interest expense

15


14


17


29


75

Net interest income

247


279


232


528


1,286

Other gain (loss), net:










Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net

(64)


(5)


25


(13)


(57)

Unrealized loss on investment securities measured at fair value through net

income, net

(378)


(141)


(28)


(955)


(1,502)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net

188


101


(618)


1,439


1,110

Total other gain (loss), net

(254)


(45)


(621)


471


(449)

Expenses:










Compensation and benefits

12


14


12


16


54

Other operating expense

8


8


10


8


34

Total operating expense

20


22


22


24


88

Net income (loss)

(27)


212


(411)


975


749

Dividend on preferred stock

25


25


25


25


100

Net income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders

$ (52)


$ 187


$ (436)


$ 950


$ 649











Net income (loss)

$ (27)


$ 212


$ (411)


$ 975


$ 749

Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income (loss), net

(110)


6


(77)


(237)


(418)

Comprehensive income (loss)

(137)


218


(488)


738


331

Dividend on preferred stock

25


25


25


25


100

Comprehensive income (loss) available (attributable) to common stockholders

$ (162)


$ 193


$ (513)


$ 713


$ 231











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

525.5


526.7


526.6


533.7


528.1

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

525.5


528.6


526.6


535.6


530.0

Net income (loss) per common share - basic

$ (0.10)


$ 0.36


$ (0.83)


$ 1.78


$ 1.23

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted

$ (0.10)


$ 0.35


$ (0.83)


$ 1.77


$ 1.22

Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - basic

$ (0.31)


$ 0.37


$ (0.97)


$ 1.34


$ 0.44

Comprehensive income (loss) per common share - diluted

$ (0.31)


$ 0.37


$ (0.97)


$ 1.33


$ 0.44

Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.36


$ 0.36


$ 0.36


$ 0.36


$ 1.44

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET SPREAD AND DOLLAR ROLL INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


2021


2021


2021


2021


2021

GAAP net interest income:










Interest income

$ 262


$ 293


$ 249


$ 557


$ 1,361

Interest expense

15


14


17


29


75

GAAP net interest income

247


279


232


528


1,286

TBA dollar roll income, net 3,4

165


175


162


154


656

Interest rate swap periodic cost, net 3,8

(16)


(13)


(19)


(12)


(60)

Adjusted net interest and dollar roll income

396


441


375


670


1,882

Operating expense

(20)


(22)


(22)


(24)


(88)

Net spread and dollar roll income

376


419


353


646


1,794

Dividend on preferred stock

25


25


25


25


100

Net spread and dollar roll income available to common stockholders

351


394


328


621


1,694

Estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost (benefit) due to change in

CPR forecast 11

44


2


71


(213)


(96)

Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, available to

common stockholders

$ 395


$ 396


$ 399


$ 408


$ 1,598











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

525.5


526.7


526.6


533.7


528.1

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

527.6


528.6


528.3


535.6


530.0

Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - basic

$ 0.67


$ 0.75


$ 0.62


$ 1.16


$ 3.21

Net spread and dollar roll income per common share - diluted

$ 0.67


$ 0.75


$ 0.62


$ 1.16


$ 3.20

Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, per common

share - basic

$ 0.75


$ 0.75


$ 0.76


$ 0.76


$ 3.03

Net spread and dollar roll income, excluding "catch-up" premium amortization, per common

share - diluted

$ 0.75


$ 0.75


$ 0.76


$ 0.76


$ 3.02

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ESTIMATED TAXABLE INCOME (NON-GAAP MEASURE) 2

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


2021


2021


2021


2021


2021

Net income/(loss)

$ (27)


$ 212


$ (411)


$ 975


$ 749

Book to tax differences:










Premium amortization, net

13


(45)


1


(269)


(300)

Realized gain/loss, net

(570)


(342)


43


(1,494)


(2,363)

Net capital loss/(utilization of net capital loss carryforward)

-


(141)


52


89


-

Unrealized (gain)/loss, net

373


358


152


545


1,428

Other

-


3


5


(10)


(2)

Total book to tax differences

(184)


(167)


253


(1,139)


(1,237)

REIT taxable income (loss)

(211)


45


(158)


(164)


(488)

REIT taxable income attributed to preferred stock

-


-


-


-


-

REIT taxable income (loss), attributed to common stock

$ (211)


$ 45


$ (158)


$ (164)


$ (488)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

525.5


526.7


526.6


533.7


528.1

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

525.5


528.6


526.6


533.7


528.1

REIT taxable income (loss) per common share - basic

$ (0.40)


$ 0.09


$ (0.30)


$ (0.31)


...

