AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Third Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock

·2 min read

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends for the third quarter 2022 on its 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCN),  6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCM), 6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCO) and 6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCP).

Series


Ticker


Per Annum
 Dividend Rate


Dividend Per
 Depositary Share(1)


Payment
Date


Record
Date

C


AGNCN


   7.00%(2)


$0.43750


October 17, 2022


  October 1, 2022

D


AGNCM


   6.875%(3)


$0.4296875


October 17, 2022


  October 1, 2022

E


AGNCO


   6.50%(4)


$0.40625


October 17, 2022


  October 1, 2022

F


AGNCP


   6.125%(5)


$0.3828125


October 17, 2022


  October 1, 2022












(1) Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock, as applicable.
(2) The Series C Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2022 at a fixed rate of 7.00% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2022, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.111% per annum.  
(3) The Series D Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.875% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.332% per annum. 
(4) The Series E Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.50% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.993% per annum.
(5) The Series F Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2025 at a fixed rate of 6.125% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2025, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.697% per annum.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.
      
ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.
AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnc-investment-corp-declares-third-quarter-dividends-on-preferred-stock-301624695.html

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.

