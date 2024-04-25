AGNC Investment Corp Director Morris Davis Sells 16,209 Shares

On April 24, 2024, Morris Davis, Director of AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC), sold 16,209 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,207 shares and purchased a total of 4,772 shares of AGNC Investment Corp. The company's insider transaction history indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 13 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of AGNC Investment Corp were trading at $9.32, resulting in a market capitalization of $6.656 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 924.00, significantly above both the industry median of 16.8 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

