The Agnelli heir’s chancy gear-change to take the business beyond cars

John Elkann is seeking to diversify the Agnelli business interests - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Gianni Agnelli, the billionaire Italian industrialist, took driving seriously. So seriously that he insisted on driving his own chauffeur around – often at break-neck speeds.

“When people travelled by horse-drawn vehicles, they said there are those who prefer to sit on the box and those who prefer to sit inside the carriage. I prefer sitting on the box,” the Fiat chief once said.

Agnelli’s adrenaline-fuelled passion for cars spawned an automotive empire that controls brands including Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Chrysler. Meanwhile, his suave dress sense and glamorous lifestyle helped to cement his family’s status at the top of Italian high society.

Now, though, the Agnelli dynasty is looking to forge a new path under the leadership of John Elkann, the unsentimental scion who styles himself more as Europe’s Warren Buffett than a boy racer.

A polyglot and astute dealmaker, 47-year-old Elkann has moved away from his grandfather’s petrol-fuelled strategy as he looks to carve out a new future for Europe’s oldest industrialists.

Last week Exor, the Agnelli family investment company, took a 15pc stake in Philips, which is trying to transform itself from a lightbulb manufacturer into a healthcare company.

Gianni Agnelli founded the automotive empire that included Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Chrysler - Chip HIRES/Getty Images Contributor

Philips is a risky bet. The Dutch conglomerate has been embroiled in controversy over a fault in a ventilator designed to treat sleep apnea, which has led to millions of units being recalled and sent the share price tumbling.

However, Elkann is betting that the slump in value makes now a shrewd time to invest. More fundamentally, it represents a change in tack for the new generation of a family dubbed the “Kennedys of Italy”.

After selling off US insurer Partner Re for €9.3bn in 2021, Elkann has set his sights on the healthcare industry.

Paolo Griseri, an Italian reporter who has followed the Agnellis for decades, says diversification has always been a characteristic of the family, pointing to the fact that Fiat made refrigerators.

But the strategy has taken on a new urgency under Elkann, who is pinning his hopes on booming interest in healthcare since the pandemic.

It is part of what Pierre de Gasquet, a French journalist who has written a book on the Agnelli family, describes as a “renaissance”.

Cars undoubtedly remain the driving force behind Exor. The 2021 merger between Fiat and Peugeot to create automotive giant Stellantis was perhaps Elkann’s biggest coup to date.

However, the entire industry faces significant challenges as it seeks to shift to net zero. Stellantis chief Carlos Tavares has warned European car manufacturers face a “terrible fight” with Chinese EV makers who have triggered a price war in the sector just as older companies require major investment in new factories and supply chains.

Meanwhile, at Ferrari, which the Agnelli’s still own almost a quarter of, executives are fretting about how to make sports cars attractive in an era of near noiseless battery-powered engines.

Against this backdrop the Agnelli family has launched a concerted shift into new territory.

Exor, which has a market value of €19.5bn, has used the proceeds of the Partner Re sale to snap up stakes in several European healthcare firms, while it has also moved into technology through recent investments including Uber rival Via Transportation and Welltec.

More idiosyncratic interests include a 24pc stake in luxury shoemaker Christian Louboutin and the Agnellis’ majority shareholding of The Economist.

In many ways, the new direction can be pinned on a fundamental difference in approach between Elkann and his more flamboyant grandfather.

Nicknamed L’avvocato – the lawyer – thanks to his legal training, Gianni transformed the owner of Fiat into an automotive powerhouse and a titan of Italian industry. At the height of its powers in the 1980s, the empire controlled 4.4pc of Italy’s GDP and more than 3pc of its industrial workforce.

Gianni also garnered a reputation as a socialite and playboy who counted Henry Kissinger as a friend and is alleged to have had a string of affairs with famous women including Jacqueline Kennedy.

Elkann, who took control of the empire following Gianni’s death in 2003, could hardly be more different to his grandfather.

“He’s much less charismatic than Gianni was, he’s less romantic about the auto industry, he’s more pragmatic and cautious,” says De Gasquet.

The Agnelli family still owns a quarter of luxury sportscar maker Ferrari - Motoring

Analysts have drawn comparisons between Elkann’s approach and that of serial investor Warren Buffett, who he often quotes in lengthy annual letters to shareholders.

“Exor has always argued that it wants to create value with investment, because it’s a family finance company that is not in a hurry to get to profit like investment funds,” says Griseri.

This unsentimental approach raises the prospect that Elkann could gradually begin to disentangle the family from the industry that made it famous: cars.

Griseri adds: “One wonders whether this secular attitude, which looks at the value of the business rather than that of the products, will end up making the investment of the Agnellis in the automobile [industry] more and more marginal.”

Elkann’s strategy has also fuelled speculation over the future of some of the family’s most enduring investments, particularly football club Juventus and Italian newspapers La Stampa and La Repubblica.

De Gasquet says Exor will likely hold on to The Economist as a trophy asset, but raises questions over the fate of its newspaper titles.

“[Elkann’s] grandfather was really attached to this. He was a great reader, he loved the press. I’m not sure this is the case for John,” he says.

As Exor heads in a new direction, the heritage of Italy’s foremost industrialists risks disappearing into the rear-view mirror.

