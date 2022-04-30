U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.40 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,717.57
    -1,134.00 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AEM

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 29, 2022, each of the 12 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 21, 2022, were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Total Votes
Cast

Percentage
of Votes
For

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

Leona Aglukkaq

321,210,494

2,156,401

323,366,895

99.33%

0.67%

Ammar Al-Joundi

322,087,020

1,279,875

323,366,895

99.60%

0.40%

Sean Boyd

286,047,557

37,319,338

323,366,895

88.46%

11.54%

Martine A. Celej

287,100,262

36,266,633

323,366,895

88.78%

11.22%

Robert J. Gemmell

273,396,372

49,970,524

323,366,895

84.55%

15.45%

Jonathan Gill

314,060,333

9,306,562

323,366,895

97.12%

2.88%

Peter Grosskopf

311,362,240

12,004,655

323,366,895

96.29%

3.71%

Elizabeth Lewis-Gray

314,533,666

8,833,229

323,366,895

97.27%

2.73%

Deborah McCombe

322,826,938

539,957

323,366,895

99.83%

0.17%

Jeffrey Parr

311,508,266

11,858,629

323,366,895

96.33%

3.67%

J. Merfyn Roberts

316,358,848

7,008,047

323,366,895

97.83%

2.17%

Jamie C. Sokalsky

285,284,510

38,082,385

323,366,895

88.22%

11.78%

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States and Colombia. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-election-of-directors-301536684.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Recommended Stories

  • United States Steel (X) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. United States Steel (NYSE: X)Q1 2022 Earnings CallApr 29, 2022, 8:30 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood morning, everyone, and welcome to United States Steel Corporation's first quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast.

  • U.S. Steel Predicts ‘Best-Ever’ Second Quarter on Growing Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. is predicting its “best” second quarter on growing steel demand from automakers to construction firms.Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000China Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoAlarmed by Russia’s Invasion, Europe Rethinks Its China TiesThe Pittsburgh-based steelmaker is see

  • U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt on eastern European operations during war in Ukraine: 'We’re following all laws and sanctions'

    For U.S. Steel Košice, the central European operations of Pittsburgh-headquartered U.S. Steel Corp., the war in Ukraine has been cause for several big shifts.

  • One by One, Mega Miners Show Why Metals Supply Is Squeezed

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc is the latest giant miner to pare back production forecasts, in what’s turning out to be a difficult start to the year for companies digging up some of the world’s most important raw materials.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA Powerful D

  • U.S. Steel Says In-House Ore Is an Advantage as Supplies Tighten

    United States Steel Corp. said it expects second-quarter income to come in at a record level, aided by the company's own supply of iron ore at a time when raw materials for making steel are growing costlier. "Our iron ore mines are a unique competitive advantage that cannot be easily replicated by other competitors," Chief Executive David Burritt said about U.S. Steel's ore reserves in northern Minnesota. Prices for steel scrap, raw iron and other metallic materials used to make new steel and va

  • U.S. Steel stock up 3% after Q1 earnings beat views

    Shares of U.S. Steel Corp. rose nearly 3% in the extended session Thursday after the steel maker reported adjusted earnings above expectations and revenue that met estimates, saying that customers are noticing the importance of having a domestic steel source. U.S. Steel said it earned $882 million, or $3.02 a share, in the quarter, compared with $91 million, or $1.08 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $3.05 a share. Revenue rose to $5.2 billion from

  • Power-hungry India halts passenger trains to free up track to move coal

    India has boosted the output of coal and cancelled passenger trains to free up rail track to move it, officials said on Friday, as the government scrambles to overcome its worst power crisis in years. State-run Coal India, which accounts for 80% of India's coal output, increased production by 27.2% in April, the federal coal ministry said. Federal government-run Indian Railways has cancelled 753 passenger train services, the government said.

  • Lundin Mining Announces Closing of Acquisition of Josemaria Resources and Provides Update on Josemaria Project

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Josemaria Resources Inc. ("Josemaria Resources").

  • California AG to investigate fossil fuel firms for plastic pollution

    California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Thursday that he intends to launch an investigation into the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries for their contribution to global plastic pollution. Bonta also said he intends to subpoena ExxonMobil as part of this process. “The public has been aggressively deceived by some of the largest and most…

  • A Brief Overview of Crypto Payments in 5 Charts

    Bitcoin launched as a purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash, inspiring the rise of other cryptocurrency payment options: Here is what the data shows.

  • Northrop Grumman beats profit estimates for Q1 but sales falls slightly short

    Defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp. posted net income of $955 million, or $6.10 a share for the first quarter, down from $2.2 billion, or $13.43 a share, in the year-earlier period. The 2021 first quarter included a net after-tax benefit of $1.1 billion related to the IT services divestiture. Sales fell to $8.8 billion from $9.2 billion a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $5.96 and sales of $8.9 billion. "Recent global geopolitical events underscore the relevance of our capabi

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Tech Giant “Honored To Be Stewards” Of ‘CODA’, Hails Apple TV+ Awards Haul After Strong Q2 Earnings Report – Update

    UPDATED with exec comments. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company was “honored to be the stewards” of Best Picture Oscar winner CODA, adding that the trophy is one of 240 won by Apple TV+ in its two-and-a-half years of existence. CODA was an acquisition out of the Sundance Film Festival, at a record acquisition […]

  • Most big cryptocurrencies fall as Ripple tumbles

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Friday, with Ripple (XRPUSD) seeing the biggest change, tumbling 3.39% to 62 cents. Seven additional currencies posted decreases Friday.

  • Comcast stock gains after earnings as theme parks, studios continue their rebound

    Shares of Comcast Corp. were ahead 5% in premarket trading Thursday after the cable giant topped expectations for its latest quarter amid continued growth in its studio and theme-park businesses. The company reported first-quarter net income of $3.55 billion, or 78 cents a share, up from $3.33 billion, or 71 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Comcast notched earnings per share of 86 cents, up from 76 cents a year earlier and ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was

  • Exxon, Chevron Ramp Up Stock Buybacks as Energy Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. pledged to ramp up shareholder returns as crude oil and natural gas prices surged to multi-year highs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000China Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoAlarmed by Russia’s Invasion, Europe Re

  • June WTI Crude Oil Testing Short-Term Retracement Zone

    The direction of the June WTI crude oil market on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $105.77.

  • T Stamp stock skyrockets after launching authentication product using a selfie

    Shares of T Stamp Inc. blasted 171.9% higher on very heavy volume in premarket trading Thursday, enough to make the stock the biggest gainer on major U.S. exchanges, after the identity services company announced the launch of its Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) product that provides identity assurance with a selfie. Trading volume ballooned to 7.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 21,700 shares. The company said its Biometric MFA can be used wherever current

  • Nio Stock: China EV Sales On Tap As Covid Lockdowns Hit Production

    Tesla's emerging rivals report April EV sales soon. Nio halted EV production briefly last month due to Covid lockdowns.

  • Alibaba, other China ADRs soar after WSJ report China to pause putting pressure on tech giants

    The U.S.-listed shares of China-based technology companies soared in premarket trading Friday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese regulators were preparing to pause its campaign against technology companies, as they look to stem the deterioration in China's economy. Citing people familiar with the matter,

  • Carlyle's 41% profit rise in first quarter misses estimates

    (Reuters) -Carlyle Group Inc posted a lower-than-expected 41% year-on-year rise in first-quarter distributable earnings on Thursday, as market volatility prevented the private equity firm from cashing out on assets as much as some analysts expected. This translated to after-tax distributable earnings per share of 74 cents, which missed the average analyst estimate of $1.01 per share, according to financial data provider Refinitiv. Carlyle' shares were at $37.85 per share, down 1.85% in early afternoon trading on Thursday.