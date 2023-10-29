Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.40

The board of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.40 per share on the 15th of December. This means the annual payment is 3.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Agnico Eagle Mines Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Agnico Eagle Mines was paying a whopping 129% as a dividend, but this only made up 31% of its overall earnings. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 74.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 140%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.80 total annually to $1.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Agnico Eagle Mines might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Agnico Eagle Mines has grown earnings per share at 62% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On Agnico Eagle Mines' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Agnico Eagle Mines' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Agnico Eagle Mines is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Agnico Eagle Mines (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

