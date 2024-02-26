Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.40

The board of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of March, with investors receiving $0.40 per share. This means the annual payment is 3.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Agnico Eagle Mines Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Agnico Eagle Mines' earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 84% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 54.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 101%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.88 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.2% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Agnico Eagle Mines has grown earnings per share at 42% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Agnico Eagle Mines could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Our Thoughts On Agnico Eagle Mines' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Agnico Eagle Mines has been making. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Agnico Eagle Mines (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

