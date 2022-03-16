U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.86
    +95.41 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,063.10
    +518.76 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,436.55
    +487.93 (+3.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.64
    +60.68 (+3.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.94
    -1.50 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.30
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1047
    +0.0093 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    +0.0280 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3148
    +0.0109 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.6400
    +0.3400 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,023.62
    +1,359.11 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.61
    +42.06 (+4.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Agolo Raises Series A Financing Led by Lytical Ventures

·2 min read

Funding to Drive Growth of AI Summarization Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Agolo Inc., the AI-powered Summarization Platform, today announced completion of its Series A funding round to accelerate its growth and cutting-edge technology roadmap.

The funding comes during a time of significant growth for Agolo. Demand for its Summarization-Powered Search application is growing rapidly, across both Federal and Commercial markets.

"Agolo was recently awarded a significant deal with a large federal government department, in order to modernize its search and retrieval capabilities" noted Agolo CEO Sage Wohns. "Using our proprietary on-demand Knowledge Graph creation to power our Query-Based Summarization, our clients have seen a dramatic improvement to their research and analysis capabilities across millions of documents" explained Agolo CTO Mohamed AlTantawy.

Agolo also recently introduced its ESG Research Summarization application, a first-of-its-kind product to simplify the analysis of Environmental, Social & Governance reports by financial institutions and large corporations. With ESG increasingly a critical part of the investment decision-making process for most financial institutions, firms need the ability to scale their analysis of these massive reports.

The new funding round was led by Lytical Ventures. Existing investors Microsoft M12, Tensility Venture Partners and Ridgeline Partners also participated in the oversubscribed round.

"Sifting through huge data sets and deciding what information is important is hard. The US government realizes this as do large, highly regulated organizations. Agolo's value proposition is becoming increasingly clear as more and more enterprises wake up to their responsibility to turn knowledge into wisdom for the benefit of their customers and stockholders. We are excited to be along for the ride." said Steve Berg, Partner at Lytical Ventures, who will be joining the Agolo Board.

Capital from the raise will be used to fund expansion of Agolo sales and marketing teams, as well as scaling the product, data science and engineering teams to further the product roadmap.

About Agolo

Agolo is the leader in pioneering the next generation of search. Agolo's AI-powered summarization platform analyzes millions of documents to give each customer a unique knowledge graph and summary of key points specific to their areas of interest.

Contact:
Agolo
New York, NY
Contact: Sage Wohns
sage@agolo.com, (347) 450-7243

SOURCE: Agolo



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692799/Agolo-Raises-Series-A-Financing-Led-by-Lytical-Ventures

Recommended Stories

  • 'Extremely sensitive' small businesses brace for Fed interest rate hikes

    Consumer borrowing costs are headed higher as interest rate hikes are enacted by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

  • Retiree Fulfills Business Dreams, Owns 17 Beauty Salons in Walmart

    Steve Ojeshina is not letting retirement slow him down. The former mechanical engineer has 17 beauty salons in Walmart.

  • Here’s what you should know about COVID relief and taxes for your small business

    There's plenty of confusion for businesses owners when it comes to COVID relief funding, since some states have been inconsistent with the tax treatment.

  • SEC probing Big Four accounting firms over conflict-of-interest concerns: report

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a probe into conflict-of-interest concerns within the financial sector that includes the Big Four accounting firms - Deloitte , Ernst & Young, KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.Sources told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that the probe will focus on whether accounting firms undermined their ability to conduct independent audits by offering other consulting or non-audit services to...

  • Analyst Report: Coupa Software Incorporated

    Coupa Software is a cloud-based provider of business spend management, or BSM, solutions. Coupa’s BSM platform provides visibility into all spend, allowing companies to gain control over their spending, optimize their supplier network and supply chains, and manage liquidity. The platform’s transactional core consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment solutions, while supporting modules ranging from strategic sourcing solutions to supply chain design and planning solutions round out the comprehensive spend management ecosystem.

  • Do Consumers Really Understand the D-to-c Difference?

    Scalefast’s third installation of its d-to-c hype report examines the consumer point of view on blurring lines between direct-to-consumer and traditional retail.

  • Calgary CEO Christina Pilarski Named Top Entrepreneur to Look Out For

    Christina Pilarski, CEO of Calgary-based full-service marketing and communications agency CIPR Communications, has been recognized by the Entrepreneur Herald as a leading entrepreneur. She was named to their list of the Top 30 Entrepreneurs to Look Out for in 2022.

  • Survey: 75% of Women Business Owners Attribute Success to Mentorship

    Women business owners face many challenges starting out. Check out this report to see how women use mentorship to move obstacles blocking their paths.

  • Goodway Group Appoints Agency Veteran, Laurel Collins, as VP of Media Planning

    The global digital marketing and ecommerce leader joins Goodway Group to align clients’ business strategies to media plans

  • Duuo announces launch of Small Business Insurance

    Duuo Insurance Services, in partnership with Slice Labs, has launched its latest on-demand product, Small Business Insurance. This new subscription-style Commercial General Liability policy provides Canadian business owners with coverage for their business operations. Available to a range of self-employed Canadian workers, small business owners can now purchase a Duuo policy to enjoy coverage on-demand.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese stocks deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the nation’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to the lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. Sewer Data Warns

  • EUR/USD Tests Resistance At 1.1000

    EUR/USD managed to settle above the resistance at 1.0960 and is testing the next resistance level at 1.1000.

  • What Generation Z, Millennials Expect From a Brand

    Social activism plays an "outsize role" to Generation Z, notes TextNow's Ken Willner.

  • Why Delta Air Lines Stock Is Up By 9% Today

    The stock is trying to settle above the $35 level.

  • Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cuts - sources

    Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings are preparing to cut tens of thousands of jobs combined this year in one of their biggest layoff rounds as the internet firms try to cope with China's sweeping regulatory crackdown, sources said. While Alibaba is yet to specify a group-wide target for the layoffs, China's biggest e-commerce company could ultimately axe more than 15% of its total workforce, or about 39,000 staff, estimated one of the sources with knowledge of the company's plans. Tencent, the owner of China's dominant messaging app WeChat, also plans to make employees redundant this year in some of its business units, said three separate sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • The S&P 500 Slipped, Alibaba Tumbled—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates this week for the first time since 2018, against the backdrop of a complex inflationary picture.

  • There Is Still Time - Customers Behind on Energy Bills Act Now to Prevent Disconnection

    PSE&G resumes energy service disconnections on March 16

  • Dow ends nearly 600 points higher as oil retreats below $100 a barrel

    Stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday as oil prices continued to pull back from 14-year highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped around 599 points, or 1.8%, to close near 33,544, according to prelminary figures, while the S&P 500 advanced around 89 points, or 2.1%, finishing near 4,262. the Nasdaq Composite rose around 367 points, or 2.9%, to end near 12,948.62. Crude prices, which saw the U.S. benchmark soar to a 14-year high near $130 a barrel last week as investors reacted to Russia's inv

  • Trade But Don't Invest in Coupa Software: Here's the Issue

    Coupa Software released the firm's fourth quarter financial performance on Monday evening. For the reporting period, Coupa posted adjusted EPS of $0.19, which easily beat expectations. Full year results show record revenue of $725M... up 34%, record calculated billings of $855M... up 33%, record operating cash flow of $168M, and record adjusted free cash flow of $156M.

  • Discovery CEO made over $246 million in 2021 thanks to bumper stock options

    Zaslav's compensation rose more than 550% in 2021 and included option awards valued at $202.9 million. The one-time options grant extends over seven years, at strike prices of $35.65 or greater, according to a Discovery spokesman, which means Zaslav would receive a payout only after fueling a substantial surge in the share price. Zaslav negotiated an extension of his employment contract in May, after Discovery announced its $43 billion acquisition of AT&T's WarnerMedia.