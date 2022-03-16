U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

Agolo's summary-powered search brings in government work and fresh funding

Devin Coldewey
·5 min read

Search is hard, but even the decent tools developed by Google, Microsoft, and others can't seem to get it right when it comes to navigating the thousands of documents and ideas trapped in enterprise and government databases. Agolo is making a specialty of it, however, using intelligent summaries to get a foot in the door with feds — and raise a couple million to keep building, too.

We last talked with Agolo in the summer of 2019, or as I think of it, last summer. At the time, the company had built a powerful summary engine that could take documents, articles, and other long-form content and produce shorter versions that kept the critical points intact. This type of tech is valuable in a lot of ways, but the one Agolo found most immediately applicable is in search.

The problem with search is that the engines that do it are both smart and dumb. They're smart about finding threads of relevance and ordering things using those metrics (when they're allowed to), but dumb in that they aren't very good at context or extraction. By that I mean that they may or may not be good at pulling out, for example, the author of a page or paper because formatting differs widely — and without the ability to connect those pieces of information these engines don't really know what's important.

Part of summarizing a document, however, is understanding what about it is important — otherwise how do you know which parts to keep or throw away? This information, it turns out, is crucial for making searches of unstructured or miscellaneous data effective. Docugami focused on the process of turning documents into data, and Agolo is using a related approach to let users find the needle in the corporate document haystack.

The company found a good fit for its technology in the early days of the pandemic, when the Office of Science and Tech Policy was looking for a better way to organize the swiftly accumulating data around COVID-19. Searching for authors and substances is all well and good, but people needed something a bit smarter than the usual database indexers.

Agolo co-founder and CEO Sage Wohns gave the example of searching for ibuprofen. Any ordinary search engine only understands ibuprofen as a term people generally search for in order to learn more about the medicine, and that's the way it's reflected in the index. Even if you deploy that search tech on a domain-specific corpus, like research papers, it doesn't magically gain better understanding. But a medical researcher searching through pandemic-related papers for ibuprofen already knows what it is — what they need is an ordered presentation of how ibuprofen appears in the literature, what other drugs and effects it is most tightly correlated with, what institutions and authors are associated with studying it.

"We helped with the problem of getting the right info into people's hands," said Wohns. And an early version of the company's summary tech was used in combination with the OSTP's existing search stack to make the results better. Not only does it return things that should be more relevant, but it surfaces the reasoning for that relevance, showing (if you ask it) a representation of the graph and nodes a query and related items are part of.

Now they're on to similar projects for the federal government, which is sitting on tons of reports and data but like any large organization has trouble sorting through it all.

"In the two years since, we’ve re-engineered the summarizer to handle longer documents (often hundreds of pages), and optimized the knowledge graph creator to scale to handle millions of documents within a single graph," wrote co-founder and CTO Mohamed AlTantawy in an email to TechCrunch.

Like any self-respecting enterprise micromodel, the systems Agolo deploys tailor themselves to the dataset provided by the client.

Two more examples of Agolo metadata and search.
Two more examples of Agolo metadata and search.

Image Credits: Agolo

Because Agolo doesn't make its own search solution per se, it partners with the likes of Microsoft and Google, AlTantawy said: "We’re working with them both on their enterprise offerings, deploying our solutions in their client implementations. At Microsoft, we’re integrated into 4 sales kits, the only non-Microsoft technology included here across Financial Services, Federal, Healthcare and Retail."

So a big government organization comes to the enterprise search provider to put its documents in order, and the enterprise search provider comes to Agolo to make sure the documents are indexed and understood in a real way.

"We are directly under contract with two U.S. Government clients today, with a few others pending contract," said Wohns. "In some of those, we are being integrated with other software (from Microsoft and others) but the licenses are directly with Agolo. That aligns to our business model, where we have both direct and indirect channels."

The Air Force and Defense Department are among those clients, though Wohns could not be more specific. They're also working on a system for analyzing and ordering Environmental, Social and Governance reports from large companies — another category of documents that's easy enough to read one or three of, but quickly becomes cumbrous as you look at 100 competing ESG statements from potential partners or investments.

The company's A round was just closed, led by Lytical Ventures, plus returning investors Microsoft M12, Google Ventures, Tensility Venture Partners, Ridgeline Partners and Thomson Reuters. The company has raised over $18M in total to date.

The money will be used to staff up in sales and marketing in particular, plus the product and engineering needed to continue to work with its existing clients. It should be announcing some big ones this year, so hopefully our readers in the federal government will be able to find things a little easier then.

Recommended Stories

  • Micron Is Riding on These 3 Massive Trends

    The computer memory and data storage specialist is set to grow in the next few years thanks to several tailwinds.

  • Apple Customers May Have Reason to Cheer

    Chances are if you're an Apple loyalist then, you've potentially already placed preorders for Apple's latest low cost budget iPhone SE 3 or the new 5th generation iPad Air released during the tech giant's first product event for 2022 held earlier this month. The news also hurt investor sentiment as market watchers said this could hurt Apple's production targets and potentially hit sales and revenue expectations. While delivery times for Apple's slate of new products are already running into end March, Foxconn Technology Group has reportedly returned to "some production."

  • Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

    Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center has developed an interface that allows machines from different suppliers to speak to each other in the same language and operate parts of the production line autonomously. Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The autonomous system marks the first time the Carbon 3D printers and the KUKA-built robots can talk to each other in the same language, opening limitless possibilities for other machines involved throughout the production process to collaborate.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Coinbase Announces Plan to Launch NFT Marketplace

    Coinbase is set for the NFT marketplace launch, however, no actual launch date is yet available despite the announcement of Coinbase NFT.

  • New iPhones Help 5G Handsets Capture More Than Half the Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhones led the mobile industry to a milestone in January, when handsets with fifth-generation cellular networking accounted for more than half of smartphone sales for the first time.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More Talks7.3 Magnitude Quake Hits North Japan, Tsunami Risk RecedingLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareKremlin Embrace of Neutral-

  • Chipotle is testing a new robot to make tortillas

    Here comes robots to your local Chipotle.

  • ISM and OneWeb Partner to Bridge Digital Divide for Remote Canadians

    ISM, an IT managed services provider and subsidiary of Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), and OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company, have partnered to offer competitive internet access to remote organizations and communities across Canada.

  • FCC revokes U.S. authorization of Chinese telecom firm Pacific Networks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday voted to revoke the authorization for Chinese telecom Pacific Networks and its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet to provide U.S. telecommunications services. The 4-0 vote to revoke the authority that had been granted in 2002 is the latest move by the American regulator to bar Chinese telecommunications carriers from the United States citing national security concerns.

  • Don't Catch the Falling Knife Called Coupa Software

    After a long decline there is always a chance of a bounce or relief rally but I would not expect it, should it occur, to last long or travel far. COUP is trading sharply lower Tuesday on the heels of the company's weak guidance and two sell side analysts cutting their price targets for the firm. In our December 6 review the weekly Point and Figure chart suggested an $83 price target which has been passed on the opening Tuesday.

  • Discord considers direct listing at $15 billion

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss communications platform Discord looking to go public.

  • Samsung Elec sees strong year for chip and components unit - CEO

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd expects its chip and components division to perform strongly this year as it looks to boost supply by improving operations in a tight global market, the company's new co-chief executive said on Wednesday. The chip and components business is expected to outperform the global chip market's forecast annual growth of 9%, division head and new co-CEO Kyung Kye-hyun told the annual shareholders meeting, without giving further details. Kyung said Samsung's foundry business would look for new clients in China, where it expects high market growth, and focus on increasing supply capacity by improving operations at its plants.

  • iOS 15.4: Apple releases major iPhone update with a range of new features

    Apple has released iOS 15.4, a major new update for the iPhone. It also adds Universal Control, which was first unveiled almost a year ago at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, but then failed to appear in software since. The feature allows Macs and iPads to be controlled together, using the same mouse and keyboard and allowing for a continuous experience of moving between the two.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Remain Range Bound, SOL Reaches Key Juncture

    Bitcoin price is stuck below $40,000, Ethereum’s ether is struggling below $2,640, and SOL is approaching a crucial break.

  • Epson's latest laser projector promises 4K 120Hz output for $3,999

    The LS11000 has many of the same features as the more expensive Pro Cinema LS12000.

  • Germany warns against using Kaspersky software, citing 'considerable' cyber risk after Russia's invasion

    The German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) warned organizations against using Kaspersky antivirus software over fears it could be exploited for cyber-espionage or launching cyberattacks amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. While the office is not explicitly banning the use of Kaspersky software, the security agency is urging German organizations to replace products made by the Moscow-headquartered firm with alternative software from non-Russian vendors, warning that Russia’s military and intelligence activities in Ukraine, along with its threats against Europe, NATO and Germany, means there is “a considerable risk of a successful IT attack.” “A Russian IT manufacturer can carry out offensive operations itself, be forced to attack target systems against its will, or be spied on without its knowledge as a victim of a cyber operation, or be misused as a tool for attacks against its own customers,” the BSI said in a statement, explaining that antivirus software such as Kaspersky's have deep system access and must maintain a permanent, encrypted and non-verifiable connection to the manufacturer's servers.

  • Russia is About to Hack Your Energy Source. You Could Lose Power.

    Companies can protect themselves from hackers who are focused on targeting the refineries, pipelines and power grids in the U.S. from operating.

  • Meta will add basic parental supervision tools to its VR headset almost three years after launch

    Despite releasing its first virtual reality headsets in May 2019, Meta is only now adding parental supervision tools to its Meta Quest VR headset. Through this mobile dashboard, parents can manage which apps their child can download according to their rating -- so, for example, a parent could pre-authorize their teen's account to download any all-ages apps.

  • Deal of the Day: How to save nearly $100 on an Apple iPad Air right now

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The Apple iPad could be considered the gold standard of tablets — but it doesn’t come cheap. The 64GB 2020 Apple iPod Air has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display and an up-to-10 hour battery life.

  • How a former Microsoft executive brought Magic Leap back from the brink

    This is how Peggy Johnson is trying to save a struggling company as well as the future of augmented reality