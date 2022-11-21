U.S. markets closed

Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Agora, Inc.
·20 min read
Agora, Inc.
Agora, Inc.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (“Agora”), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We delivered robust operational results this quarter despite a very challenging global macroeconomic environment,” said Tony Zhao, founder, chairman and CEO of Agora. “In recent months, we have been working hard to improve our operational efficiency and focus our efforts on priorities including enhancing the quality of experience and ease of use of our core products, strengthening our go-to-market efforts, and winning benchmark customers, which will help us navigate near term uncertainties and emerge as a stronger and healthier company.”

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Total revenues for the quarter were $41.0 million, a decrease of 9.0% from $45.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Active Customers as of September 30, 2022 were 2,987, excluding those for Easemob, an increase of 16.5% from 2,564 as of September 30, 2021.

  • Constant Currency Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate (DBNER), excluding Easemob, was 84% for the trailing 12-month period ended September 30, 2022. Specifically, DNBER was above 130% for the US and International business, and approximately 70% for the China business.

  • Net loss for the quarter was $27.7 million, compared to net loss of $21.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. After excluding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, financing related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets and income tax related to acquired intangible assets, non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $17.6 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was negative $16.4 million, compared to negative $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2022 was $483.4 million.

  • Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $8.8 million, compared to $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Free cash flow for the quarter was negative $9.9 million, compared to negative $15.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues
Total revenues were $41.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 9.0% from $45.0 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a challenging global macro environment and restrictive regulations in certain markets, which were offset in part by our business expansion and usage growth in other sectors and regions.

Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was $16.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 6.1% from $15.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the increase in bandwidth and co-location costs.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit was $24.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 17.0% from $29.3 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 59.4% in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 5.8% from 65.2% in the same period last year, mainly due to an increase in revenue from our broadcast streaming product which had lower gross margin.

Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were $55.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 10.4% from $50.4 million in the same period last year.

  • Research and development expenses were $29.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, a slight increase of 0.3% from $29.7 million in the same period last year.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were $14.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 14.7% from $12.7 million in the same period last year, mainly due to team expansion in the US and certain international markets as well as higher advertising expenses compared to the same period last year.

  • General and administrative expenses were $11.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 40.8% from $8.0 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increased professional services expenses.

Other Operating Income
Other operating income was $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.2 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the receipt of government subsidies in the third quarter of 2022.

Loss from Operations
Loss from operations was $28.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $20.8 million in the same period last year.

Interest income
Interest income was $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.2 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the increase in interest rate.

Net Loss
Net loss was $27.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $21.1 million in the same period last year.

Net Loss per American Depositary Share attributable to ordinary shareholders
Net loss per American Depositary Share (“ADS”)1 attributable to ordinary shareholders was $0.25 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.19 in the same period last year.

____________________
1 One ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares.

Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, we repurchased approximately 3.5 million of our class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 0.9 million ADSs) for approximately US$3.5 million under our share repurchase program, representing 2% of our US$200 million share repurchase program. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, we repurchased approximately 13.2 million of our class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 3.3 million ADSs) for approximately US$23.2 million under our share repurchase program, representing 12% of our US$200 million share repurchase program. As of September 30, 2022, we had approximately 463.6 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 115.9 million ADSs) issued and outstanding. Our current share repurchase program will expire by the end of February 2023.

Financial Outlook

Based on currently available information, Agora has adjusted the previous guidance and now expects that total revenues for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 are estimated to be between $160 million and $162 million. This revised outlook reflects Agora’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, and the outlook ranges for the year ending December 31, 2022 reflect various assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties, including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earnings Call

Agora will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:
Event title: Agora, Inc. 3Q 2022 Financial Results
The call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6rshpuvm
Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may register for the call with the link below:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe9583c1e69af4c4e991651496aa4b338
Please visit Agora’s investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io/investor-relations on November 21, 2022 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Agora has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Agora uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Agora’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Besides free cash flow (as defined below), each of these non-GAAP financial measures represents the corresponding GAAP financial measure before share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, financing related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets and income tax related to acquired intangible assets. Agora believes that such non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effects of such share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, financing related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets and income tax related to acquired intangible assets that it includes in its cost of revenues, total operating expenses and net income (loss). Agora believes that all such non-GAAP financial measures also provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with Agora’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Agora’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” included at the end of this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Definitions of Agora’s non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are presented below.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

Agora defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, financing related expenses, amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets and income tax related to acquired intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA

Agora defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before exchange gain (loss), interest income, investment income (loss), other income, equity in income of affiliates, income taxes, depreciation of property and equipment, and adjusted to exclude the effects of share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, financing related expenses and amortization expenses of acquired intangible assets.

Free Cash Flow

Agora defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Agora considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors regarding net cash provided by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow the business.

Operating Metrics

Agora also uses other operating metrics included in this press release and defined below to assess the performance of its business.

Active Customers

Agora defines an active customer at the end of any particular period as an organization or individual developer from which Agora generated more than $100 of revenue during the preceding 12 months. Agora counts customers based on unique customer account identifiers. Generally, one software application uses the same customer account identifier throughout its life cycle while one account may be used for multiple applications.

Constant Currency Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate

Agora calculates Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all customers in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period. Constant Currency Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate is calculated the same way as Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate but using fixed exchange rates based on the daily average exchange rates prevailing during the prior 12-month period to remove the impact of foreign currency translations. Agora believes Constant Currency Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis as Agora does not consider the impact of foreign currency fluctuations to be indicative of its core operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains ‘‘forward-looking statements’’ within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding Agora’s financial outlook, beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” “will” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Among other things, the Financial Outlook in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Agora’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Agora’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the growth of the RTE-PaaS market; Agora’s ability to manage its growth and expand its operations; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global markets and Agora’s business, operations and customers; Agora’s ability to attract new developers and convert them into customers; Agora’s ability to retain existing customers and expand their usage of Agora’s platform and products; Agora’s ability to drive popularity of existing use cases and enable new use cases, including through quality enhancements and introduction of new products, features and functionalities; Agora’s fluctuating operating results; competition; the effect of broader technological and market trends on Agora’s business and prospects; general economic conditions and their impact on customer and end-user demand; and other risks and uncertainties included elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the final prospectus related to the IPO filed with the SEC on June 26, 2020. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Agora undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About Agora

Agora’s mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any app, anytime and anywhere. Agora’s cloud platform provides developers simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video, voice and chat experiences into their applications. Agora maintains dual headquarters in Shanghai, China and Santa Clara, California.

For more information, please visit: www.agora.io.

Agora, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)

 

As of

 

As of

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

30,819

 

 

285,668

 

Short-term investments

452,587

 

 

469,636

 

Accounts receivable, net

33,130

 

 

32,619

 

Prepayments and other current assets

7,639

 

 

8,801

 

Contract assets

1,316

 

 

962

 

Total current assets

525,491

 

 

797,686

 

Property and equipment, net

13,616

 

 

19,194

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,194

 

 

7,436

 

Intangible assets

4,947

 

 

6,697

 

Goodwill

56,142

 

 

56,142

 

Long-term investments

63,388

 

 

53,925

 

Other non-current assets

167,960

 

 

3,919

 

Total assets

835,738

 

 

944,999

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

8,551

 

 

5,309

 

Advances from customers

9,027

 

 

9,068

 

Taxes payable

852

 

 

2,435

 

Current operating lease liabilities

3,278

 

 

3,957

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

41,827

 

 

53,034

 

Total current liabilities

63,535

 

 

73,803

 

Long-term payable

546

 

 

495

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

793

 

 

3,452

 

Deferred tax liabilities

735

 

 

988

 

Total liabilities

65,609

 

 

78,738

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Class A ordinary shares

38

 

 

37

 

Class B ordinary shares

8

 

 

8

 

Additional paid-in-capital

1,126,441

 

 

1,099,369

 

Treasury shares, at cost

(23,221

)

 

-

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(11,516

)

 

3,149

 

Accumulated deficit

(321,621

)

 

(236,302

)

Total shareholders’ equity

770,129

 

 

866,261

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

835,738

 

 

944,999

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agora, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited, in US$ thousands, except share and per ADS amounts)

 

Three Month Ended

 

Nine Month Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2022

2021

 

2022

2021

Real-time engagement service revenues

38,860

 

42,390

 

 

115,120

 

122,234

 

Other revenues

2,128

 

2,648

 

 

5,432

 

5,362

 

Total revenues

40,988

 

45,038

 

 

120,552

 

127,596

 

Cost of revenues

16,639

 

15,689

 

 

45,520

 

49,016

 

Gross profit

24,349

 

29,349

 

 

75,032

 

78,580

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

29,771

 

29,668

 

 

93,247

 

81,887

 

Sales and marketing

14,607

 

12,734

 

 

41,580

 

32,478

 

General and administrative

11,257

 

7,996

 

 

29,439

 

20,988

 

Total operating expenses

55,635

 

50,398

 

 

164,266

 

135,353

 

Other operating income

2,365

 

210

 

 

3,593

 

840

 

Loss from operations

(28,921

)

(20,839

)

 

(85,641

)

(55,933

)

Exchange gain (loss)

62

 

(189

)

 

(4,969

)

(208

)

Interest income

2,490

 

2,154

 

 

6,468

 

6,280

 

Investment loss

(971

)

(2,314

)

 

(1,059

)

(967

)

Loss before income taxes

(27,340

)

(21,188

)

 

(85,201

)

(50,828

)

Income taxes

(132

)

93

 

 

(384

)

(353

)

Equity in income of affiliates

(227

)

-

 

 

264

 

-

 

Net loss

(27,699

)

(21,095

)

 

(85,321

)

(51,181

)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(27,699

)

(21,095

)

 

(85,321

)

(51,181

)

Other comprehensive loss:

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(11,696

)

493

 

 

(13,526

)

882

 

Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities

(613

)

65

 

 

(1,139

)

152

 

Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(40,008

)

(20,537

)

 

(99,986

)

(50,147

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted

(0.25

)

(0.19

)

 

(0.76

)

(0.47

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted

448,554,483

 

443,732,607

 

 

448,733,032

 

438,984,051

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expenses included in:

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

165

 

152

 

 

760

 

456

 

Research and development expenses

4,150

 

5,873

 

 

14,342

 

15,053

 

Sales and marketing expenses

1,244

 

1,326

 

 

5,050

 

3,603

 

General and administrative expenses

1,671

 

1,179

 

 

5,492

 

4,017

 


Agora, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)

 

Three Month Ended

 

Nine Month Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2022

2021

 

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

(27,699

)

(21,095

)

 

(85,321

)

(51,181

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

7,230

 

8,530

 

 

25,644

 

23,129

 

Allowance for current expected credit losses

788

 

1,758

 

 

3,697

 

3,031

 

Depreciation of property and equipment

2,334

 

1,994

 

 

7,231

 

5,978

 

Amortization of intangible assets

576

 

574

 

 

1,732

 

1,355

 

Deferred tax expense

(84

)

(84

)

 

(252

)

(199

)

Amortization of right-of-use asset and interest on lease liabilities

1,013

 

985

 

 

3,124

 

2,727

 

Change in the fair value of investments

976

 

2,345

 

 

861

 

1,064

 

Interest income on available-for-sale debt securities

(101

)

(101

)

 

(300

)

(194

)

Equity in income of affiliates

227

 

(66

)

 

(264

)

(66

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

155

 

(4,456

)

 

(6,545

)

(10,559

)

Contract assets

(34

)

(97

)

 

(498

)

(273

)

Prepayments and other current assets

(163

)

(344

)

 

(6

)

(897

)

Other non-current assets

3,142

 

(344

)

 

3,112

 

(299

)

Accounts payable

2,088

 

(1,611

)

 

4,031

 

(1,476

)

Advances from customers

671

 

49

 

 

784

 

(121

)

Taxes payable

(631

)

(167

)

 

(1,509

)

(732

)

Operating lease liabilities

(1,148

)

(1,150

)

 

(3,335

)

(2,972

)

Deferred income

-

 

185

 

 

145

 

185

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,827

 

(887

)

 

(822

)

6,450

 

Net cash used in operating activities

(8,833

)

(13,982

)

 

(48,491

)

(25,050

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of short-term investments

(159,340

)

(42,298

)

 

(531,279

)

(432,745

)

Proceeds from sale and maturity of short-term investments

193,501

 

157,834

 

 

542,631

 

407,912

 

Purchase of long-term investment

(1,657

)

(20,759

)

 

(19,762

)

(47,111

)

Prepayment for long-term investments

(1,476

)

-

 

 

(1,949

)

-

 

Withdrawal of long-term investments

2,113

 

-

 

 

2,113

 

-

 

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,085

)

(1,638

)

 

(2,707

)

(10,081

)

Purchase of intangible assets

-

 

(42

)

 

-

 

(243

)

Deposit for land use right purchase

-

 

-

 

 

(34,159

)

-

 

Withdrawal of deposit for land use right purchase

34,159

 

-

 

 

34,159

 

-

 

Prepayment for land use right purchase

(171,592

)

-

 

 

(171,592

)

-

 

Cash paid for an acquisition

-

 

(20,902

)

 

-

 

(36,630

)

Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities

(105,377

)

72,195

 

 

(182,545

)

(118,898

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the private placement, net of issuance costs paid

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

249,950

 

Proceeds from exercise of employees’ share options

87

 

382

 

 

970

 

1,835

 

Payment of financing cost

-

 

-

 

 

(621

)

-

 

Repurchase of Class A ordinary shares

(3,079

)

-

 

 

(22,839

)

-

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(2,992

)

382

 

 

(22,490

)

251,785

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,829

)

194

 

 

(1,326

)

270

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(120,031

)

58,789

 

 

(254,852

)

108,107

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period *

151,004

 

160,616

 

 

285,825

 

111,298

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period **

30,973

 

219,405

 

 

30,973

 

219,405

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes paid

-

 

-

 

 

55

 

966

 

Cash payments included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities

1,148

 

1,150

 

 

3,335

 

2,972

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

198

 

2,148

 

 

198

 

3,636

 

Non-cash financing and investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Payables for acquisition

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

18,539

 

Proceeds receivable from exercise of employees’ share options

66

 

33

 

 

66

 

33

 

Deposits utilized for employees’ share option exercises

-

 

-

 

 

7

 

-

 

Payables for property and equipment

228

 

917

 

 

228

 

917

 

Payables for long-term investment

-

 

5,897

 

 

-

 

5,897

 

Payables for treasury shares, at cost

383

 

 

 

383

 

 



* includes restricted cash balance

155

 

156

 

 

156

 

80

 

** includes restricted cash balance

154

 

156

 

 

154

 

156

 


Agora, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited, in US$ thousands, except share and per ADS amounts)

 

Three Month Ended

 

Nine Month Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2022

2021

 

2022

2021

GAAP net loss

(27,699

)

(21,095

)

 

(85,321

)

(51,181

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

7,230

 

8,530

 

 

25,644

 

23,129

 

Acquisition related expenses

236

 

656

 

 

749

 

5,355

 

Financing related expenses

2,166

 

-

 

 

2,166

 

-

 

Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets

556

 

556

 

 

1,668

 

1,305

 

Income tax related to acquired intangible assets

(84

)

(84

)

 

(252

)

(199

)

Non-GAAP net loss

(17,595

)

(11,437

)

 

(55,346

)

(21,591

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

(27,699

)

(21,095

)

 

(85,321

)

(51,181

)

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange gain (loss)

62

 

(189

)

 

(4,969

)

(208

)

Interest income

2,490

 

2,154

 

 

6,468

 

6,280

 

Investment loss

(971

)

(2,314

)

 

(1,059

)

(967

)

Equity in income of affiliates

(227

)

-

 

 

264

 

-

 

Income taxes

(132

)

93

 

 

(384

)

(353

)

Depreciation of property and equipment

2,334

 

1,994

 

 

7,231

 

5,978

 

Share-based compensation expense

7,230

 

8,530

 

 

25,644

 

23,129

 

Acquisition related expenses

236

 

656

 

 

749

 

5,355

 

Financing related expenses

2,166

 

-

 

 

2,166

 

-

 

Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets

556

 

556

 

 

1,668

 

1,305

 

Adjusted EBITDA

(16,399

)

(9,103

)

 

(48,183

)

(20,166

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in operating activities

(8,833

)

(13,982

)

 

(48,491

)

(25,050

)

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,085

)

(1,638

)

 

(2,707

)

(10,081

)

Free Cash Flow

(9,918

)

(15,620

)

 

(51,198

)

(35,131

)

Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities

(105,377

)

72,195

 

 

(182,545

)

(118,898

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(2,992

)

382

 

 

(22,490

)

251,785

 

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Fionna Chen investor@agora.io Media Contact: Timothy Gray press@agora.io


