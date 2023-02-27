U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,014.73
    +44.69 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,160.76
    +343.84 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,550.23
    +155.29 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,913.90
    +23.42 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.91
    -0.41 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    +8.40 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.71
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    +0.0066 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9120
    -0.0370 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    +0.0104 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0230
    -0.3830 (-0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,839.18
    +616.31 (+2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.95
    +7.54 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,945.49
    +66.83 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

AgozTech Releases Highly Protective Heavy-Duty Holsters Designed for Frontline Workers

Agoztech LLC
·3 min read

The protective cases are critical to preventing damage from everyday wear.

Zebra Scanner Holster with Belt Clip

Zebra Scanner Holster with Belt Clip
Zebra Scanner Holster with Belt Clip

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgozTech, a leading provider of heavy-duty holsters, has announced the launch of a new line of cases built to protect expensive devices carried by frontline workers. With AgozTech's high-quality products, workers in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, law enforcement, and logistics can carry and use their mobile scanners, POS devices, two-way radios, and pagers with complete peace of mind, knowing that their devices are safe and secure.

When selecting a case for a mobile scanner, it is important to first determine which device requires protection. Scanner cases, in particular, need to be able to safeguard mobile devices when they are in storage and when being utilized on the go. All scanner cases should be constructed to withstand bumps, drops, and everyday wear and tear while also ensuring that the items inside are kept safe and functional.

Zebra Scanners can be found in warehouses and stores across the country. Over the past decade, Zebra devices have quickly become the industry standard of modern inventory management technology. These devices have become essential to workers responsible for stocking shelves, packing and transporting goods, registering products, and confirming prices for customers.

AgozTech offers an array of Zebra-focused products and Zebra scanner holsters have varying levels of compatibility with devices such as the Zebra TC77, Zebra TC26, Zebra TC21, Zebra TC72, Zebra TC70, Zebra TC57, and the TC52.

For those looking to prevent impacts or punctures over a long period, the Agoz Zebra TC77 Holster is the ideal selection. This holster comes with a belt clip that makes it easy to attach to pants or a belt loop, and shock-absorbing technology built to protect the device from impact during falls or drops.

AgozTech offers a variety of scanners and holsters to meet the needs of every frontline employee, regardless of industry or role.

"Our creative and passionate team continuously provides innovation to empower the front line of business performance," said Dayana Celiktras, partner at AgozTech.

To learn more about AgozTech's heavy-duty holsters, please visit https://www.agoztech.com/.

About AgozTech

AgozTech was born out of a small passion project in Edgewater, New Jersey, in 2009. We design high-quality holsters to empower front-edge workers' productivity in industries such as retail e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, law enforcement, logistics, and more: Protecting their mobile working devices. Making their daily tasks more comfortable and productive. Offering ergonomic accessories. We are your front-edge workers' partner helping to make their jobs more comfortable, efficient, and productive. From the design to the delivery of our products, we make sure to live up to our mission.

From 2009 through today, our creative and passionate team continuously provides innovation to empower the front line of business performance. Worldwide, where businesses and people find their success, AgozTech is there!

Contact Information:
Ozkan Celiktras
Partner
ozkan@agoztech.com
908-524-5512

Related Images






Image 1: Zebra Scanner Holster with Belt Clip


Zebra Scanner Holster with Belt Clip is ideal for jobs in the manufacturing, and transportation industries.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Who is entitled to overtime? A new Supreme Court decision puts employers on notice

    Every employer should review their wage and hour compliance regularly, an employment attorney says.

  • Do’s and don’ts of layoffs: These are the things you should never post on LinkedIn if you lose your job

    Losing your job can understandably be very emotional. But once you put it all out there online, it's hard to take it back.

  • Can I afford to retire at this exact moment? Here are 3 simple rules of thumb to figure out if you can make a move in 2023

    Think of all the other ways you could use your home office.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With Just $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

    Warren Buffett's earnings-linked letter to shareholders details dominant stakes in AmEx, BofA, two oil giants and more.

  • Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive an EU antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over $500 million ‘South Park’ deal

    Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

  • China Lithium Probe Shuts Down a Tenth of Global Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestChina’s lithium industry is reeling as its top production hub — responsible for around a 10th of the world’s supply — faces sweeping closures amid a gove

  • ‘Dead Cow’ Awakens as Pipelines Revive Argentina’s Shale Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- In a windswept desert southwest of Buenos Aires, black steel tubes the length of school buses extend in a line toward the horizon. The scene is the clearest sign yet that one of the world’s biggest shale plays finally has a shot at living up to its promise.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism

  • Target Makes a Big Move to Compete With Walmart and Amazon

    Competition between some of the world's largest retailers, Amazon , Walmart and Target , has each one reaching for big changes to get ahead or stay competitive. Amazon was the first to launch its app StyleSnap in 2020 where customers could take a picture using the Amazon App or go through its website to find the product or one similar. Walmart followed suit by launching its A.I. tool that works similar to Amazon's StyleSnap called TrendGetter in 2022.

  • I'm Retired. How Much Income Can I Make Without Owing Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • One laid-off tech worker’s odyssey: 5 months, 100 job applications and 25 interviews

    At the end of January, the success rate for people seeking jobs in tech was just 55%, according to ZipRecruiter.

  • As Walmart, Home Depot raise wages, analyst calls it 'no brainer' for long-term value

    Big box retailers — and big-time employers — in the U.S. recently announced plans to increase minimum wages.

  • Nio Wins a Big Battle That Might Help it Sell More Cars

    The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has cleared a major hurdle after a dispute with VW's Audi.

  • The Easy Way You Can Boost Your 401(k) By 8% Right Now

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is $1 million enough to retire? These experts say no

    Inflation and a rocky stock market are worsening America's retirement crisis: $1 million is no longer enough to retire—experts say you need double that instead.

  • Citigroup expects $190 million of costs tied to Russia wind-down

    Citi, which had the largest presence in Russia among U.S. banks, nearly two years ago said it would exit the retail business in the country as part of a retreat from some overseas markets. It later expanded the scope of its exit to include its local commercial banking unit after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and forecast charges of around $170 million. Besides Citigroup, companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are also scaling back their businesses in Russia.

  • London’s Oil Party Week Is Back With Talk of Coming Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil industry’s biggest party is properly returning to London for the first time since the pandemic, and the hottest topic will be whether prices are gearing up for a major rally. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ U

  • Apple pays $12.1 million fine for alleged app market abuse in Russia - Antimonopoly Service

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. tech giant Apple has paid a 906 million rouble ($12.12 million) fine in a Russian antitrust case alleging abuse of its dominance in the mobile apps market, Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Monday. Apple, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has previously "respectfully disagreed" with a FAS ruling that Apple's distribution of apps through its iOS operating system gave its own products a competitive advantage. The FAS determined in August 2020 that Apple had abused its dominant position, then issued a directive requiring Apple to remove provisions giving it the right to reject third-party apps from its App Store.

  • Under Armour's new CEO met with depressed stock

    Under Armour's new president and CEO Stephanie Linnartz takes the helm of the sportswear company on Monday, as its stock price has fallen by over 45% over the last year.