U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,368.49
    -1,550.04 (-3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Agra Ventures’ Subsidiary Farmako Positioned to Benefit from Germany’s Impending Legalization of Recreational Cannabis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Agra Ventures Ltd.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AGFAF
Agra Ventures Ltd.
Agra Ventures Ltd.

The Company Congratulates the New German Government for Making the Legalization of Recreational Cannabis and Development of a Regulatory Framework a Priority for the Country in the Near Term

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agra Ventures Ltd. (“AGRA” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (OTC: AGFAF) (FRA: PU30), a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmako GmbH (“Farmako”), is well positioned to benefit from Germany’s planned legalization of recreational cannabis as the new Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, has recently vowed to make the change a top priority. The legalization of recreational cannabis in Germany would enable Farmako to expand its offering of cannabis extracts and dried flower as well as CBD and THC Testkits, while potentially also increasing the manufacturing and distribution of other cannabis products and accessories. Based in Frankfurt, Farmako is a GDP-certified pharmaceutical wholesaler that is currently focused on the medical cannabis market to facilitate patient access to reliable cannabinoid therapies and provide support to healthcare professionals.

The new German government is a coalition of three parties including the German Social Democrats, the German Free Democrats, and the Green Party. Traditionally, the German government has been more conservative and, therefore, this shift in the mix of its ruling political parties is expected to result in substantial changes. In a recent survey by infratest dimap, 49% of German citizens are in favor of recreation cannabis legalization. In 2014, only 30% of German citizens were in favor of legalization, which means that medical cannabis legalization and its use, as well as more research and understanding of cannabis and its benefits, have been revolutionary in the eyes of German citizens.1

As of 2016, cannabis for medicinal purposes has been legal in Germany, however, further decriminalizing cannabis for recreational use is now a priority for the country’s new government within the next two years. The German economy is expected to benefit from the change in law as it is projected that the government could earn $5 billion Euros annually in tax revenue and save money on policing.2 Not only do individual businesses like Farmako stand to benefit from the legalization of recreational cannabis in Germany, but its economy is predicted to grow, crime rate is forecasted to decrease and an estimated 27,000 new jobs are expected to be created.3

More details on Farmako’s products can be found on its website at www.farmako.de/en/.

Management Commentary

“Legalization of cannabis for recreational use in Germany is something that Farmako will definitely be happy to support and help to make happen. If cannabis is legalized and German citizens can get behind its responsible use based on a solid framework as we expect it, then we as a pharmaceutical cannabis provider are best positioned to import and supply our products to a significantly increased client base,” said Katrin Eckmans, Managing Director of Farmako GmbH. “Sustainable production, highest medical quality and affordable pricing have always been priorities for our team, and legalization is expected to make it more efficient and effective for us to make a difference,” added Ms. Eckmans.

“It only seems right for Germany to follow in Canada’s footsteps when it comes to the legalization of cannabis for recreational purposes. We have seen how the addition of medical cannabis has benefited Germany in both economic and medicinal aspects, and AGRA believes that recreational cannabis will bring more positive outcomes for Germany just like it has for Canada,” said Elise Coppens, Chief Executive Officer and Director of AGRA.

Settlement Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a settlement agreement (the “Settlement”) to resolve outstanding legal claims against the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sanna Health Corp. (“Sanna”), initiated by a former Executive of Sanna (the “Former Executive”). Pursuant to the Settlement, the Company shall issue to the Former Executive 552,609 common shares of the Company (the “Settlement Shares”) in addition to a cash payment. The Settlement Shares will be issued at a deemed price per share of $0.4524. The Settlement Shares will not be subject to a four month plus one day hold as the Company is relying on the prospectus exemption for employees pursuant to Section 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions.

About Farmako

Farmako GmbH is a GDP certified pharmaceutical wholesaler, focusing on medical cannabis and aiming at facilitating access to reliable cannabinoid therapy to patients with a high burden of suffering as well as providing efficient support to healthcare professionals: via fair prices, reliable product quality and the ability to supply as well as efficient service. It has already distributed medical cannabis to pharmacies in Germany since March 2019 and is fully licensed in the United Kingdom. Farmako is a wholly owned subsidiary of Agra Ventures Ltd. For more information please visit: www.farmako.de/en/.

About Agra Ventures

Agra Ventures (CSE: AGRA) is a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. The company is dedicated to the cultivation, distribution and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products worldwide. Agra Ventures’ primary asset in Canada is Boundary Bay Cannabis located in Delta, BC, which is one of the largest cannabis greenhouse facilities focused on the cost-optimized cultivation of high-potency cannabis. Abroad, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Farmako GmbH, is focused on becoming Europe’s leading distributor of medical cannabis. Farmako currently has active product distribution operations in Germany and is fully licensed in the United Kingdom.

For more information about Agra Ventures, please visit www.agraventures.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations
E: ir@agraventures.com
T: (800) 783-6056

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan” “expect” “project” “intend” “believe” “anticipate” “estimate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Agra Ventures described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators which are available at www.sedar.com.

Endnotes

  1. “Legalization of cannabis”, infratest dimap, October 29th, 2021, https://www-infratest--dimap-de.translate.goog/umfragen-analysen/bundesweit/umfragen/aktuell/legalisierung-von-cannabis/?_x_tr_sl=de&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=sc

  2. C.F. Schuetze, “German Start-Ups Lay the Groundwork for a Marijuana Bonanza”, The New York Times, January 5th, 2022, https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/05/world/europe/germany-legalize-recreational-marijuana.html

  3. C.F. Schuetze, “German Start-Ups Lay the Groundwork for a Marijuana Bonanza”, The New York Times, January 5th, 2022, https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/05/world/europe/germany-legalize-recreational-marijuana.html

SOURCE: Agra Ventures Ltd.


Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Crashed 10% Friday

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- once best known for iron and coal mining but now the proud owner of the U.S. steelmaking operations that used to belong to AK Steel and ArcelorMittal -- plummeted in Friday trading after the company announced fourth-quarter sales and earnings results that fell well short of expectations. As of 3:25 p.m. ET, Cleveland-Cliffs shares were down 10.1%. Analysts had predicted that Cleveland-Cliffs would earn $2.12 per share on sales of more than $5.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slipped Early Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the semiconductors giant, slipped somewhat again in early trading on the Nasdaq today. Investors, it seems, may be getting a case of the nerves as Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings report approaches and new disruptions are reported in the semiconductors supply chain. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, a possible "contamination" of flash memory chips, produced at two fabrication plants in Japan operated by Kioxia Holdings in partnership with Western Digital, has forced a halt in production there.

  • Why Confluent Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    The company had solid fourth-quarter results, but investors might be latching on to an analyst's comments.

  • Another Reminder of Why I'll Never Buy Energy Transfer

    Energy Transfer just increased its distribution by 15% and is planning for more hikes in the future. But I'm still stuck on the past here.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Is Popping Today

    Shares of leading marijuana stock Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) jumped in afternoon trading Friday, after the company beat analyst targets for fiscal second-quarter 2022 revenue and predicted it will achieve "adjusted EBITDA profitability" in the first half of next year. Aurora's good news is even lifting the shares of its fellow travelers in cannabis, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Aurora Cannabis shares are up 3.5% -- but Tilray is up a respectable 2.9%, too, and Canopy Growth is actually surging most of all, up 7%!

  • Oil surges, stocks fall on heightened concerns of further Russia invasion of Ukraine

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down the oil sector as it is believed that Russia has invaded Ukraine.

  • Diabetes device maker lands crucial FDA approval after a year of Covid delays

    The approval comes after regulators spent a year prioritizing work directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Here's Why Block (Square) Is Rising on Friday

    The stock market had a muted open on Friday, with all three major averages hovering near the flatline shortly after the opening bell. Block is rising today thanks to not one but two major analyst upgrades. First, an analyst with Bank of America upgraded Block from neutral to buy and placed a $185 price target on the stock.

  • A bullish stock market story is quietly unfolding

    Since the beginning of the year, business news has been riddled with stories about historic market volatility, decades-high inflation rates, and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Amid this backdrop, a bullish story has been emerging.

  • Market strategist explains what rising Russia-Ukraine tensions mean for stocks

    Jeff Schulze, ClearBridge Investments Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and how this affects Fed and market responses to interest rate hikes.

  • Why Chemours Stock Dropped 14.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the specialty chemicals company didn't react well to its earnings update, though the numbers weren't exactly terrible.

  • Here's Why Bloom Energy Stock Popped More Than 10% Friday

    The fuel cell company told investors it expects to generate positive cash flow from operations in 2022.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Forget the Stock Split: Here Are 5 Better Reasons to Buy Alphabet

    Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently announced it would be splitting its stock 20-for-1 later this year. Stock splits don't do anything to increase or decrease the underlying value of the business. Google has a practical monopoly in online search, which may be the greatest business of all time.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 70% (or More)

    What to make of the markets this year? 2022 started with a sharp drop, and we’re still seeing increased volatility, with large intraday swings in the main indexes. But where January was noted for showing four weeks in a row of net losses, February hasn’t been so hard on investors. Looking at the situation from Goldman Sachs, global chief equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer notes several points. First, that January's jobs report was far better than expected, indicating economic strength, and seco

  • Analysts Warn 8 Falling Stocks Still Have Lots To Lose

    Buying the dip with S&P 500 and smaller stocks is a risky move. And now, normally bullish analysts are waving you off from trying it.

  • 7 Energy Stocks That Shorts Are Betting Against

    It could be a good time to go short, because the consensus wisdom is that oil prices will stay high all year. Evidence to the contrary could slam the stocks.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Buy SoFi Stock, Analyst Says. The Fintech Is Set to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth.

    SoFi Technologies stock is a buy because the company will deliver strong revenue growth thanks to its member growth and vertically integrated platform, BofA said Friday. Analyst Mihir Bhatia initiated coverage on the financial services platform on Friday with a Buy rating and a price target of $17. The stock (ticker: SOFI) rose 6.3% to $13.17 on the news in recent trading.