U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,817.65
    -36.78 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,975.21
    -198.63 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,261.29
    -111.31 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,720.65
    -11.36 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.65
    -8.44 (-8.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.40
    -8.30 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    -0.28 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0051
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.0330 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1889
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7800
    -0.6400 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,466.70
    -1,036.86 (-5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.07
    -12.30 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Agravitae Is The World’s Direct Sales/Network Marketing Company Representing A Soil-to-Shelf, Graviola Superfood Premium Product Line

·3 min read

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / For generations, the graviola fruit (soursop) has been revered as a powerful superfood. Cultivated only in tropical regions, graviola has been a best-kept secret because its extremely brief shelf life has made transport nearly impossible.

Agravitae, a premium wellness company, has recently invested in proprietary manufacturing processes and technological advancements to bring graviola-infused products directly to U.S. consumers while still preserving the nutrients of this amazing plant.

Graviola is emerging as the next in-demand superfood

Natural health practitioners praise graviola for its high nutrient content including antioxidants, phytosterols, tannins and flavonoids. The fruit supports the immune and digestive systems, as well as healthy skin and hair. Graviola leaves also contain beneficial compounds, including those that help maintain healthy cholesterol levels as well as gastrointestinal health.

Agravitae's soil-to-shelf story begins at TKO Farms in Belize

The world's best graviola fruit are grown by TKO Farms in Belize, the world's largest graviola farm. TKO Farms is home to pristine air, rich soil and serene sunlight offering idyllic growing conditions for graviola.

This 912-acre farm features hand-planted graviola by legendary local farmers. Their methodologies are passed from generation to generation through time-honored traditions, and blended with advanced eco-friendly farming techniques to produce powerfully enriching, bioactive botanical nutrients.

"Agravitae oversees the entire quality control process of our premium wellness products, starting with our exclusive partnership with TKO Farms," explains Founder and Chairman Ken Owen. "We are steeped in tradition and seeded in tried-and-trusted science. Our highest intention is to provide superior quality, farm-sourced, plant-based nutrients in our graviola-infused products."

Agravitae has announced direct sales/network marketing opportunities

The company is creating a network of independent business owners to exclusively represent its rapidly growing line of luxury products in several of today's highest demand categories.

Agravitae's graviola-infused luxury health and wellness products include coffee bars, cacao bars, a premium skincare line and estate-crafted herbal tea. All of these first-of-the-kind products are produced using exclusive processes to preserve as many nutrients as possible.

"Agravitae is firmly rooted in revering, protecting and depending on "Mother Earth" as the provider and sustainer of life. We are pleased to introduce our premium graviola-infused products to those consumers who are using their buying power to support brands with a mission," concludes Owen.

For additional information about Agravitae, visit www.agravitae.com.

About Agravitae

Agravitae is an innovative supplier and marketer of graviola-infused luxury health, wellness, and skincare products. Utilizing a truly holistic product development approach that is steeped in tradition, seeded in science, and motivated by a belief that true health is living in harmony with nature's law, Agravitae's nutrient dense, graviola-infused products are now available to consumers everywhere.

Media contact:

Media Relations Agency, 952-697-5220

SOURCE: Agravitae, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708325/Agravitae-Is-The-Worlds-Direct-SalesNetwork-Marketing-Company-Representing-A-Soil-to-Shelf-Graviola-Superfood-Premium-Product-Line

Recommended Stories

  • Krista Stevens: Everything you need to now about the importance of macronutrients

    All of our energy comes from the calories we eat, and all calories come from three categories: protein, fat and carbohydrates. These are called “macronutrients.”

  • Hidden Dangers of Vitamins, Say Experts

    An investigation by Consumer Reports confirms what many experts have been warning about for years: So-called "natural" over-the-counter supplements can land you in the emergency room. "So right now the FDA is completely overwhelmed," says Pieter Cohen, MD. "We don't even know how many products are out there. The estimates are that they're greater than 75,000 different dietary supplement products on the market. There is no way the FDA can get a handle on even what's out there, much less which of

  • #1 Best Vegetable To Lower Blood Pressure, Says Dietitian

    A whopping 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, which puts this huge proportion of people at an increased risk of experiencing some pretty scary health outcomes, like heart disease and stroke.Needless to say, many people try to lower their blood pressure to help curb their risk of these potentially fatal effects. Some tried-and-true recommendations for managing blood pressure include limiting sodium intake, exercising, and following the DASH diet, or the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hyp

  • Heart-healthy, lower sodium version of traditional Chinese cuisine lowered blood pressure

    Research Highlights: Researchers in China created a heart-healthy, lower sodium version of traditional Chinese cuisine that was appetizing, affordable and significantly lowered blood pressure among adults diagnosed with hypertension. The...

  • The #1 Food You Should Be Eating Every Day, but Aren't

    You might be all about eating dark leafy greens regularly, or making sure you have blueberries on your oatmeal every darn day, but here's one nutrient-dense food group you're likely overlooking: seeds."One surprising food you should eat every day and likely don't are seeds! Some wonderful examples include pumpkin, sunflower, chia, flax, hemp, and poppy," says Justine Rosado, RD, CDN, CDCES.Although nuts seem to always be in the spotlight, Rosado says that it's time for seeds to steal the show. "

  • How Matcha Is Challenging the Coffee Market

    Despite the fact that retail coffee prices keep on rising, some people still won't forego their daily trip to Dunkin' or Starbucks for a cup of java. The drink many are opting for over coffee is matcha, a light green powdered tea that can be used to make everything from lattes to ice cream. Health-conscious folks, or those who simply prefer the lower caffeine hit, are opting for matcha more than ever these days.

  • Factbox - Singapore's rise, and falter, as Asia cryptocurrency hub

    Singapore's burgeoning cryptocurrency sector has been shaken by the recent collapse of Three Arrows Capital, a cryptocurrency hedge fund, and signs of tighter scrutiny by regulators at the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Following are key facts about the rise of Singapore as an Asian cryptocurrency hub, and the fallout from the Three Arrows collapse. HOW IMPORTANT IS SINGAPORE TO ASIA'S CRYPTO SECTOR?

  • Stablecoins, USDC and the ‘Circle of trust’

    Investor confidence in stablecoins has plummeted since the Terra fiasco. Circle's chief of finance assesses how they're holding up amid a barrage of "FUD".

  • XRP Remains in the Hands of Market Forces Ahead of Hinman Ruling

    XRP found early support this morning. Sunday’s sell-off, however, highlighted lingering headwinds as investors await the William Hinman court ruling.

  • China’s Bumper Data Week Will Set Tone for Economic Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China will unveil a bumper set of economic indicators this week that will likely set the pace for monetary and fiscal stimulus for the rest of the year as Beijing chases down its ambitious growth target. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverKey data -- from gross dome

  • Cryptoverse: Shrimps and whales keep bitcoin afloat

    Shrimps, investors that hold less than 1 bitcoin, are collectively adding to their balance at a rate of 60,460 bitcoin per month, the most aggressive rate in history, according to an analysis by data firm Glassnode. Whales, those with more than 1,000 bitcoin, were adding 140,000 coins per month, the highest rate since January 2021. After bitcoin's worst month in 11 years in June, the decline appears to have abated as transaction demand seemed to be moving sideways, according to Glassnode, indicating a stagnation of new entrants and a probable retention of a base-load of users, ie HODLers.

  • Europe’s famously ailing banks — that spawned the term ‘doom loop’ — are healthier than you think

    The share of bad loans dropped to just 1.95% in the first quarter of this year, the lowest level recorded since the ECB assumed responsibility for supervising the sector seven years ago.

  • How I Crafted a 5-Year Strategic Plan I Could Share With My Entire Firm

    Sammy Azzouz of wealth management firm Heritage Financial recounts how he envisioned a transparent, big-picture document meant to be shared with the entire workforce.

  • Why American Express and Capital One Got Downgraded

    A Morgan Stanley analyst expects consumer spending to slow because of inflation. She also expects certain loan losses to climb.

  • Duolingo stock tumbles, after KeyBanc analyst said stock had rallied to far to remain bullish

    Shares of Duolingo Inc. tumbled 13.6% in afternoon trading Monday, to pullback from the previous session's highest close of this year, after KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson downgraded the online language-learning company, due primarily concerns over valuation. Patterson cut this rating to sector weight, after being at overweight since March, as the stock price exceeded his previous price target of $105. He currently has no target on the stock. Duolingo shares have gained 2.0% over the past thre

  • USD/CAD Price Prediction – Weak Oil Puts Pressure On Canadian Dollar

    Meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar Index pulled back from yearly highs as EUR/USD failed to settle below the 1.0000 level.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.

  • Meta Stock Is a Sell. ‘Use It as a Source Of Funds,’ Analyst Says.

    Needham analyst Laura Martin cut her rating on the company and said she expects Meta to lower the guidance.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?