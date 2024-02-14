Agree Realty (ADC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Agree Realty (ADC) reported $144.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.7%. EPS of $1.00 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $141.74 million, representing a surprise of +1.71%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Agree Realty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Rental income : $144.14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $141.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.7%.

Revenues- Rental income- Operating cost reimbursement : $15.15 million versus $14.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.4% change.

Revenues- Other : $0.02 million compared to the $0.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -40% year over year.

Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.44 compared to the $0.44 average estimate based on three analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Agree Realty here>>>



Shares of Agree Realty have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

