Agree Realty Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

PR Newswire
·1 min read

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 operating results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4, 2023. A conference call to discuss the Company's operating results is scheduled for Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties and shareholders may access the call via teleconference or webcast:

(PRNewsfoto/Agree Realty Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Agree Realty Corporation)

Teleconference:     

USA Toll Free        

(866) 363-3979


International               

(412) 902-4206




Webcast:             

https://app.webinar.net/PJLKQ1Nwzy8


To participate, please dial-in or log-on at least five minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log-on to www.agreerealty.com and go to the Investors section five minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investors section of www.agreerealty.com.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".  For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agree-realty-announces-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-301799123.html

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation