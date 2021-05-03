U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,192.66
    +11.49 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,113.23
    +238.38 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,895.12
    -67.56 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.45
    +11.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.43
    +0.85 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    +24.60 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.99
    +1.14 (+4.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    +0.0087 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0820
    -0.2570 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,022.93
    +149.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,407.45
    +13.79 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Agree Realty Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·33 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

INCREASES 2021 ACQUISITION GUIDANCE TO $1.1 BILLION TO $1.3 BILLION; LAUNCHES PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM ("ARC")

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. All per share amounts included herein are on a diluted per common share basis unless otherwise stated.

(PRNewsfoto/Agree Realty Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Agree Realty Corporation)

First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights:

  • Invested approximately $391 million in 90 retail net lease properties

  • Approximately 32% of annualized base rents acquired were derived from ground leased assets

  • Increased Net Income attributable to the Company 41.8% to $30.1 million; 2.7% increase per share to $0.48

  • Increased Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") 42.0% to $53.3 million; 3.0% increase per share to $0.84

  • Increased Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") 41.1% to $52.5 million; 2.3% increase per share to $0.83

  • Declared an April monthly dividend of $0.217 per share, an 8.5% year-over-year increase

  • Completed a follow-on public offering of 3,450,000 shares of common stock, including the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, raising total net proceeds of approximately $222 million

  • Settled 578,410 shares of the Company's forward equity for net proceeds of approximately $37 million

  • Balance sheet positioned for growth at 4.2 times proforma net debt to recurring EBITDA; 4.9 times excluding unsettled forward equity

Financial Results

Net Income

Net Income attributable to the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased 41.8% to $30.1 million, compared to $21.2 million for the comparable period in 2020. Net Income per share attributable to the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased 2.7% to $0.48, compared to $0.46 per share for the comparable period in 2020.

Core Funds from Operations

Core FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased 42.0% to $53.3 million, compared to Core FFO of $37.6 million for the comparable period in 2020. Core FFO per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased 3.0% to $0.84, compared to Core FFO per share of $0.82 for the comparable period in 2020.

Adjusted Funds from Operations

AFFO for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased 41.1% to $52.5 million, compared to AFFO of $37.2 million for the comparable period in 2020. AFFO per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased 2.3% to $0.83, compared to AFFO per share of $0.81 for the comparable period in 2020.

Dividend

In the first quarter, the Company announced the transition to a monthly dividend and declared monthly cash dividends of $0.207 per common share for each of January, February and March 2021. The monthly dividend reflected an annualized dividend amount of $2.484 per common share, representing a 6.2% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.340 per common share from the first quarter of 2020.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company declared an increased monthly cash dividend of $0.217 per common share for April 2021. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.604 per common share, representing an 8.5% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.400 per common share from the second quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable May 14, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2021.

CEO Comments

"We are very pleased with our strong start to the year as we maintain discipline and execute our operating strategy," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our best-in-class retail portfolio benefitted from another robust quarter of investment volume and opportunistic disposition activities. We continue to uncover unique high-quality opportunities, demonstrated by the continued expansion of our ground lease portfolio this quarter. Given our fortified balance sheet and strong investment pipeline, we are increasing our full-year acquisition guidance to a range of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion."

Joey Agree continued, "I'm also very pleased to announce the launch of ARC, a proprietary technology platform that we have designed, developed and tested over the past two years. ARC is an instrumental decision-making tool that provides comprehensive data, visual management systems and real-time monitoring of our portfolio. Our Team, led by Peter Coughenour, Vice President of Corporate Finance, has worked diligently to bring this exciting platform to fruition."

ARC Overview

During the first quarter, the Company launched ARC, a proprietary technology platform. ARC provides the Company with real-time access to portfolio and pipeline data from multiple sources, seamlessly integrating the data into a comprehensive decision-making tool. ARC allows the Company to quickly underwrite and value real estate while understanding the proforma impact on portfolio concentrations and other key metrics. In addition, ARC includes critical lease information and a proprietary work order management system that has improved efficiency and visibility for the Company's Asset Management team.

Portfolio Update

As of March 31, 2021, the Company's growing portfolio consisted of 1,213 properties located in 46 states and totaled approximately 24.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

The portfolio was approximately 99.4% leased, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 9.8 years, and generated 67.2% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants.

COVID-19 Rental Payment Update

The Company has received first quarter rent payments from more than 99% of its portfolio. The Company has also entered into deferral agreements representing less than 1% of first quarter rents, net of repayments received. As of April 30, 2021, the Company has also received April rent payments from more than 99% of its portfolio. April marks the eighth consecutive month the Company has received at least 99% of all contractual rent.

Ground Lease Portfolio

During the quarter, the Company acquired 31 ground leased assets for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $127.0 million, representing 31.8% of annualized base rents acquired.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company's ground lease portfolio consisted of 120 leases located in 27 states and totaled approximately 3.3 million square feet of gross leasable area. Properties ground leased to tenants increased to 11.4% of annualized base rents.

At quarter end, the ground lease portfolio was fully occupied, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 12.5 years, and generated 88.9% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants.

Acquisitions

Total acquisition volume for the first quarter of 2021 was approximately $386.8 million and included 86 properties net leased to leading retailers operating in sectors including off-price retail, consumer electronics, auto parts, general merchandise, dollar stores, convenience stores, crafts and novelties, grocery stores and tire and auto service. The properties are located in 25 states and leased to tenants operating in 20 sectors.

The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.3% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 12.9 years. Approximately 72.2% of annualized base rents acquired were generated from investment grade retail tenants.

The Company's outlook for acquisition volume for the full-year 2021 is being increased to a range of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion of high-quality retail net lease properties, which represents a 33% annual increase at the midpoint from the Company's previous range of $800 million to $1.0 billion.

Dispositions

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company sold three properties for gross proceeds of approximately $8.7 million. The weighted-average capitalization rate of the dispositions was 6.8%.

The Company's disposition guidance for 2021 remains between $25 million and $75 million.

Development and Partner Capital Solutions

In the first quarter, the Company completed its previously announced project with Burlington in Texarkana, Texas. During the quarter, the Company commenced its first development project with 7-Eleven in Saginaw, Michigan, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

Construction continued during the first quarter on two development and PCS projects with anticipated total costs of $8.3 million. The projects consist of a Grocery Outlet in Port Angeles, Washington, and a Gerber Collision in Buford, Georgia.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company had four development or PCS projects completed or under construction. Anticipated total costs are approximately $14.3 million and include the following projects:

Tenant


Location


Lease
Structure


Lease
Term


Actual or
Anticipated Rent
Commencement


Status












Burlington


Texarkana, TX


Build-to-Suit


11 years


Q1 2021


Complete

Grocery Outlet


Port Angeles, WA


Build-to-Suit


15 years


Q2 2021


Under Construction

Gerber Collision


Buford, GA


Build-to-Suit


15 years


Q2 2021


Under Construction

7-Eleven


Saginaw, MI


Build-to-Suit


15 years


Q1 2022


Under Construction

Leasing Activity and Expirations

During the first quarter, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 66,000 square feet of gross leasable area. As of March 31, 2021, the Company's 2021 lease maturities represented only 0.4% of annualized base rents. The following table presents contractual lease expirations within the Company's portfolio as of March 31, 2021, assuming no tenants exercise renewal options:

Year

Leases


Annualized
Base Rent(1)


Percent of
Annualized
Base Rent


Gross

Leasable Area


Percent of Gross
Leasable Area











2021

10


1,330


0.4%


83


0.3%

2022

21


3,601


1.2%


343


1.4%

2023

43


8,310


2.7%


944


3.9%

2024

42


14,429


4.6%


1,645


6.8%

2025

66


15,852


5.1%


1,532


6.4%

2026

88


17,754


5.7%


1,851


7.7%

2027

80


18,231


5.9%


1,398


5.8%

2028

87


21,812


7.0%


1,882


7.8%

2029

116


34,651


11.1%


2,985


12.4%

2030

197


36,262


11.6%


2,801


11.6%

Thereafter

553


139,121


44.7%


8,626


35.9%

Total Portfolio

1,303


$311,353


100.0%


24,090


100.0%




The contractual lease expirations presented above exclude the effect of replacement tenant leases that had been executed as of March 31, 2021 but that had not yet commenced. Annualized Base Rent and gross leasable area (square feet) are in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.

(1)

Annualized Base Rent represents the annualized amount of contractual minimum rent required by tenant lease agreements as of March 31, 2021, computed on a straight-line basis. Annualized Base Rent is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes annualized contractual minimum rent is useful to management, investors, and other interested parties in analyzing concentrations and leasing activity.

Top Tenants

The Company added CarMax to its top tenants during the first quarter of 2021. The following table presents annualized base rents for all tenants that represent 1.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of March 31, 2021:

Tenant


Annualized
Base Rent(1)


Percent of

Annualized Base Rent






Walmart


$22,190


7.1%

Dollar General


12,693


4.1%

Tractor Supply


12,457


4.0%

Best Buy


11,771


3.8%

TJX Companies


10,843


3.5%

O'Reilly Auto Parts


10,298


3.3%

Sherwin-Williams


10,178


3.3%

Hobby Lobby


9,732


3.1%

CVS


8,702


2.8%

Wawa


7,957


2.6%

TBC Corporation


7,449


2.4%

Burlington


7,263


2.3%

Kroger


7,049


2.3%

Lowe's


6,901


2.2%

Home Depot


6,841


2.2%

Dollar Tree


6,767


2.2%

Walgreens


5,830


1.9%

Sunbelt Rentals


5,568


1.8%

AutoZone


5,476


1.8%

CarMax


5,148


1.7%

LA Fitness


5,091


1.6%

Other(2)


125,149


40.2%

Total Portfolio


$311,353


100.0%




Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.


Bolded and italicized tenants represent additions for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

(1)

Refer to footnote 1 on page 4 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.

(2)

Includes tenants generating less than 1.5% of Annualized Base Rent.

Retail Sectors

The following table presents annualized base rents for all of the Company's retail sectors as of March 31, 2021:

Sector


Annualized
Base Rent(1)


Percent of
Annualized

Base Rent






Home Improvement


$28,309


9.1%

Grocery Stores


26,281


8.4%

Tire and Auto Service


25,075


8.1%

Convenience Stores


22,853


7.3%

General Merchandise


22,059


7.1%

Off-Price Retail


20,318


6.5%

Auto Parts


19,369


6.2%

Dollar Stores


18,451


5.9%

Pharmacy


15,352


4.9%

Consumer Electronics


13,551


4.4%

Farm and Rural Supply


13,408


4.3%

Crafts and Novelties


11,936


3.8%

Health and Fitness


6,984


2.2%

Restaurants - Quick Service


6,815


2.2%

Dealerships


6,475


2.1%

Equipment Rental


5,894


1.9%

Health Services


5,791


1.9%

Home Furnishings


5,485


1.8%

Warehouse Clubs


4,988


1.6%

Discount Stores


4,799


1.5%

Specialty Retail


4,753


1.5%

Theaters


3,854


1.2%

Restaurants - Casual Dining


3,156


1.0%

Entertainment Retail


3,117


1.0%

Sporting Goods


2,914


0.9%

Financial Services


2,826


0.9%

Pet Supplies


2,597


0.8%

Apparel


1,260


0.4%

Shoes


1,019


0.3%

Beauty and Cosmetics


878


0.3%

Office Supplies


682


0.2%

Miscellaneous


104


0.0%

Total Portfolio


$311,353


100.0%




Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.

(1)

Refer to footnote 1 on page 4 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.

Geographic Diversification

The following table presents annualized base rents for all states that represent 2.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of March 31, 2021:

State


Annualized
Base Rent(1)


Percent of

Annualized Base Rent






Texas


$23,301


7.5%

Michigan


18,885


6.1%

North Carolina


18,640


6.0%

Florida


16,746


5.4%

Illinois


16,743


5.4%

Ohio


16,734


5.4%

New Jersey


15,106


4.9%

California


13,553


4.4%

Pennsylvania


12,431


4.0%

Georgia


11,014


3.5%

New York


10,523


3.4%

Virginia


9,933


3.2%

Wisconsin


9,840


3.2%

Missouri


8,298


2.7%

Louisiana


7,950


2.6%

Other(2)


101,656


32.6%

Total Portfolio


$311,353


100.0%




Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.

(1)

Refer to footnote 1 on page 4 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.

(2)

Includes states generating less than 2.5% of Annualized Base Rent.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet

Capital Markets

In January 2021, Company completed a follow-on public offering of 3,450,000 shares of common stock, including the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. Upon closing, the Company received total net proceeds of approximately $221.6 million.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company entered into forward sale agreements in connection with its ATM program to sell an aggregate of 372,469 shares of common stock at a weighted-average gross price of $68.93 per share. On March 31, 2021, the Company settled 578,410 shares under forward sale agreements entered into through its ATM program and received net proceeds of approximately $36.9 million.

At quarter end, the Company had 2,924,041 shares remaining to be settled under existing forward sale agreements, which are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $189.6 million after deducting fees and expenses and making certain other adjustments as provided in the equity distribution agreements.

The following table presents the Company's outstanding forward equity offerings as of March 31, 2021:

Forward Equity

Offerings

Shares
Sold


Shares
Settled


Shares
Remaining


Net
Proceeds
Received


Anticipated
Net
Proceeds
Remaining











Q2 2020 ATM
Forward Offerings

742,860


578,410


164,450


$36,871,135


$9,935,409

Q3 2020 ATM
Forward Offerings

885,912


-


885,912


-


$57,109,645

Q4 2020 ATM
Forward Offerings

1,501,210


-


1,501,210


-


$97,261,939

Q1 2021 ATM
Forward Offerings

372,469


-


372,469


-


$25,270,170

Total Forward
Equity Offerings

3,502,451


578,410


2,924,041


$36,871,135


$189,577,163

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2021, the Company's net debt to recurring EBITDA was 4.9 times and its fixed charge coverage ratio was 5.0 times. The Company's proforma net debt to recurring EBITDA was 4.2 times when deducting the $189.6 million of anticipated net proceeds from the outstanding forward equity offerings from the Company's net debt of $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2021.

The Company's total debt to enterprise value was 24.0% as of March 31, 2021. Enterprise value is calculated as the sum of net debt and the market value of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, assuming conversion of Agree Limited Partnership (the "Operating Partnership") units into common stock.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding were 62.9 million. The basic weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were 62.8 million.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares and units outstanding were 63.3 million. The basic weighted-average shares and units outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were 63.2 million.

The Company's assets are held by, and its operations are conducted through, the Operating Partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. As of March 31, 2021, there were 347,619 Operating Partnership units outstanding and the Company held a 99.5% interest in the Operating Partnership.

Conference Call/Webcast

The Company will host its quarterly analyst and investor conference call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial (866) 363-3979 approximately ten minutes before the call begins.

Additionally, a webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's website. To access the webcast, visit www.agreerealty.com ten minutes prior to the start time of the conference call and go to the Investors section of the website. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investors section of www.agreerealty.com.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,213 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 24.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about projected financial and operating results, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "assume," "plan," "outlook" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Although these forward-looking statements are based on good faith beliefs, reasonable assumptions and the Company's best judgment reflecting current information, you should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect the Company's results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance or future achievements or events. Currently, one of the most significant factors, however, is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified in the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the risks set forth below, as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of COVID-19. Additional important factors, among others, that may cause the Company's actual results to vary include the general deterioration in national economic conditions, weakening of real estate markets, decreases in the availability of credit, increases in interest rates, adverse changes in the retail industry, the Company's continuing ability to qualify as a REIT and other factors discussed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or assumptions or otherwise.

For further information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.agreerealty.com.

The Company defines the "weighted-average capitalization rate" for acquisitions and dispositions as the sum of contractual fixed annual rents computed on a straight-line basis over the primary lease terms and anticipated annual net tenant recoveries, divided by the purchase and sale prices.

The Company defines "contractual rent" as the recurring cash amount charged to tenants, inclusive of monthly base rent and recurring operating cost reimbursements due pursuant to lease agreements, for such period. "Contractual rent" has not been adjusted for any temporary rent relief granted and includes amounts charged to tenants in bankruptcy.

Agree Realty Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet

($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)

(Unaudited)


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

Assets:




Real Estate Investments:




Land

$ 1,215,065


$ 1,094,550

Buildings

2,534,818


2,371,553

Accumulated depreciation

(185,946)


(172,577)

Property under development

11,088


10,653

Net real estate investments

3,575,025


3,304,179

Real estate held for sale, net

13,549


1,199

Cash and cash equivalents

7,369


6,137

Cash held in escrows

-


1,818

Accounts receivable - tenants

40,700


37,808

Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $138,188 and $125,995
at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

545,376


473,592

Other assets, net

96,383


61,450

Total Assets

$ 4,278,402


$ 3,886,183





Liabilities:




Mortgage notes payable, net

$ 32,953


$ 33,122

Unsecured term loans, net

237,955


237,849

Senior unsecured notes, net

855,454


855,328

Unsecured revolving credit facility

238,000


92,000

Dividends and distributions payable

13,324


34,545

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

66,185


71,390

Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $26,030 and $24,651
at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

34,655


35,700

Total Liabilities

$ 1,478,526


$ 1,359,934





Equity:




Common stock, $.0001 par value, 90,000,000 shares authorized, 64,145,778
and 60,021,483 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and
December 31, 2020, respectively

$ 6


$ 6

Preferred stock, $.0001 par value per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

2,909,914


2,652,090

Dividends in excess of net income

(101,137)


(91,343)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(10,760)


(36,266)

Total Equity - Agree Realty Corporation

$ 2,798,023


$ 2,524,487

Non-controlling interest

1,853


1,762

Total Equity

$ 2,799,876


$ 2,526,249

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 4,278,402


$ 3,886,183

Agree Realty Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended
March 31,



2021


2020


Revenues





Rental Income

$ 77,760


$ 55,783


Other

69


26


Total Revenues

$ 77,829


$ 55,809







Operating Expenses





Real estate taxes

$ 5,696


$ 4,702


Property operating expenses

3,541


2,335


Land lease expense

346


328


General and administrative

6,879


4,658


Depreciation and amortization

21,489


14,132


Total Operating Expenses

$ 37,951


$ 26,155







Income from Operations

$ 39,878


$ 29,654







Other (Expense) Income





Interest expense, net

$ (11,653)


$ (9,669)


Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net

2,945


1,645


Gain (loss) on involuntary conversion of assets, net

117


-


Income tax (expense) benefit

(1,009)


(260)







Net Income

$ 30,278


$ 21,370







Less Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

166


141







Net Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation

$ 30,112


$ 21,229







Net Income Per Share Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation





Basic

$ 0.48


$ 0.47


Diluted

$ 0.48


$ 0.46












Other Comprehensive Income





Net Income

$ 30,278


$ 21,370


Realized gain (loss) on settlement of interest rate swaps

500


(17)


Other comprehensive income (loss) - change in fair value and settlement of interest rate
swaps

25,146


(33,025)


Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)

55,924


(11,672)


Comprehensive Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

(304)


109


Comprehensive Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation

$ 55,620


$ (11,563)







Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic

62,828,897


45,436,191


Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

62,940,360


45,565,054


Agree Realty Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO

($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)

(Unaudited)






Three months ended
March 31,


2021


2020





Net Income

$ 30,278


$ 21,370

Depreciation of rental real estate assets

15,292


10,402

Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs

6,050


3,621

Provision for impairment

-


-

(Gain) loss on sale or involuntary conversion of assets, net

(3,062)


(1,645)

Funds from Operations

$ 48,558


$ 33,748

Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net

4,756


3,809

Core Funds from Operations

$ 53,314


$ 37,557

Straight-line accrued rent

(2,597)


(1,637)

Deferred tax expense (benefit)

-


-

Stock based compensation expense

1,364


1,014

Amortization of financing costs

268


168

Non-real estate depreciation

147


109

Adjusted Funds from Operations

$ 52,496


$ 37,211





Funds from Operations Per Share - Basic

$ 0.77


$ 0.74

Funds from Operations Per Share - Diluted

$ 0.77


$ 0.74





Core Funds from Operations Per Share - Basic

$ 0.84


$ 0.82

Core Funds from Operations Per Share - Diluted

$ 0.84


$ 0.82





Adjusted Funds from Operations Per Share - Basic

$ 0.83


$ 0.81

Adjusted Funds from Operations Per Share - Diluted

$ 0.83


$ 0.81





Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and Units Outstanding - Basic

63,176,516


45,783,810

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and Units Outstanding - Diluted

63,287,979


45,912,672









Additional supplemental disclosure




Scheduled principal repayments

$ 195


$ 230

Capitalized interest

75


25

Capitalized building improvements

174


915

Contractual rents subject to deferral(1)

149


-

Uncollected contractual rents not subject to deferral(1)

52


-


(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2020, the Company began providing supplemental disclosures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Contractual rent" for any period means the recurring cash amount charged to tenants, inclusive of monthly base rent and recurring operating cost reimbursements due pursuant to lease agreements, for such period. "Contractual rents subject to deferral" are presented net of amounts repaid under deferral agreements. "Uncollected contractual rents not subject to deferral" as used within this table exclude rents that have been deemed uncollectible for purposes of ASC 842. Rents deemed uncollectible are excluded from the reported net income and funds from operations measures in the reconciliation above.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operations ("FFO" or "Nareit FFO")
FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit") to mean net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate assets and/or changes in control, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization and any impairment charges on depreciable real estate assets, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most real estate industry investors consider FFO to be helpful in evaluating a real estate company's operations. FFO should not be considered an alternative to net income as the primary indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Further, while the Company adheres to the Nareit definition of FFO, its presentation of FFO is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs due to the fact that all REITs may not use the same definition.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")
The Company defines Core FFO as Nareit FFO with the addback of noncash amortization of above- and below- market lease intangibles. Under Nareit's definition of FFO, lease intangibles created upon acquisition of a net lease must be amortized over the remaining term of the lease. The Company believes that by recognizing amortization charges for above- and below-market lease intangibles, the utility of FFO as a financial performance measure can be diminished. Management believes that its measure of Core FFO facilitates useful comparison of performance to its peers who predominantly transact in sale-leaseback transactions and are thereby not required by GAAP to allocate purchase price to lease intangibles. Unlike many of its peers, the Company has acquired the substantial majority of its net leased properties through acquisitions of properties from third parties or in connection with the acquisitions of ground leases from third parties. Core FFO should not be considered an alternative to net income as the primary indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Further, the Company's presentation of Core FFO is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs due to the fact that all REITs may not use the same definition.

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")
AFFO is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO further adjusts FFO and Core FFO for certain non-cash and/or infrequently recurring items that reduce or increase net income computed in accordance with GAAP. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance, however, AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of its performance, or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. The Company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Agree Realty Corporation

Reconciliation of Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA

($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)

(Unaudited)
















Three months ended
March 31,








2021









Net Income







$ 30,278

Interest expense, net







11,653

Income tax expense







1,009

Depreciation of rental real estate assets







15,292

Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs






6,050

Non-real estate depreciation







147

Provision for impairment







-

(Gain) loss on sale or involuntary conversion of assets, net







(3,062)

EBITDAre







$ 61,367









Run-Rate Impact of Investment, Disposition and Leasing Activity







$ 4,175

Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net







4,756

Recurring EBITDA







$ 70,298









Annualized Recurring EBITDA







$ 281,192









Total Debt







$ 1,371,238

Cash, cash equivalents and cash held in escrows







(7,369)

Net Debt







$ 1,363,869









Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA







4.9x









Net Debt







$ 1,363,869

Anticipated Net Proceeds from ATM Forward Offerings







(189,577)

Proforma Net Debt







$ 1,174,291









Proforma Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA







4.2x

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDAre
EBITDAre is defined by Nareit to mean net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, any gains (or losses) from sales of real estate assets and/or changes in control, any impairment charges on depreciable real estate assets, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Company considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAre to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's performance and should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income or loss as a measure of the Company's operating performance. The Company considers EBITDAre a key supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance because it provides an additional supplemental measure of the Company's performance and operating cash flow that is widely known by industry analysts, lenders and investors. The Company's calculation of EBITDAre may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that interpret the Nareit definition differently than the Company.

Recurring EBITDA
The Company defines Recurring EBITDA as EBITDAre with the addback of noncash amortization of above- and below- market lease intangibles, and after adjustments for the run-rate impact of the Company's investment and disposition activity for the period presented, as well as adjustments for non-recurring benefits or expenses. The Company considers the non-GAAP measure of Recurring EBITDA to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's performance and should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income or loss as a measure of the Company's operating performance. The Company considers Recurring EBITDA a key supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance because it represents the Company's earnings run rate for the period presented and because it is widely followed by industry analysts, lenders and investors. Our Recurring EBITDA may not be comparable to Recurring EBITDA reported by other companies that have a different interpretation of the definition of Recurring EBITDA. Our ratio of net debt to Recurring EBITDA is used by management as a measure of leverage and may be useful to investors in understanding the Company's ability to service its debt, as well as assess the borrowing capacity of the Company. Our ratio of net debt to Recurring EBITDA is calculated by taking annualized Recurring EBITDA and dividing it by our net debt per the consolidated balance sheet.

Net Debt
The Company defines Net Debt as total debt less cash, cash equivalents and cash held in escrows. The Company considers the non-GAAP measure of Net Debt to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage. The Company considers Net Debt a key supplemental measure because it provides industry analysts, lenders and investors useful information in understanding our financial condition. The Company's calculation of Net Debt may not be comparable to Net Debt reported by other REITs that interpret the definition differently than the Company. The Company presents Net Debt on both an actual and proforma basis, assuming the net proceeds of the ATM Forward Offerings (see below) are used to pay down debt. The Company believes the proforma measure may be useful to investors in understanding the potential effect of the ATM Forward Offerings on the Company's capital structure, its future borrowing capacity, and its ability to service its debt.

ATM Forward Offerings
The Company has 2,924,041 shares remaining to be settled under the ATM Forward Offerings. Upon settlement, the offerings are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $189.6 million based on the applicable forward sale prices as of March 31, 2021. The applicable forward sale price varies depending on the offering. The Company is contractually obligated to settle the ATM Forward Offerings by certain dates between May 2021 and March 2022.

Agree Realty Corporation

Rental Income

($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)

(Unaudited)






Three months ended
March 31,


2021


2020

Rental Income Source(1)




Minimum rents(2)

$ 70,960


$ 51,062

Percentage rents(2)

486


233

Operating cost reimbursement(2)

8,473


6,660

Straight-line rental adjustments(3)

2,597


1,637

Amortization of (above) below market lease intangibles(4)

(4,756)


(3,809)

Total Rental Income

$ 77,760


$ 55,783


(1) The Company adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification ("FASB ASC") 842 "Leases" using the modified retrospective approach as of January 1, 2019. The Company adopted the practical expedient in FASB ASC 842 that alleviates the requirement to separately present lease and non-lease components of lease contracts. As a result, all income earned pursuant to tenant leases is reflected as one line, "Rental Income," in the consolidated statement of operations. The purpose of this table is to provide additional supplementary detail of Rental Income.


(2) Represents contractual rentals and/or reimbursements as required by tenant lease agreements, recognized on an accrual basis of accounting. The Company believes that the presentation of contractual lease income is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes this information is frequently used by management, investors, analysts and other interested parties to evaluate the Company's performance.


(3) Represents adjustments to recognize minimum rents on a straight-line basis, consistent with the requirements of FASB ASC 842.


(4) In allocating the fair value of an acquired property, above- and below-market lease intangibles are recorded based on the present value of the difference between the contractual amounts to be paid pursuant to the leases at the time of acquisition and the Company's estimate of current market lease rates for the property. Effective in 2019, the Company began classifying amortization of above- and below-market lease intangibles as a net reduction of rental income.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agree-realty-corporation-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-301282484.html

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street’s Bitcoin Isn’t Your Bitcoin

    A reading of Ben Hunt’s latest essay “In Praise of Bitcoin.”

  • Can Ethereum prices hit $5,000 in a week? That’s what one crypto expert speculates as Ether mints records

    The No. 2 crypto on the planet is extending its surge into rarefied territory, and that momentum higher has at least one crypto expert speculating that Ether prices could hit $5,000 within a week.

  • My employer paid me in crypto. It rose 700% in value. Now he wants employees to return the crypto and accept dollars

    ‘What do you think is a fair solution? Should I return some of the cryptocurrency for hours worked?’

  • Robinhood responds to Buffett and Munger after they 'insulted new generation' of investors

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

  • My wife inherited $800K. She put $300K toward our mortgage and $500K in her own bank account — after 35 years of marriage

    ‘What do you think of the way she has treated her inheritance? If we divorce, will I have to pay her alimony?’

  • Forget Bitcoin: Here are The Crypto Assets To Follow

    Bitcoin — all the rage since first crossing the $1,000 price mark in 2017 — is the least exciting crypto asset on the market. Like many “firsts,” Bitcoin enjoys widespread brand recognition, but that recognition doesn’t accurately reflect its value as an asset, particularly in comparison to other available assets in the crypto market. Bitcoin is to the crypto market what Netscape was to search engines in the early days of the Internet. There’s a need for a better solution, and the market is responding. Real innovation in the crypto market now takes place in decentralized finance (DeFi) and the mainly Ethereum-based (ETH) infrastructure that underpins it. DeFi, which supports everything from decentralized exchanges to token based lending, mimics the structure of traditional financial markets in the open, transparent forum of a blockchain-based infrastructure. According to ConsenSys, more than $2 billion worth of transactions occur daily on decentralized exchanges and more than $23 billion in outstanding decentralized loans have been granted as of March 2021. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Rather than focus on Bitcoin, the following are crypto assets worth watching, as they are best positioned to capitalize on the growing popularity and practicality of decentralized finance: UniSwap (UNI) UniSwap is a decentralized liquidity protocol that facilitates automated trading of decentralized finance tokens. Compatible with any ERC-20 token in the ethereum ecosystem, it has a current market cap exceeding $16 billion and continues to grow rapidly. In January of this year, it traded around $5 — it currently trades in the $30 range. UNI is well positioned within the DeFi space, as it represents the largest decentralized exchange in the crypto market. As such, it is slated to capitalize on the onset of FinTech 2.0, of which DeFi is the key component, and the market’s expected multi-trillion dollar growth over the next several years as it converges with traditional finance. Litecoin (LTC) Litecoin, an early alt coin dating back to 2011, took some of the best features from Bitcoin while focusing on providing a less onerous processing framework to decrease the block generation time. Litecoin can process a block every 2.5 minutes, compared to Bitcoin's 10 minutes. It is a peer-to-peer Internet currency with a fully decentralized, open source, global payment network. LTC is a great example of the potential for peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and the importance of continuous innovation. LTC started 2021 trading at roughly $124 and currently trades at around $262. It boasts an almost $18 billion market cap and a 24-hour transaction volume of more than $10 billion. It is relatively liquid and has great potential for further upside. Chainlink (LINK) Chainlink is a decentralized network designed to connect smart contracts with data from the non-crypto space. LINK provides reliable, tamper-proof inputs and outputs for complex smart contracts on any blockchain and will potentially be the “link” that weaves different networks together. It serves as another solid example of the strengths of DeFi, as it’s a connector and a facilitator for further innovation. LINK’s price has risen along with the other core DeFi tokens: it increased from $0.19 in January 2018 to approximately $35, currently. The DeFi and the general crypto infrastructure space represents one of the top opportunity sets for the next decade across all asset classes. As the crypto market continues to mature and to grow in participation, these players in the ecosystem will stand to benefit in ways that Bitcoin simply cannot. The current growth rate in this space promises to continue, with these technologies eventually evolving into the dominant players in financial markets. But only those best positioned for that future will endure. If the crypto space is truly successful, there will be hundreds of thousands, if not millions of tokenized assets trading on blockchains with smart contract components. Bitcoin will be just one of them, and certainly not the most attractive. Nikolas Joyce is CIO of The Strategic Funds. Edited Photo Via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGLOBAL ENERGY METALS MAKES AGRESSIVE MOVES TO BOOST ITS BATTERY MINERAL PROJECTS OPPORTUNITIESAcreage Holdings Teams Up With Medterra To Develop CBD Collection© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ride the Crypto Boom with These 3 Stocks

    Some 15% of the American public owns some form of cryptocurrency – and a large part of that group jumped on the bandwagon in the last two years. The digital currencies – Bitcoin is the most famous, but there are scores of others – offer users a distinct set of advantages, based on their blockchain technology. First, the crypto coins are secure – as a digital technology, blockchain is notoriously difficult to break. Second, the coins have the chief attribute of any store of value: scarcity. There is a mathematical limit to how many Bitcoin, for example, will ever exist – and that limit gives them their value. People want a secure online currency, are willing to pay for it, and the relatively scarce (compared to traditional fiat currencies) crypto coins offer both attributes. The result, in recent years, has been a boom as investors have started looking seriously at the crypto sector. Of course, any digital currency is going to need a range of services to be usable. Financial companies, to back it, and payment servers, to handle transactions, to name just two. Other companies and major business figures – Elon Musk comes readily to mind – will invest heavily in it. All of this creates a landscape in which investors can profit from crypto without ever buying an actual coin. They can buy into the companies that are poised to ride the cryptocurrency boom to higher profits. How big is crypto? The market for it surpassed $2 trillion earlier this month, a number that’s hard to get your head around. So, as usual, we’ve turned to the TipRanks platform to help us make sense of the equity landscape as pertains to crypto. We’ve located three stocks – from different sectors – that according to some of the Street’s top analysts are all set to deliver crypto charged gains. Let’s dive in. Silvergate Capital (SI) We’ll start in the financial world, fitting when we’re discussing a new financial asset like crypto. Silvergate Capital is a commercial bank, chartered in California and providing financial services and infrastructure to customers in the digital currency industry. Silvergate has been in the finance industry for over 3 decades and has turned a profit every year for the last 21 years. Silvergate got into digital currency in 2013, with an active pursuit of digital currency customers. Today, the company has over 1,100 customers in this sector. In March of this year, Silvergate expanded its digital currency services, using a custody service to hold Bitcoin as collateral for US dollar commercial loans. The service offers large Bitcoin holders a way to access liquid capital without selling off the underlying cryptocurrency. Silvergate provides custody for the Bitcoin collateral through Coinbase and Fidelity Digital Assets. In the recent financial release, for 1Q21, Silvergate reported EPS of 55 cents per share, beating the industry estimates by 14% and better yet, growing 139% year-over-year. Supporting the earnings growth, Silvergate recorded 29% customer base growth year-over-year. Digital currency deposits grew from $5 billion at the end of December to $6.8 billion at the end of March. The company’s rapid growth can also be seen in the share value, which is up an astounding 582% in the past 12 months. 5-star analyst Joseph Vafi, of Canaccord Genuity, is impressed by Silvergate’s growth in digital currency banking, and writes, “Silvergate delivered again in Q1, highlighted by another near 40% sequential increase in deposits on top of the 130+ % q/q increase in Q4. This impressive deposit growth was driven by similarly strong growth in demand for use of the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) as institutional interest in bitcoin continues to accelerate. Just as important are the implications of the two strategic deals with Fidelity and Coinbase inked in Q1. In our view, it is becoming clear that not only is it emerging as a key financial services cog across all of institutional cryptocurrency trading, but SI is now becoming the key partner for cryptocurrency custodians seeking to offer margin lending. Importantly, Silvergate has a core competitive cost advantage in crypto margin lending, given its underlying bank charter which provides a very low cost of capital via raising zero interest customer deposits.” Vafi, who is rated in the top 100 of Wall Streets analysts, puts a Buy on SI shares, and his $150 price target suggests the stock has room for 36% growth this year. (To watch Vafi’s track record, click here.) Canaccord’s Vafi is no outlier in his bullish views. Silvergate has 5 recent reviews, and they include 4 Buys against a single Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s share price is $107.22, and the average price target of $158 implies a 45% upside – even more bullish than Vafi allows – for the coming year. (See Silvergate’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) While Silvergate is hardly a household name, PayPal has become one. The company is the market leader in online payment processing, a booming industry in itself, and its top line revenue grew from $17.7 billion in 2019 to $21.4 billion in 2020. The company recorded sequential increases in revenue the second, third, and fourth quarters of last year, and saw Q4 EPS reach $1, up from 43 cents in the prior’s year’s first quarter. That PayPal’s growth has come during the pandemic is unsurprising. We all know e-commerce boomed last year, benefitting from social lockdown policies, and e-commerce requires online payment processors. PayPal has a leading role in that industry, with over 377 million active accounts, conducting 4.4 billion payment transactions totaling $277 billion in payment volume. In a major development for the company, PayPal announced in April that its mobile payment app, Venmo, will now offer users the ability to buy, sell, and hold four crypto currencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. According to one survey, some 30% of Venmo’s users already deal in crypto; this move makes their transactions more convenient, and opens an easy avenue to crypto for Venmo’s full 70-million-strong userbase. BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, points out a key factor in PayPal’s new Venmo feature when he writes, “The move marked the first time that consumers will be able to use crypto to make purchases at a large array of merchants. The crypto option is now available in the U.S. with more than half of PYPL’s 29mm merchants, with the company stating that more would be added soon.” Palmer believes that this move toward crypto will be a net positive for PayPal, and he backs that with a Buy rating and $345 price target implying a one-year upside of 31%. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here.) That Wall Street agrees with Palmer is obvious from the Strong Buy consensus rating on the stock, supported by new fewer than 29 recent Buy ratings. These outweigh the 4 Holds that have also been set here. PYPL shares are trading for $262.29, and their $310.68 average price target suggests the stock has room to grow 18% this year. (See PayPal’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) CleanSpark (CLSK) Last up, CleanSpark, is both a software company and a clean energy company. That makes more sense than at first would be apparent – CleanSpark’s software products are designed to control microgrid and distributed energy systems. These systems allow users to go off-grid, opting out of traditional power distribution to tap into cleaner green energy sources. CleanSpark provides the control software for these systems. Earlier this year, CleanSpark made a couple of bold moves that made waves in its own industry, and in crypto. In March, the company put an offering of public shares on the market – more than 9 million common shares – at $22 each, raising more than $200 million before expenses. That alone got notice from investors. In addition, the company started using the funds to buy up more Bitcoin mining rigs. These are the computer systems through which new bitcoins are generated. They draw massive amounts of power, put out a lot of heat – and CleanSpark has invested heavily, not only in the computational mining rigs, which will slowly produce new bitcoins, but in the clean energy infrastructure to make the company’s Atlanta mining location 95% carbon-free. The company’s latest investment in Bitcoin mining will start to take physical shape later this year. And finally, in April, CleanSpark announced that it had secured contracts for an additional 22,680 Bitcoin miners. When all of the new rigs are installed, up and running, CleanSpark expects to increase its Bitcoin mining production to more than 3.2 EH/s. In the quarter ended March 31, CleanSpark produced 144 Bitcoins, and has produced a total of 205 Bitcoins since it began mining ops in December. In all of this, CleanSpark has not lost sight of its original focus. The company also announced in April that it had secured a net $16.2 million increase in its microgrid contracts, a year-over-year increase of 220%. In coverage of this stock for H.C. Wainwright, top analyst Amit Dayal writes, “We believe CleanSpark's execution on the microgrid and Bitcoin mining fronts could position the company to exceed our expectations for FY2021, as our assumptions now appear relatively conservative. The stock has pulled back since its January 2021 highs alongside some other Bitcoin mining comps, and general weakness across small-cap names. However, we believe, with Bitcoin prices remaining well above our assumptions, no known changes to mining operations, and the company adding to its microgrid backlog, the operational side of the story appears to be intact. We believe CleanSpark's valuation remains compelling at current levels with the company set for YoY revenue and earnings growth of more than 150% and more than 1,000%, respectively, in FY2022.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Dayal gives CLSK shares a Buy rating with a $50 price target that indicates confidence in a robust 135% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) There are only two recent reviews on this stock – including Dayal’s – but both agree: this is one to Buy. CLSK shares are currently trading for $21.26 and the price target averages to $47.50, suggesting an upside of 123% this year. (See CleanSpark’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Warren Buffett: Zero interest rates have created a 'sea change' in finance

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett warned that the consequences of zero interest rates remain an unanswered question.

  • Wealthy taxpayers are bracing for more taxes under Biden, but they’re missing this key information

    Biden’s proposal would put the top income tax rate back at 39.6%, the rate before the 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered it to 37%.

  • Spies, satellites, subpoenas: soy buyers play hardball with Brazilian farmers

    Global grains merchants are using satellites and spies to surveil Brazil's soybean heartland and deploying an army of lawyers to ensure farmers deliver promised crops instead of finding a different buyer at prices that have doubled since deals were made. At stake are billions of dollars and the sanctity of crop contracts in Brazil, the world's top soy exporter accounting for roughly 50% of the global trade. Soybeans have rallied to an eight-year high and Brazil soy exports have soared in particular, especially to China, which needs feed to rebuild a pig herd devastated by African Swine Fever.

  • The stock market is ‘inching toward euphoria’, warn analysts at BofA

    Fear that the equity-markets are getting a bit too ebullient is starting to emerge in a number of research reports as stocks trade near record levels.

  • What's Your Net Worth Telling You?

    Your net worth is easy to calculate. It's harder to figure out if you're on the right track to building personal wealth. Here are some pointers.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • If you ‘sell in May,’ don’t go away

    Should you dump all the stock market funds from your 401(k) and IRA on the first of May, go away, and come back again for Hallowe’en? Definitely, says an old Wall Street adage. Obvious note: If you want an easy life, ignore all trading advice from the Wall Street crowd.

  • EV Stocks NIO and XPeng Reported Impressive Deliveries. Why That’s Bad News.

    Chinese EV makers NIO and XPeng both turned in strong April delivery figures over the weekend, but there is reason for concern.

  • A 10% drop or at least a pause could be looming for the S&P 500. Take shelter in these sectors, says veteran strategist

    Sell in May and go away? How about 'curb your enthusiasm,' says our call of the day from Stifel.

  • Rich Americans Fleeing Tax Hikes May Turbocharge Shift to ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- The booming ETF industry may be set to lure even more cash in the coming years as rich Americans facing higher capital gains taxes look to limit what they owe Uncle Sam.President Joe Biden’s plan to double the rate those making more than $1 million a year pay on investment profits would accelerate a shift that’s already seen hundreds of billions of dollars migrate from mutual funds to exchange-traded funds, market watchers say. That’s because ETFs are generally more tax efficient, spinning off fewer capital-gain disbursements that for some could soon become a lot more costly.In fact, by one measure, the tax efficiency of ETFs has been the single most important driver behind the tectonic shift in asset allocations in recent years. While the administration’s plan remains in its infancy and is sure to face intense scrutiny from lawmakers in the months ahead, even an incremental hike in the capital-gains rate would likely spur further ETF usage, according to David Perlman, an ETF strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.“If capital gains tax rates are going to be higher, if you have a choice of a structure that helps to defer capital gains and gives you more control over when to recognize those gains, you’d be more inclined to go in that direction,” Perlman said.When an investor exits a mutual fund, the fund’s manager must sell securities to raise cash for the redemption. The same investor leaving an ETF can sell their shares on to another investor, meaning neither the fund nor its manager has made a taxable transaction.Meanwhile, the “in-kind” process used to create and redeem shares in an ETF -- whereby the ETF issuer exchanges the fund’s underlying securities with a market maker rather than transacting in cash -- means the ETF rarely executes a taxable sale.A December study by researchers at Villanova and Lehigh universities found that over the past five years, ETFs have averaged a tax burden 0.92% lower than active mutual funds. Moreover, particularly for high net-worth investors, tax considerations have outweighed both performance and fees as the primary driver of flows out of active mutual funds and into ETFs, the findings showed.“There’s no question Biden’s plan to hike the capital gains tax could be a boon for ETFs,” Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm, said via email. “Despite significant market share gains by ETFs over the past decade, there are still trillions of dollars locked in less tax efficient mutual funds.”Last year alone, the ETF industry took in almost $500 billion, while mutual funds lost about $362 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.ETF AdvantageMost ETFs hardly pass along any capital gains to shareholders nowadays. Only 3 of 585 in a CFRA analysis made disbursements in 2020, Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF & mutual fund research at the firm, wrote in an April 26 report. Over the same span, 37 of 39 domestic equity mutual funds from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. incurred a capital gain, the analysis showed.“We expect more people that mix ETFs and mutual funds together will be more inclined to shift toward strategies to avoid paying higher capital gains taxes in the future,” Rosenbluth wrote.Even investors not affected by the higher rate could migrate toward ETFs, he added. Simply the discussion of capital gains reminds investors of the industry’s innate tax advantages over mutual funds.Others aren’t convinced a higher capital-gains rate will do much to boost inflows into ETFs. Wealthy investors would have to sell their mutual fund holdings to make the switch, triggering significant tax liabilities in the process, said Michael Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.“I see this tax hike not being good or bad for ETFs,” he said.Meanwhile, ETFs don’t suit every investment need. The U.S. retirement system remains heavily geared toward mutual funds, for example.Nonetheless, Perlman agrees with Rosenbluth that the potential tax change could even have an impact on investors below the $1 million annual earnings threshold.Those expecting to soon find themselves in the upper tax bracket, or concerned the threshold could be lowered down the road, are also likely to shift their future allocations, he said.“The incentives apply more broadly than just to those impacted by the proposal,” Perlman said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tilray and Aphria merger closes and creates world’s biggest weed company by revenue

    Canadian cannabis companies Tilray Inc. and Aphria Inc. announced the closing of their merger on Monday, creating the world's biggest weed company measured by revenue.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • Buffett on his relationship with Munger: 'In 62 years, we've never gotten mad at each other'

    'Warren I don't have to agree on every damn little thing we do. We've gotten along pretty well,' says 97-year-old Charlie Munger.