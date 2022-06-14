U.S. markets closed

Agree Realty Declares Monthly Common and Preferred Dividends

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.234 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.808 per common share, representing a 7.8% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.604 per common share from the second quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable July 14, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Agree Realty Corporation)

Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend on its 4.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.08854 per depositary share, which is equivalent to $1.0625 per annum. The dividend is payable July 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 24, 2022.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,510 properties, located in 47 states and containing approximately 31.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agree-realty-declares-monthly-common-and-preferred-dividends-301565332.html

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation

