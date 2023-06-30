Do You Agree With the Supreme Court Ruling Against Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan? Take Our Poll

In a long-awaited decision, the Supreme Court on Friday ruled against President Biden’s plan to forgive the student loan debt of as many as 43 million people.

The Court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that the president had exceeded his powers by unilaterally deciding to dismiss up to $20,000 per borrower.

Biden indicated he will continue his mission to ease the burden of student loan debt.

“I will stop at nothing to find other ways to deliver relief to hard-working middle-class families,” he said. “My administration will continue to work to bring the promise of higher education to every American.”

