U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.94
    -20.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.50
    +7.80 (+7.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.40
    +5.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.30 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1018
    -0.0043 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3166
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.4800
    +0.3100 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,211.64
    -288.33 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.47
    +14.44 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Agreement on Iran nuclear deal neither imminent nor certain -U.S. State Dept

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said that an agreement on the Iran nuclear deal is neither imminent nor certain and said that Washington is preparing equally for scenarios with and without a mutual return to the full implementation of the nuclear accord.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price warned that Washington is prepared to make "difficult decisions" to return Iran's nuclear program to its limits under the nuclear deal. (Reporting by Simon Lewis, Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers skeptical of Biden effort to resurrect Iran nuclear deal

    The Biden administration's efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal is facing growing skepticism in Congress from both Democrats and Republicans. Lawmakers in both parties say they have been left largely in the dark about what a new agreement with Iran might look like, and they fear it will be significantly weaker than the deal former President Obama cut in 2015 because the United States has lost time and leverage. There are also doubts...

  • Iran leader signals support for nuke talks at critical stage

    Iran's supreme leader on Monday signaled support for Tehran's nuclear negotiations to secure sanctions relief, a rare reference to the still-halted talks as world powers near a diplomatic turning point. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed the importance of Iranian economic self-sufficiency during a lengthy televised speech on the occasion of Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Khamenei, whose pronouncements are considered vital as he has the final say on all state matters in Iran, has remained largely silent on the negotiations to restore Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

  • Zelenskyy says he's willing to talk with Putin but not yield his nation's independence

    "If there is just 1 percent chance for us to stop this war, I think that we need to take this chance, we need to do that," he said.

  • US transfers Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia

    The Biden administration has transferred a significant number of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia in the past several weeks after the country urgently requested a resupply, The Wall Street Journal reported. The transfers, which were not formally announced, are to make sure Saudi Arabia can defend itself against drone and missile attacks from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, a senior U.S. official told the outlet. While they would not...

  • Warren Buffett Repeated This Ronald Reagan Quip and It's Priceless for New Investors

    During the second term of his presidency, Ronald Reagan said, "It's true that hard work never killed anybody, but I figure why take the chance?" Some 33 years later, famous investor Warren Buffett repeated the quip -- and it carries a strong lesson for new investors. Buffett quoted Reagan in his 2020 letter to the shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate where he serves as CEO and chairman. The context was Buffett's explanation of Berkshire Hathaway's investment strategy.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway agrees to buy insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway agrees to buy insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion, marking the first large-scale acquisition for Buffett in more than 5 years.

  • Oil Surges On Growing Supply Fears as EU Considers Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day as the war in Ukraine neared the one-month mark without a conclusion in sight, exacerbating supply concerns over the loss of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposit

  • Data-Center Operator Switch Weighs Options, Including Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Switch Inc., a data-center operator, is exploring strategic options including a sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The shares rose as much as 5%.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Oppos

  • UN human rights expert calls on North Korea to shutter political prison camps

    A United Nations official charged with handling human rights in North Korea on Monday urged authorities in that country to shut down their political prison camps and called for the release of thousands of prisoners as well, Reuters reported. In a news conference on Monday, U.N. official Tomas Ojea Quintana told the media that an agency investigation in 2014 found that up to 120,000 people were held at prisoner camps. "I have heard accounts that...

  • Powell suggests Fed will hike by 50 basis points if needed

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down Fed Chair Jerome Powell's latest comments on interest rate hikes.

  • Maryland Tech Council secures federal funding for life sciences companies

    The Maryland Tech Council just got millions in federal dollars that it said will further speed up innovation for the state’s life sciences companies, many of which have already seen a burst of pandemic-driven energy. The trade association said Monday it has received $2.45 million from the federal government's omnibus budget bill for fiscal year 2022. The new capital allows the organization to expand BioHub Maryland, an effort that “will help further drive our state’s leadership in life sciences and tech, strengthen our workforce, and grow our small business base,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., chair of the Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government subcommittee, in a statement.

  • Rudy Giuliani Says ‘Genius’ Trump Threatened To Blow Up Putin’s ‘Gold Bubbles’

    The former New York mayor says Trump authorized him to share the story.

  • Fed will raise rates more aggressively if needed, Powell says

    (Reuters) -The U.S. central bank must move "expeditiously" to bring too-high inflation to heel, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday, and will, if needed, use bigger-than-usual interest rate hikes to do so. "The labor market is very strong, and inflation is much too high," Powell told a National Association for Business Economics conference. "There is an obvious need to move expeditiously to return the stance of monetary policy to a more neutral level, and then to move to more restrictive levels if that is what is required to restore price stability."

  • Powell says Fed is prepared to hike interest rates more aggressively, including by a half point at some meetings, to fight inflation

    Powell says Federal Reserve is prepared to raise interest rate more sharply to fight inflation. That could include a half point hike at some meetings.

  • Trouble In Kremlin Gulag: Spy Boss Reportedly Arrested As Putin Fumes Over Ukraine Invasion

    Vladimir Putin isn't happy, and it's triggering infighting and upheaval in his government.

  • White House to Meet With Exxon, Other Firms on Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration will brief banks, energy companies and other firms Monday on the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • Russia may not stop with Ukraine – NATO looks to its weakest link

    Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank. The hasty dispatch was part of Germany's scramble to send "everything that can swim out to sea," as the navy's top boss phrased it, to defend an area military strategists have long deemed the weakest point for the alliance. The vessels' sudden departure demonstrated how NATO, and Germany, were propelled by Russia's invasion into a new reality and face what officials, diplomats, intelligence officials and security sources agree is the most serious threat to the alliance's collective security since the Cold War.

  • Colorado has hundreds of oil wells permitted as public support for drilling rebounds

    Nearly 200 wells have been approved to be drilled since Colorado tightened oil and gas rules, and hundreds more already had permits.

  • China Stocks Slip as Absence of Policy Measures Adds to Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities fell on Monday as traders remained concerned about whether there would be adequate policy support to spur growth after lenders left borrowing costs unchanged. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapon

  • Ukraine Update: War Drives 10 Million From Homes, Mariupol Siege

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion has driven 10 million people -- nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s population -- from their homes, according to the United Nations. While most have stayed in Ukraine, about 3.4 million have fled to other countries such as Poland.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Plane Crash Update: W