New Agreement with Municipality in Västmanland.

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group AB (publ.) - hereby announces that our partner Zafe Care Systems AB has signed an agreement with a municipality in Västmanland. The municipality will initially start with two medication robots to ensure processes and routines before several will be implemented successively.

"Since the turn of the year, Zafe Care Systems AB has had a dedicated resource that focuses full-time on the medication robot Dosell. It is an exciting period we have ahead of us and we are now slowly starting to see results, more agreements are to be expected." says Per la Fleur, CEO, Zafe Care Systems AB

Zafe Care Systems AB, which was acquired by the AddLife Group, is part of Home Care, similar to Norwegian Hepro, and is one of the leading companies in welfare technology on the Swedish market. Their main customers are the state, municipalities and aid centers. Today, they work with more than 200 municipalities and are suitable thanks to their market-leading technology in all types of care homes.

Contacts

Carl-Fredrik Bothén, Chief Marketing Officer
E-mail: carl-fredrik.bothen@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 73-064 48 67

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20
114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

New agreement with municipality in Västmanland.

SOURCE: iZafe Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688802/New-Agreement-with-Municipality-in-Vstmanland

