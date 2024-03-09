Agreement reached in labor negotiations with Twin Cities janitors

Minnesota's property services union reached a tentative agreement with employers Saturday, ending a historic strike and granting new benefits for janitors working across the Twin Cities.

Officials with SEIU Local 26 said the agreement was reached early Saturday morning after bargaining for nearly 20 hours. If union members approve the four-year contract, the hourly wages of nearly 4,000 janitors will increase to $20, with raises of more than 17% through the life of the contract. They also would earn more sick days, have lower health care costs and, for the first time, get life insurance and paid retirement accounts.

Members will vote on the agreement next week.

"We fought extremely hard and we got the best deal we've ever had because we were willing to go out on strike. We won a retirement plan and higher raises, and we helped expand union rights," janitor Mike Bartos said in an SEIU statement.

"We are proud of how hard we fought and are going to be ready to come back in four years to keep winning more of what we deserve."

Saturday's announcement comes after negotiations between SEIU and cleaning companies failed over wage issues. Thousands of janitors launched a three-day strike in response, picketing outside office buildings, the State Capitol and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Police arrested 15 people who picketed at the airport Wednesday, including National SEIU Executive Vice President Neal Bisno.

Although the union represents more than 8,000 janitors, security officers, window cleaners and airport workers, Saturday's agreement would affect commercial janitors comprised mostly of immigrants and people of color. SEIU Local 26 officials say those union members clean buildings that house "some of the richest corporations in the world" and work for large subcontractors such as ABM Industries, Marsden, Harvard Services Group, Carlson Building Maintenance, IFS Group and ISS Facility Services.

About 1,000 workers from a dozen nursing home facilities launched a one-day strike on March 5, demanding better pay and work conditions. While picketing that day, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa President Jamie Gulley said staffing was down 25% at nursing homes with staffers participating in the strike.