U.S. markets close in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,806.65
    +36.10 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,837.62
    +434.40 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.65
    +100.39 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.34
    +13.48 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.90
    -0.71 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.00
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    +0.13 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0034
    +0.0073 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2050
    +0.0490 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1537
    +0.0160 (+1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5180
    -0.1360 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,852.61
    -335.77 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.46
    +0.72 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

AgriBank Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

·7 min read

Strong loan growth and credit quality

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, St. Paul-based AgriBank announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022, with strong profitability, credit quality, and liquidity and capital.

AgriBank (PRNewsfoto/AgriBank)
AgriBank (PRNewsfoto/AgriBank)

Highlights:

  • Profitability: Net income remained strong at $576.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. AgriBank's year-to-date return on assets (ROA) ratio of 53 basis points was above the target of 50 basis points.

  • Credit quality: Total loan portfolio credit quality was strong, with 99.4 percent of loans classified as acceptable at September 30, 2022, compared to 98.3 percent at December 31, 2021.

  • Liquidity and capital: End-of-the-quarter liquidity was 159 days, well above the regulatory requirement. Capital also remained well above the regulatory minimums and company targets.

"AgriBank recorded continued strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2022," said Jeffrey Swanhorst, AgriBank chief executive officer. "Loan volume increased and credit quality improved, driving strong profitability. We are well positioned to support the Farm Credit lenders we fund as they work with their borrowers in navigating headwinds, including highly volatile agriculture product prices, continued operating cost inflation, increased interest rates, and the volatile global economic and political environment."

Year-to-date 2022 Results of Operations

Net interest income was $621.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $47.8 million, or 8.3 percent, compared to the same period of the prior year. Net interest income increased mainly due to increases within the crop input financing, asset pools and equipment financing portfolios.

Non-interest income was $87.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $16.3 million, or 15.8 percent, compared to the same period of the prior year. As interest rates have risen, loan prepayment and conversion activity has slowed, resulting in lower fee income. Partially offsetting these decreases, mineral income has increased due to higher oil prices.

Non-interest expense increased $19.2 million, or 16.3 percent, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period of the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in loan servicing fees related to pool programs and higher Farm Credit System Insurance Corporation insurance premiums.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans were $129.6 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $7.6 billion, or 6.2 percent, compared to December 31, 2021. This increase, mainly in AgriBank's wholesale portfolio, was primarily driven by a rise in agribusiness and real estate mortgage volume throughout the AgriBank District, partially offset by declines in production and intermediate-term volume.

AgriBank's credit quality reflects the overall financial strength of District Associations and their underlying portfolios of retail loans. AgriBank's portfolio was composed of 99.4 percent loans classified as acceptable as of September 30, 2022, compared to 98.3 percent at December 31, 2021. Loans classified as acceptable represent the highest-quality assets. The credit quality of AgriBank's retail loan portfolio decreased slightly to 95.2 percent classified as acceptable at September 30, 2022, compared to 95.4 percent acceptable at December 31, 2021.

Agricultural Conditions

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service (USDA-ERS) updated its 2022 forecast of the U.S. aggregate farm income and financial conditions on September 1, 2022. The release also converted the 2021 forecasts to estimates. The updated figures showed substantial upward revisions to farm sector income, equity and working capital for both 2021 and 2022 compared to the February 2022 projections. Estimated 2021 net farm income (NFI) was revised up by $21.3 billion from the February 2022 forecast to $140.4 billion. That is up $45.9 billion from 2020 in nominal terms and marks the second highest inflation-adjusted level since the mid-1970s. The upward revision to the 2021 estimate was due to a $20.3 billion downward revision in total expenses. USDA operator surveys showed lower than previously forecast intermediate product expenses, capital consumption, labor costs, and interest expenses for 2021, which were behind the lower overall expense estimate.

Despite all the challenges and uncertainty in markets the past few years, the U.S. agriculture sector is positioned well in 2022, and farm balance sheets are strong. Many factors, including weather, trade, government and monetary policy, global agricultural production levels, and pathogenic outbreaks in livestock and poultry, may keep agriculture market volatility elevated for the next few years. Implementation of cost-saving technologies, marketing methods and risk management strategies will continue to cause a wide range of results among the respective agricultural producers.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Total capital remained very strong at $6.9 billion as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of $66.0 million compared to December 31, 2021. While net income and net stock issuances positively impacted shareholders' equity, these increases were more than offset by unrealized investment losses, primarily on U.S. treasuries and U.S. government guaranteed mortgage-backed securities, related to the rapid increase in interest rates. AgriBank exceeded all regulatory capital minimum requirements, including additional regulatory buffers.

Cash and investments totaled $21.1 billion and $19.7 billion at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. AgriBank's end-of-the-period liquidity position represented 159 days coverage of maturing debt obligations, which supports operational demands, and was well above the 90-day minimum established by AgriBank's regulator.

About AgriBank

AgriBank is part of the customer-owned, nationwide Farm Credit System. Under Farm Credit's cooperative structure, AgriBank is primarily owned by local Farm Credit Associations, which provide financial products and services to rural communities and agriculture. AgriBank obtains funds and provides funding and financial solutions to those Associations. The AgriBank District covers a 15-state area stretching from Wyoming to Ohio and Minnesota to Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.AgriBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties. More information about these risks and uncertainties is contained in AgriBank's annual report, which is available no later than 75 days following the end of the year. AgriBank undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

AGRIBANK, FCB

STATEMENTS OF CONDITION INFORMATION

(in thousands)





September 30,

December 31,


2022

2021


(Unaudited)


Loans

$129,574,182

$121,994,112

Allowance for loan losses

34,130

37,558

Net loans

129,540,052

121,956,554

Investment securities, federal funds and cash

21,078,054

19,697,622

Accrued interest receivable

815,307

519,172

Other assets

409,574

243,248

Total assets

$151,842,987

$142,416,596




Bonds and notes

$144,139,005

$134,702,607

Accrued interest payable

470,973

260,462

Other liabilities

293,097

447,612

Total liabilities

$144,903,075

$135,410,681




Shareholders' equity

$6,939,912

$7,005,915

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$151,842,987

$142,416,596




 

AGRIBANK, FCB

STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(in thousands)







For the

For the


three months ended

nine months ended


September 30,

September 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Interest income

$848,790

$501,387

$1,978,827

$1,463,997

Interest expense

626,397

294,237

1,357,586

890,602

Net interest income

222,393

207,150

621,241

573,395

(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

2,000

(5,000)

Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses

222,393

205,150

626,241

573,395

Non-interest income

34,533

28,818

87,012

103,313

Non-interest expense

46,495

40,426

137,147

117,970

Net income

$210,431

$193,542

$576,106

$558,738






 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agribank-reports-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301670658.html

SOURCE AgriBank

Recommended Stories

  • Why Palantir Stock Plummeted 11% Monday Morning

    The market is (usually) forward-looking -- but unfortunately for Palantir, that's not how things are working out today.

  • Why Nio Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Nio's (NYSE: NIO) American depositary shares jumped 6% Monday morning, but that gain didn't hold for long. The stock's early surge came for the same reason as the double-digit rally Nio saw on Friday. Namely, the hope that China will relax COVID-19-related restrictions that have hurt both supply and demand in the EV sector.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Tyson Foods CFO Arrested After Authorities Say He Fell Asleep in Wrong Home

    John R. Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a women’s bed at her home in Fayetteville, Ark., Sunday morning, according to a preliminary arrest report.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 most undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Evercore ISI Analyst: “Post-Midterms Tend To Be Very Good For Stocks” On November 3, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, […]

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Jumped 46.7% on Monday

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) are up 46.7% in midday trading on Monday and continue to hit new highs. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) delayed a vote on merging with former President Donald Trump's Truth Social just last week, but that hasn't deterred traders today. Today's move is driven entirely by expectations that Trump would seek another term in 2024, which could be announced soon after tomorrow's election.

  • Why Viatris Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) were jumping 16.2% higher as of 11:56 a.m. ET on Monday. The big gain came after the company announced its third-quarter results and revealed plans for two acquisitions. Viatris reported Q3 revenue of $4.08 billion.

  • What's Going on With SoFi Stock?

    SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) bank charter is helping it gain customers and a lower-cost funding source. The momentum is fueling revenue and profit growth. This video will highlight SoFi stock's efforts to attract more than 10 million customers.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged 38.7% in October but Is Bouncing Back

    Investors are turning hopeful ahead of the EV maker's third-quarter earnings as macro headwinds start to fade.

  • Why Upstart Stock Is Falling Today

    With continued economic worries and quarterly earnings looming, investors are selling the lending platform's shares today.

  • Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Trading At A 34% Discount?

    Does the November share price for The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Plug Power (PLUG) This Earnings Season?

    Plug Power (PLUG) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Advanced Micro (AMD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were gaining today after the Southeast Asian gaming and e-commerce company got an analyst upgrade. In a note this morning, JPMorgan Chase analyst Ranjan Sharma lifted his rating on Sea from neutral to outperform and forecast "swift improvement" in its profitability. In its guidance back in August, management indicated it would try to stem its losses, saying, "In our efforts to adapt to increasing macro uncertainties, we are proactively shifting our strategies to further focus on efficiency and optimization for the long-term strength and profitability of the e-commerce business."

  • Is Jim Cramer Right About RIOT?

    For the past few months, there has been a steady drumbeat of bad news about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining stocks. With the price of Bitcoin no longer on the march upward, Bitcoin mining companies are struggling to turn a profit. As Cramer pointed out, Riot Blockchain is not making money right now, and he doesn't invest in companies that don't make money.

  • 3 Oil & Energy Stocks Still Poised for Growth

    Although Oil and Energy stocks have enjoyed impressive rallies throughout the year many stocks in the sector are still poised for growth. The sector is one of the few areas of the economy expected to see growth in fiscal year 2023.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Cyber Security Growth Stocks Worth Buying Hand Over Fist

    The worries about SoFi's student loans miss the fact that all of its other products are growing like crazy.

  • Unity Software (U) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Unity Software's (U) Q3 performance is expected to have gained from steady demand for its software solutions boosted by an expanding client base and product portfolio.