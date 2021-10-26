U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

AgriCapture Appoints Sami Osman as President and Chief Policy Officer

·2 min read

Former Policy Director at the Climate Action Reserve brings 15 years of experience in climate change policy and carbon market consulting.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgriCapture is pleased to announce Sami Osman as the new President and Chief Policy Officer. Mr. Osman is a leader in climate change policy with over 15 years of experience pioneering industry recognized standards in carbon markets. Most recently, Mr. Osman was Policy Director at the Climate Action Reserve, a leading offset registry that has established many best practices in the carbon offset industry. At the Reserve Mr. Osman oversaw the development and establishment of over a dozen carbon offset protocols and led the Reserve's global consulting and capacity building work.

AgriCapture Logo
AgriCapture Logo

Osman is a leader in climate change policy with 15 years of experience pioneering industry standards in carbon markets.

"The Climate Action Reserve has been such a supportive environment and amazing place for me to work for nearly 10 years, and for that I am truly thankful," said Mr. Osman. "Moving forward, I couldn't be more excited about joining AgriCapture because they are committed to the best long-term approaches for agriculture to be instrumental in the fight against climate change. My vision is for AgriCapture to be the leader in implementing sustainable land management practices with real climate impact."

John Farris, Founder and CEO of AgriCapture announced Mr. Osman's hiring by saying "We feel so fortunate to add Sami as President to lead our growing team at AgriCapture. Sami's deep knowledge of the best-practices within carbon offset protocols strengthens our commitment to achieving the highest quality and verified outcomes. Combining our land management expertise with Sami's carbon industry leading knowledge will take our company and our partners to new heights."

About AgriCapture
Founded by landowners for landowners, AgriCapture works to increase the profitability and value of land through sustainable land management practices while simultaneously advancing agriculture as a natural solution to climate change. With AgriCapture's assistance, landowners and farmers are transitioning practices to reduce emissions, improve soil health and sequester carbon - while simultaneously pursuing new revenue opportunities. AgriCapture is based in Nashville, Tenn. For more information, please visit www.agricapture.com.

Media contact: info@agricapture.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agricapture-appoints-sami-osman-as-president-and-chief-policy-officer-301407201.html

SOURCE AgriCapture

