U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.75
    +10.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,124.00
    +68.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,950.25
    +40.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,923.30
    +5.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    +0.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9948
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    +0.0480 (+1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    23.80
    +3.20 (+15.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1778
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4130
    -0.0720 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,394.84
    -101.97 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.57
    +3.62 (+0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,496.41
    -298.09 (-1.04%)
     

Agricultural Adjuvants Market to Garner $6.4 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 6.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Rise in demand for effective insecticides, increase in use of pesticides in agriculture to maximize crop production and yield and the spike in demand for food and beverages due to the growing population drive the growth of the global agricultural adjuvants market. On a regional level, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Product Type (Activators, Spray Modifiers, Utility Modifiers), by Utilization Type (Tank-mix Adjuvants, In-can Adjuvants), by Application (Pesticides, Herbicides, Insecticides, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031." According to the report, the global agricultural adjuvants industry generated $3.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape and competitive scenario.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers and Opportunities

Rise in demand for effective insecticides, increase in use of pesticides in agriculture to maximize crop production & yield, and spike in demand for food and beverages due to the growing population drive the growth of the global agricultural adjuvants market. However, toxicity associated with the use of agricultural spray adjuvants hampers the market growth. On the other hand, increase in focus on health and wellness among consumers, launch of innovative crop protection products that maximize crop yields, development of advanced adjuvant molecules and formulation technology that includes multi-components and multi-functional adjuvants, and use of green chemistries by key players for formulating eco-friendly adjuvant products are expected to present lucrative opportunities for the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market in the future.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17644

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the demand for agricultural crop protection chemicals and adjuvants, leading to a slowdown of sales.

  • Chemical manufacturers in many countries faced challenges regarding operation and supply chain due to the rapid spread of the virus, implementation of emergency protocols, and shutdown of several operations during the lockdown.

  • However, the market is expected to gain traction during the period, 2022-2023. Economies are reviving as governments of various nations relaxed Covid restrictions and are supporting local businesses.

The activators segment to rule the roost during the forecast period

Based on product type, the activators segment grabbed more than three-fifths of the global agricultural adjuvants market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the extensive use of activators in agriculture. Activators are adjuvants that alter particle size, viscosity, evaporation rate and other characteristics of agrochemicals.

The tank-mix adjuvants segment to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period

Based on utilization type, the tank-mix adjuvants segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global agricultural adjuvants market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. Tank-mix adjuvants can be used with diverse plant protection products, such as non-selective herbicides, horticulture insecticide sprays, cotton defoliant, and others. They are capable of improving spray formation, retention, and efficiency of agrochemical products.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Agricultural Adjuvants Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17644?reqfor=covid

The herbicides segment to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period

Based on application, the herbicides segment contributed to nearly half of the global agricultural adjuvants market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Most of the adjuvants available in the market are designed and proven to help herbicides stick, cover and penetrate the leaves reaching the target area effectively. According to the Australian Pesticide and Veterinary Medicine Authority, herbicide adjuvants are used mainly to improve product efficiency and improve ease of herbicide application. The insecticides segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. Incorporation of adjuvants with insecticides enhances the performance of insecticides in cold weather condition. Moreover, physical and chemical properties of pesticides or sprays can be enhanced with the use of adjuvants.

Asia-Pacific to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global agricultural adjuvants market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is because the region comprises vast agricultural lands for cultivation. In addition, the growing demand for staple food and other food products that push the need for high crop yield, and the growing awareness regarding the benefits of adjuvants with spray chemicals in another factor driving the market in the region.

Leading Market Players

  • BASF SE

  • Corteva

  • Croda International Plc

  • Evonik Industries

  • GarrCo Products Inc.

  • Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC

  • Loveland Products Inc.

  • Nufarm, Solvay Inc.

  • WinField Solutions LLC

The report analyzes these key players of the global agricultural adjuvants market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agricultural-adjuvants-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Herbicides Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Pest Control Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Fungicides Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Agricultural Lubricants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Agricultural Disinfectants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Agricultural Films Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Insecticides Market:  Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agricultural-adjuvants-market-to-garner-6-4-billion-globally-by-2031-at-6-1-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301609806.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Genesis Energy (NZSE:GNE) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Genesis Energy Limited's ( NZSE:GNE ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to...

  • AMC stock plummets on $APE units debut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how AMC's new APE shares are affecting meme stocks on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Slides After Elon Musk Move; AMC Stock Tumbles As Rival Nears Bankruptcy

    The Dow Jones took a dive as indexes fell. Tesla stock slipped after an Elon Musk move. AMC stock plunged. Bitcoin fell.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase & Co. a loan, according to an auctioneer’s website.It will be the first superyacht to be publicly auctioned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed authorities to freeze luxury vessels in ports around the world, Nigel Hollyer, a broker at auction house Howe Robinson Partners, told Bloomberg by phone. Axioma was

  • Apple employees claim they’re doing ‘exceptional work’ remotely as Tim Cook orders them back. They’re probably wrong

    A petition demanding “location flexible work” began circulating among Apple workers over the weekend.

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split

    The stock market is having a tough day on Monday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is leading the way lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq was down 259 points, or about 2%, to 12,447. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a strong performer in the Nasdaq over the past several years, but it isn't helping the index's cause on Monday, as the stock is down more than 2%.

  • Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsPimco Is Among Bondholders Calling an End to Low-Inflation EraSaudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsPimco Is Among Bondholders Calling an End to Low-Inflation

  • Occidental Petroleum stock falls after Buffett not expected to buy majority stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for OXY after reports suggest Warren Buffett will not acquire a controlling stake in the stock.

  • Here’s Why Argosy Investors Bought AT&T (T)

    Argosy Investors, an investment management company, recently released its second-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Year to date, the fund returned -25.4% in select accounts compared to -20% for the S&P 500. The main reason for the fund’s underperformance was the poor performance of its most significant holdings. For […]

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • Apple workers tell CEO Tim Cook: ‘We demand location-flexible work’

    'We demand that Apple allows each of us to work directly with our immediate manager,' reads a petition launched by a group of workers.

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Soars on Strong Earnings and Three-for-One Stock Split

    The cybersecurity software company also provided better-than-expected guidance for the October quarter and the full fiscal year.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that were recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other stocks receiving downgrades, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Despite a strong upswing seen recently in late-July, U.S. stocks were subdued at the start of August, amid […]

  • These 16 Investors Collect $2.7 Billion A Year In Dividends Alone

    Investors gained a new appreciation for S&P 500 dividend stocks this year. But few investors love dividends as much as some.

  • APE Stock Halted, Slides; AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend Share

    "The value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units," said CEO Adam Aron.

  • A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

    Since Tesla started up, the electric-vehicle leader has faced hedge funds betting that it would fail.