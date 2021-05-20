Agricultural Biologicals Market to grow by over $ 10 bn during 2021-2025 | Increasing Prices of Chemical fertilizers and Pesticides to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the agricultural biologicals market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.23 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the biopesticides segment in 2020.
What are the major trends in the market?
Increasing governmental support for the use of bio-based products in agriculture is the major trend in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.
Who are the top players in the market?
Agrinos AS, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Certis USA LLC, Evogene Ltd., Isagro Spa, Novozymes AS, Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd., and Valent BioSciences LLC are the top players in the market.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increasing prices of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. However, the lack of awareness on agricultural biologicals might challenge growth.
How big is the North American market?
North America dominated the market with a 36% share in 2020.
Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market - Global agricultural micronutrients market is segmented by type (fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, cereals and grains, and other crops), nutrients (zinc, molybdenum, manganese, boron, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Agricultural Pesticides Market - Global agricultural pesticides market is segmented by type (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others) and geography (APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and MEA).
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agrinos AS, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Certis USA LLC, Evogene Ltd., Isagro Spa, Novozymes AS, Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd., and Valent BioSciences LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing prices of chemical fertilizers and pesticides will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of awareness on agricultural biologicals is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this agricultural biologicals market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Agricultural Biologicals Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Agricultural Biologicals Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Application
Agricultural Biologicals Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The agricultural biologicals market report covers the following areas:
Agricultural Biologicals Market Size
Agricultural Biologicals Market Trends
Agricultural Biologicals Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing governmental support for the use of bio-based products in agriculture as one of the prime reasons driving the Agricultural Biologicals Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Agricultural Biologicals Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist agricultural biologicals market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the agricultural biologicals market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the agricultural biologicals market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural biologicals market vendors
