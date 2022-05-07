U.S. markets closed

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size to Grow by USD 27.00 bn | 42% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The agricultural biotechnology market has been categorized under the global agricultural biotechnology market as a part of the global agricultural and farm machinery market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 27.00 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.55% during the forecast period. The agricultural biotechnology market is segmented by application (transgenic seeds and crop protection biochemicals) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Agricultural Biotechnology Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The agricultural biotechnology market covers the following areas:

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Sizing
Agricultural Biotechnology Market Forecast
Agricultural Biotechnology Market Analysis

Driver and Challenge

The increasing demand for higher crop yields due to the rise in the global population is driving the growth of the agricultural biotechnology market. According to the World Bank, the global population increased from 7.59 billion in 2018 to 7.67 billion in 2019, and it is expected to be 8.24 billion by 2022. This will result in a high demand for food. In addition, the percentage of total agricultural land has been declining owing to rapid urbanization. Thus, the high demand for food and high crop yields can be increased by biotechnological inputs of GM seeds and crop protection biochemicals.

The higher costs for the development of agricultural biotechnology products are challenging the growth of the global agricultural biotechnology market. As per the ERS of the USDA, the spending on agricultural research has declined in high-income countries. The drop between 2009 and 2013 was 6% for high-income countries such as the US, Australia, and France, and this decline continues to date. The increase in costs may be passed on to the farmers from the manufacturers, which may hamper the adoption of agricultural biotechnology products in the forecast years.

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Technological advances for better cultivation practices, increasing demand for agricultural equipment, and consumer preference for environmentally safe products will drive the agricultural biotechnology market growth in North America during the forecast period. Furthermore, as the market is less capital-intensive, many small and established vendors are trying to penetrate the market deeper to increase their market dominance. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. Moreover, the US is a key country for the agricultural biotechnology market in North America.

Companies Mentioned

  • Bayer AG

  • BASF SE

  • Benson Hill Inc.

  • Biological Products Industry Alliance

  • China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.

  • Corteva Inc.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Eurofins Scientific SE

  • Evogene Ltd.

  • Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

  • Groupe Limagrain Holding

  • KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA

  • Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

  • Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

  • Novozymes AS

  • Nufarm Ltd.

  • Performance Plants Inc.

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • The Dow Chemical Co.

  • Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 27.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bayer AG, BASF SE, Benson Hill Inc., Biological Products Industry Alliance, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Corteva Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evogene Ltd., Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Groupe Limagrain Holding, KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Performance Plants Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., and Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Transgenic seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Crop protection biochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bayer AG

  • 10.4 BASF SE

  • 10.5 China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 10.7 Eurofins Scientific SE

  • 10.8 Evogene Ltd.

  • 10.9 Groupe Limagrain Holding

  • 10.10 KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA

  • 10.11 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

