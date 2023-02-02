U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,146.25
    +14.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,105.00
    -43.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,535.00
    +120.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,968.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.22
    +0.81 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.50
    +25.70 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.65 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1024
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -1.53 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2394
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5400
    -0.3850 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,880.69
    +712.97 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.88
    +302.20 (+124.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,410.68
    +63.80 (+0.23%)
     

Agricultural Drones Market is projected to Reach US$ 6,029.86 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.68% during the forecast period 2022-2030, According to Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·8 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific market for agricultural drones is anticipated to expand significantly, The North American continent dominates the agricultural drones market

Farmington, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Agricultural Drones Market size was valued at USD 1,197.05 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6,029.86 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.68% from 2023 to 2030. Agricultural drones are unmanned aircraft used to enhance agricultural operations by improving crop production and monitoring crop growth. The digital photography capabilities of drones provide a more comprehensive picture of the fields, hence increasing farm productivity. It permits the settlement of problems including soil variations, irrigation, and fungal infestations. It is used to monitor animals, farming, and other activities. Unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are small flying platforms weighing up to 20 kg (50 lbs). Due of their size, they cannot accommodate humans (yet).

Request Sample Copy of Report “Agricultural Drones Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Directly, with a human directing the car using a wireless remote, and autonomously, with the vehicle controlling itself and following a route determined by GPS or other sensors. In agricultural, drones reduce pollution.

Agricultural Drones Market Recent Developments:

  • In November 2021, DJI, a top producer of agricultural drones, announced the release of two new products, the T40 and T20P, which are designed specifically for agricultural tasks like applying pesticides and fertilizer to fruit plants.

  • In January 2021, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., a US-based manufacturer of drones, announced the purchase of MicaSense, Inc. from Parrot, a European consortium of drone manufacturers, for more than USD 23 million. Numerous top fixed-wing and multicopter drone manufacturers, including DraganFly, senseFly, Quantum-Systems, and Wingtra, have relationships with the acquired firm.

Agricultural Drones Market Segmentation Analysis:

Moreover, it is projected that the subsegment of rotary-wing aircraft will enjoy the greatest growth over the forecast period. Since they are easiest to control in terms of direction and height, rotary drones are the most common form. These unmanned aircraft provide the ideal balance of control, lift, manoeuvrability, and cost. DJI Technology Co., Ltd.'s DJI Matrice 200 series is a common example of a multi-propeller drone. For the vast majority of agricultural surveying applications, the DJI Matrice 210 RTK's payload of up to 2KG and range of up to 7KM are sufficient.

It is anticipated that this component will hold the biggest market share for agricultural drones in 2021. This market is growing due to the rising need for replacement, upgrading, and customization of drone hardware components to increase drone lifespan and performance and gain a competitive advantage.

In 2021, it is projected that the crop spray segment of the global agriculture drone market would increase at the quickest rate. In drone farming, rice paddies, small fields, and other waterlogged systems, as well as steep hills or difficult-to-access places, are made more productive by crop spray drones used for irrigation, fertiliser, and pesticide treatments. Such systems may be included into precision agriculture due to the fact that drones can be equipped with ultrasonic echoes, GPS, and lasers to maintain their altitude above the crop..

Regional Outlook:

During the projected period, the Asia-Pacific market for agricultural drones is anticipated to expand significantly. In order to accelerate the deployment of agricultural drones, countries in the region are rapidly boosting their R&D expenditures. Moreover, the increase in venture financing provided to UAV makers in the region has contributed to the growth of the industry. Numerous businesses in the region are creating low-cost, effective UAVs for a broader range of agricultural uses.
The North American continent dominates the agricultural drones market. Utilizing UAVs for jobs such as mowing and ploughing to increase efficiency is anticipated to impact the business's expansion.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248440/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

19.68% from 2023 to 2030

Market Size in 2022

USD 1,197.05 Million

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 6,029.86 Million

By Type

Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, Others

By Component

Hardware, (Frames, Control System, Propulsion System, Navigation System, Payload, Avionics, Others), Software, (Imaging Software, Data Management Software, Data Analytics Software, Others)

By Applications

Crop Monitoring, Soil & Field Analysis, Planting & Seeding, Crop Spray, Others

By End User

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries, Hospitals and clinical diagnostic centers, University and research organizations

By Companies

DJI (China), 3DR (US), Ondas Networks (AMERICAN ROBOTICS) (US), ideaForge (India), DroneDeploy (US), MICRODRONES (Germany), PrecisionHawk, Inc. (US), Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (US), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US), ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (Israel), Delair (France), senseFly (Switzerland), Sentera (US), Trimble Inc. (US), THANOS (India), and Others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Agricultural Drones Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

In recent years, numerous technological advancements have had a significant impact on agricultural production. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are currently employed widely in agricultural operations with the aid of cutting-edge technology and software.

Market Challenges:

Due to the dearth of information among farmers, it is challenging for drone makers to engage potential consumers. In addition, because consumers lack the skills to utilise the tools (software programs) that assess and improve efficiency, they find it undesirable to purchase agriculture drones, which hinders the growth of the industry.

Market Opportunity:

Information and communication technologies (ICTs) are increasingly utilized by agriculture to address environmental concerns. To feed the world's expanding population, agricultural communities must be adaptable and resilient in the face of significant climate change-related challenges. Utilizing the development and transformative power of ICTs provides a fantastic platform not just for solving some of these concerns, but also for accelerating the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Agricultural Drones Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
DJI (China), 3DR (US), Ondas Networks (AMERICAN ROBOTICS) (US), ideaForge (India), DroneDeploy (US), MICRODRONES (Germany), PrecisionHawk, Inc. (US), Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (US), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US), ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (Israel), Delair (France), senseFly (Switzerland), Sentera (US), Trimble Inc. (US), THANOS (India), and Others.

By Type

  • Fixed-Wing

  • Rotary-Wing

  • Others

By Component

  • Hardware

    • Frames

    • Control System

    • Propulsion System

    • Navigation System

    • Payload

    • Avionics

    • Others

  • Software

    • Imaging Software

    • Data Management Software

    • Data Analytics Software

    • Others

By Application

  • Crop Monitoring

  • Soil & Field Analysis

  • Planting & Seeding

  • Crop Spray

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Recovered Packaging MarketThe Global Recovered Packaging Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.5% From 2022 To 2030. Asia Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue share in 2019. The region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to high demand for corrugated cartons and wood packaging from various end-use industries such as food and beverage retail and protective packaging.

  • Loose Fill Polystyrene Packaging MarketThe Global Loose Fill Polystyrene Packaging Market Is Estimated To Exhibit A CAGR Of 4.1% Over The Forecast Period. Asia Pacific held the dominant position in terms of revenue share in the global loose-fill polystyrene packaging market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 44.1%. End-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care industries in the region are growing rapidly, driving the growth of the market in the region.

  • Biodegradable Bubble Wrap Packaging MarketThe Global Biodegradable Packaging Market Is Estimated To Garner Around USD 160 Billion In Revenue By 2031 By Growing At A CAGR Of Nearly 6.0% Over The Forecast Period 2022– 2030.  The packaging industry has resonated well in meeting the requirements of several flagship product manufacturers and OEMs. The diversity of needs across the manufacturing industry has led to the development of new packaging materials. In addition, the growth of the electronics business industry has Multiple products placed in moving supply chains.

  • Packaging Robot MarketThe Packaging Robot market size was valued at USD 4,352.1 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14,475 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2030. In terms of region, the market is dominated by Asia Pacific. China is likely to show as high deal value as a high volume in the global Packaging Robots market before long. The influx of Chinese manufacturers is expected to intensify the competition in the global packaging robotics market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials in various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • Google exec claims he was fired for not being 'inclusive,' denying Asian female colleague's sexual advances

    Ryan Olohan, a married dad of seven, was fired from Google after 15 years allegedly for not being "inclusive" after a female exec retaliated against him for denying her sexual advances.

  • Tech layoffs may be continuing, but these skills are still in high demand

    Tech titans including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta (META) IBM (IBM) and Amazon (AMZN) have announced thousands of job cuts in recent months, as the sector attempts to meet a changing macro environment. While layoffs continue, however, companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also increasing their efforts around AI, reflecting a broader trend in tech. Microsoft, for its part, is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, maker of the ChatGPT tool.

  • Oil climbs as dollar slumps, OPEC+ keeps output cut policy

    (Reuters) -Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after tumbling in the previous session as a weaker dollar brought back some appetite for risk assets and the OPEC+ decision to roll over an output cut helped ease oversupply concerns. Brent crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, at $83.49 a barrel as of 0353 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures advanced 71 cents, or 0.9%, to $77.12 a barrel. Both benchmarks plunged more than 3% overnight after U.S. government data showed big builds in crude and oil products inventory.

  • FedEx stock jumps as company announces plans to cut 10% of certain management jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss FedEx's job cut plans and how the stock is reacting.

  • White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 billion annual profit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records due to high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • How Long Will $1,500,000 Last Me in Retirement?

    If you find yourself with $1.5 million in retirement savings, you're doing more than five times better than the average retiree, who only has $279,997. It is true that $1.5 million can last indefinitely in retirement if you don't spend … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil dives $3 after U.S. EIA reports big builds in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday after sliding more than $3 a barrel in the session after U.S. government data showed big builds in crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories and OPEC and its allies stuck to their output policy. Brent crude futures settled down $2.62, or 3.1%, at $82.84 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures fell $2.46, or 3.1% to settle at $76.41. U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories rose last week to their highest levels since June 2021, the Energy Information Administration said, as demand remained weak.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    These growth stocks are down more than 50%, creating an attractive buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks Worth Owning Now

    There are several high-quality, low-risk opportunities in the sector that still offer compellingly high dividend yields.

  • Intel cuts CEO pay by 25% as a chip glut wipes out profits—and even middle managers will take a salary hit

    Intel is slashing its CEO pay by 25%—but cuts aren't just limited to executives.

  • Telecommunications firm Brightspeed moves into new Charlotte HQ at Vantage South End (PHOTOS)

    Charlotte-based telecommunications firm Brightspeed has officially opened its new headquarters in South End as part of a larger expansion initiative.

  • Yes, Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Watch Out For These Tax Changes

    The benefits of aging include senior discounts, wisdom gained from experience and – when it comes to retirement saving – catch-up contributions. Anyone 50 and older have the option to contribute extra cash to a wide variety of retirement accounts. And … Continue reading → The post Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Under-the-Radar EV Stock to Buy in 2023

    Lithium is the most popular metal associated with EV stocks, but that doesn't make it the best investment choice.

  • U.S. oil prices end at 3-week low as EIA reports a 6th straight weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies

    Oil futures finish lower on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a increase in U.S. crude supplies for a sixth week in a row.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried barred from contacting FTX employees, using Signal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday temporarily barred FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from contacting current or former employees of the cryptocurrency exchange or his Alameda Research hedge fund, and from using encrypted messaging tools including Signal. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan came after federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Bankman-Fried might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal fraud case. Prosecutors last week cited a Signal message Bankman-Fried sent on Jan. 15 to the general counsel of the FTX U.S. affiliate, referred to in court papers as "Witness-1."

  • More oil is coming

    Global energy firms are carefully developing new oil and gas projects—mostly outside the United States.

  • Your Lululemon Faves May Not be Around for Long

    This week, sportswear giant Nike filed a lawsuit accusing lululemon of infringing on its patents in the shoe line that the Vancouver-based activewear company launched last spring. After years of selling exclusively clothing, accessories and the odd yoga mat, lululemon expanded into the world of footwear with a running shoe it dubbed Blissfeel last March. According to the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, certain knitted elements, webbing and tubular structures are too similar to ones that had been used by Nike earlier.

  • Which of These Four Retirement Withdrawal Strategies Is Best For Me?

    Withdrawing money the right way matters. We often talk about how to save for retirement. That is, after all, essential business for everyone during their working life. Whether you follow the 60/40 strategy, put your money into real estate or … Continue reading → The post Four Retirement Withdrawal Strategies appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Denver oilfield giant says profits, healthy fracking market are here to stay

    Oil producer discipline, steady global demand and an embargo on Russian crude likely to keep the market tight even in a downturn, CEO says.